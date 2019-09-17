Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie released the single "Mood Swings" from his upcoming album, Artist 2.0, last week. The track, produced by Atlanta producer Wheezy, is a sparse but rousing display of the Bronx-born MC's versatility. Much of the song is humming, à la Kid Cudi, that somehow manages to set the track's tone perfectly. It's Boogie parsing through the trappings of success with a vulnerable honesty that's as refreshing as ever. Today, he's unveiled the video for the track, a moody allegory for the sometimes challenging facets of celebrity life.

Boogie has paired the video's release with a partnership with UNICEF USA to donate $50,000 to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. The partnership also includes the rapper's compatriot Lil Uzi Vert promising to match every additional dollar raised up to $50,000.

The project has the potential to bring in $150,000 to help the Bahamian people who survived the catastrophic Category 5 hurricane, which made landfall on September 6th. Many in the Bahamas have lost everything, and much of the island continues to struggle with access to food and water.

“The Bahamas need our help, man. You got kids and families left with nothing out there,” Boogie said in a statement. "We got to show love and support in any way we can to help rebuild that beautiful place. Every little thing helps."

Below, watch the video for "Mood Swings," and to learn more about A Boogie’s CrowdRise fundraiser with UNICEF USA click here.