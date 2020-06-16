ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images

Father's Day gift guide: What to buy your socially conscious dad

By Melissa Pandika

This Father’s Day, like every day in 2020 so far, will be different. We’ll be celebrating amid a pandemic, as well as historic protests against police violence and white supremacy. Our conscious buyer’s guide to Father’s Day features gift ideas that speak to these unique circumstances. Not only will they make dad’s life easier and more fun as he shelters in place, they’ll also support Black-owned, LGBTQ-owned, and eco-conscious companies while they’re at it.

The accent piece

Tweneboa Wood Portal Side Table
Jungalow

Hand-carved by Ghanaian artisans, this piece will beautify dad’s space, making working from home, if he needs to these days, all the more pleasant and productive. Jungalow, the Black-owned brand behind it, prioritize sustainable materials and packaging, and donate to nonprofits.

The backpack

ReNew Transit Backpack
Everlane

This backpack is heavy-duty — it’s spacious and waterproof — yet gentle on the environment, made with recycled materials and an eco-friendly, dyehouse-worker safe dye.

The candle

Pearl Candle
Matteo New York

This candle from Black-owned brand Mateo brings calm, tinged with sophistication, with its sleek aesthetic and rich, musky scents, including sage, cypress, and tobacco.

The fancy bar accessory

Breville Smoking Gun
Breville

Make dad forget how much he misses dipping into the bar for an old-fashioned. This appliance infuses drinks with that amazing smokey craft cocktail flavor. Breville recently established an ethical sourcing policy that any vendors must follow in order to work with them.

The statement shades

Coco and Breezy Zen-103 Sunglasses
Coco and Breezy

These chic, ‘70s-glam-esque sunnies from Black-owned Coco and Breezy will make dad the envy all the other dads who wished they could look half as fly.

The hypebeast piece

New Balance Printed Reeder Jacket
New Balance

Deck dad out in this vibrant collab between street artist Michael Reeder and New Balance, a brand that prioritizes worker rights, sustainability, and supporting community organizations.

The grooming splurge

Clarisonic Online Only Mia Men Facial Cleansing Device with Charcoal Brush Head
Ulta

Upgrade dad’s scruff-grooming game with this facial cleansing brush, which exfoliates and deep-cleans pores for a smooth-to-the-touch shave. Sephora, which sells the device, says it’s dedicated to women’ empowerment, inclusivity, and sustainability.

The morning jolt

Equator World Coffee Collection
Equator Coffees

Purchases of this berry-caramel blend by LGBTQ-owned Equator Coffees go toward organizations that promote sustainability and equity. From June to July, they’ll support the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The smart vacuum

LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor Stick Vacuum
LG

Trade in dad’s clunky, restrictive plug-in vacuum with this lightweight, techy cordless one by LG, a company committed to solar technology.

The scotch

The Macallan Estate Whiskey
Reserve Bar

Class up dad’s nightcap with this citrusy, woodsy single malt scotch whisky from Macallan, a distiller that strives for sustainability.

The shoes

Lae‘ahi Lī Sneaker
OluKai

Help dad get his steps in with these breezy, feather-light kicks from OluKai. Part of each purchase goes toward the Ama OluKai foundation to preserve Hawaiian culture.

The fresh breath

ZW Oral Care Kit
Otherwild

This oral kit, whose supplies are made with sustainable materials, will allow dad to keep his teeth pearly white, sans plastic. Otherwild General is a queer-owned business that sells upcycled, as well as low- and zero-waste products, and is committed to treating its workers fairly.

The smoothie king

Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender
Vitamix

For the dad who’s about that protein shake life, this appliance blends smoothies in no time. The Vitamix Foundation, meanwhile, awards grants to research and other initiatives that focus on promoting whole, plant-based foods for wellness.

The skincare

Oh So Good Father's Day Gift Set
Oh So Good Organics

Everything at this Black woman-owned skincare company apothecary is handcrafted with refreshing aromatics, and organic non-comedogenic ingredients that suit most skin types.

The herbal refreshment

Nugg Club Premium Cannabis Monthly Subscription Box
Nugg Club

If dad lives in Los Angeles or Orange County, help him find his chill by signing him up for Nugg Club, a curated weed subscription box service. He’ll imbibe in peace knowing the company is selling $1 boxes to qualifying health professionals caring for those with COVID-19.

The home café

Nespresso Vertuo Next
Nespresso

Simplify dad’s caffeination experience — and nudge him to avoid crowding the coffee shop — with this compact Nespresso, which brews regular coffee, as well as single and double espressos. Worried about the pods harming the environment? Nespresso now has recycling drop-off locations and plants trees to offset its carbon footprint.

The espresso mug

RBC Limited Edition Espresso Mug
Red Bay Coffee

This espresso mug is handcrafted by Ugandan artists who help create jobs, and sold by Black-owned Red Bay Coffee, whose goal is to include BIPOC, the differently abled, and others to whom the specialty coffee industry has often denied access.

The cheat day staple

Hamilton Beach Air Fryer
Hamilton Beach

This will allow dad to get the crispiness from fried food, but in a slightly healthier way. Hamilton Beach, the manufacturer, has a social accountability policy in place for its suppliers.

The socks

Happy Socks Black and White Gift Box
Happy Socks

Black-and-white doesn’t have to mean boring. These geometric-patterned socks from sustainability-minded Happy Socks are quirky while still matching with pretty much anything.

The more adventurous skincare

BirchboxMan
Birchbox

Help keep his skin moisturized and his hair styled during quarantine with a monthly subscription to a personalized set of grooming essentials from woman-owned Birchbox.

The next-level water bottle

The LARQ Bottle - Monaco Blue
LARQ

This is truly hydration gone high-tech. These sustainable water bottles not only self-clean and kill germs with UV-C, they keep water hot for 12 hours and cold for twice as long.

The wine

Brown Estate 2018 Merlot
Brown Estate

This sumptuous, medium-body merlot from Black- and family-owned Brown Estate in Napa Valley is perfect for unwinding, whether from work, the news cycle, or both.

The quintessential barware

Nachtmann Jules Tumbler Set
Riedel

Make dad feel just like James Bond, if James Bond cared about functionality, with these gorgeous yet durable, dishwasher-safe crystal glass whisky tumblers from Riedel, which folds sustainability into everything from its factories to its glassware and packaging.

The fountain of youth scent

Tam Dao Eau de Parfum
Diptyque

While Dyptique champions organic fair-trade and sustainability, another kind action was to create a fresh, mildly spicy sandalwood-based scent that deviates from boring, aggressive aftershave-like colognes that are often marketed to men.

The pizza oven

Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven
Camp Chef

A quarantine indulgence that’ll keep your dad off these streets until it’s safe to be in a crowded restaurant again, Camp Chef’s at-home pizza oven is the real deal.

The outdoor scent

Gucci Guilty Love Pour Homme Eau de Toilette
Sephora

The back-into-world statement scent for Phase 1 and beyond, Gucci Guilty’s signature cold spice and citrus notes linger on warm days and socially distant evenings by the grill.

The wallet

More Miles Wallet
Lululemon

If activism and an active lifestyle is something your dad champions, this chic wallet is an ideal gift — as Lululemon recently donated $100,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Cheers to companies putting their money where their mouth is.

The sporty shades

Kaenon Clarke Polarized Shades
Kaenon

These sturdy, yet lightweight sunglasses are perfect for the dad who took you hiking and camping as a kid. Kaenon, as a brand, is inspired by nature's wildest and most sacred terrain; its sustainability efforts include conservation donations to the Yellowstone National Park.