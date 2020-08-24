Did Kellyanne Conway's teenage daughter make her resign?

Kellyanne Conway made headlines Sunday night by announcing she’s quitting her job at the White House at the end of the month, citing a need to focus on her kids. Her husband George Conway followed suit, stepping away from The Lincoln Project — a coalition of anti-Trump Republicans — to “devote more time to family matters.” But one member of the Conway household in particular is taking credit for her parents’ sudden pivot away from politics: their 15-year-old daughter Claudia Conway, who celebrated on TikTok late Sunday.

“Look what I did! Look at what I did, ladies and gentlemen,” Claudia Conway crowed. The self-described “radical agnostic liberal/leftist” has been taking aim at her conservative parents online all summer, challenging them on issues like police brutality, the Black Lives Matter movement, and various Trump policies.

On Saturday, the teen tweeted about seeking emancipation from her parents. And when you really think about it, who can blame her? Lots of young liberals know what it’s like living with conservative parents. Imagine how specifically aggravating it’d be if your mom was one of Trump’s most prolific talking heads. Thankfully, Claudia Conway seems to have thus far leaned in to her unique position. She captioned the TikTok about her dad’s resignation with: “the power that i hold.”

This isn’t the first time Conway family drama has spilled into public view. Kellyanne Conway has a reputation as one of Trump’s fiercest and most controversial defenders. Her husband, however, is a prominent critic of the president. George Conway has said that Trump is “guilty” of being unfit for office, has openly questioned the president’s mental health, and called on Congress to remove the “cancer” of Trump from America’s highest office. The president brushed off George Conway’s criticisms and dubbed him “Mr. Kellyanne Conway” on Twitter.

Kellyanne Conway hasn’t divulged future career moves. "In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama," she said in her statement.

Riiiiiight. We’ll see how long the “happy family” charade lasts when Claudia lands an internship with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Or pranks her mom by changing Kellyanne’s ringtone to “WAP.” For the good of the nation, Claudia, we’re begging you: when you pull off the “WAP” thing, please put it on TikTok.