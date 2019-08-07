If there was any doubt that Pokémon Sword and Shield were going to be a totally different beast than the games that came before them, the newest trailer that debuted Wednesday morning might very well change your mind. In addition to introducing a set of new Galarian form Pokémon (hailing from the game's Galar region setting), a new shape-changing monster, and a new rival trainer team, The Pokémon Company confirmed that, for the first time ever, you'll be able to put your Pokémon to work.

First things first, though. The game's new Galarian form Pokémon are new variations on classic monsters that have "adapted to the unique environment of one specific region" and thus they look and behave differently from the forms you may be used to. Case in point? Galarian Weezing, the Poison Gas Pokémon that evolves from the original 151's Koffing.

Galarian Weezing has a much different appearance, as seen in the trailer, and it forms potent poison gas clouds that drift around its body. It even has strange growths on its head that resemble smoke stacks, as compared to its previous iteration, which looked like two Koffings smushed together.

The new Galarian Zigzagoon are more aggressive than usual and will even charge at people and Pokémon to start a fight. This is a different behavior than the normal Dark/Normal type will exhibit. It's monochromatic, like a zebra, instead of brown and black.

The Official Pokémon YouTube channel on YouTube

Finally, Galarian Linoone, the Dark/Normal badger-like Pokémon looks like a sleek, skunk-like rodent that has the power and boldness to attack opponents head-on. It supposedly has enough force to "knock away a car," which makes it pretty terrifying. Linoone will evolve into Obstagoon, a combative, fierce Pokémon that's a brand-new evolution for this monster for Sword and Shield. It could be a serious contender going forward.

Of course, there's more to Sword and Shield than just new Pokémon forms. You'll have plenty of rivals to worry about as well, like Marnie, a very competitive spirit who travels with a Morpeko herself. She wishes to become the Champion of the Galar region, and has plenty of fans (and lackeys) who won't hesitate to get in your way. They form Team Yell, a group of ne'er-do-wells who just want Marnie to come out on top. They'll show up anywhere and everywhere to slow you down, so you'll have to keep an eye out for them.

As stated earlier, one of the most interesting revelations about Sword and Shield is the fact that you can now enlist Pokémon to do jobs. Finally, they can start carrying their weight. The world of Galar relies on the power of Pokémon to ensure its corporations, universities, and other facilities have everything they need to succeed. This includes enlisting Pokémon to take care of the occasional job (though it's yet unclear what exactly those jobs entail). You can check out Poké Jobs at Pokémon Centers throughout the world, then assign Pokémon directly from your storage box to go complete them. They'll earn experience in return, and you may end up with rare items, too.

Pokémon Sword and Shield will mark the first non-spinoff Pokémon adventure ever on the Nintendo Switch (not counting 2018's Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!) as the series makes the jump from Nintendo 3DS to the Nintendo Switch.

You'll be able to get your hands on both games when November 15 rolls around. That should give you plenty of time to play through the older titles and get some training in. You may also want to brush up on your Pokémon knowledge, too. There's a lot of changes that are coming that you'll want to be up on all your trivia for.