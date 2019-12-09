Thousand Fell launched the Lace Up and Slip On — both unisex, and both made from coconut, recycled water bottles, and other sustainable materials — in late November. At the end of their life cycle, you can return them to Thousand Fell, which will donate, recycle, upcycle, or allow them to biodegrade — and, per The Cut, slash 20 bucks off your next pair.

For those who struggle to find the perfect no-show socks, a recycled rubber yoga mat insole and an aloe vera mesh liner allow you to wear the Lace Up and Slip On sans socks. These shoes come in white and one of five accent colors, making them a sustainable alternative to Reebok Classics and other fresh white kicks that go with pretty much any outfit.