If you hate being sweaty, you're going to LOVE these 37 clever things on Amazon

To put it bluntly, I'm a sweaty person. If it's hot outside, I'm sweating in shorts — and if it's cold, I'm sweating in leggings. White T-shirts get thrown out after just a few weeks, and I can't even begin to tell you how bad my skin starts to chafe in the summer. But if any of that sounds familiar, don't worry. There are tons of clever things on Amazon that can help you make it through those extra-sweaty times.

And since I know that everybody sweats differently, I've made sure to include a variety of products on this list. Case in point? The personal fan that sits around your neck. It's a total must-have for the hotter months of the year if you like to exercise outdoors (or, you can simply wear it while relaxing on the couch). There's also a variety of balms and lotions that help prevent chafing, as well as dry shampoo for greasy roots. My favorite item in here, however, is probably the mineral sunscreen. It lasts for up to a full 80 minutes, even in water.

So what are you waiting for? There are so many clever things on Amazon that can help out us extra-sweaty people that I had trouble sticking to just 38 — keep scrolling to check out my favorites.

1. The portable fan that sits around your neck JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan Amazon $32 See On Amazon Looking for easy ways to stay cool this summer? Search no further than this personal fan. Not only does it boast up to 16 hours of battery life, but the wind speed is also adjustable up to three levels. Plus, it even runs at an ultra-silent level.

2. These wipes that can help stop sweat stains before they happen SweatBlock Clinical Strength Antiperspirant Wipes (10 Count) Amazon $20 See On Amazon I've always been a very sweaty person, which is why I like to use antiperspirant wipes — like these ones — when it starts to get hot outside. Just give your underarms a few swipes, and the clinical-strength antiperspirant serum will help prevent excessive sweating. And unlike some wipes, these ones are effective for up to seven days straight.

3. A balm that can help save skin from uncomfortable chafing Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $10 See On Amazon It only takes a few swipes of this balm, and it'll help keep your thighs, neck, arms, or anywhere else from chafing. The formula contains zero petroleum, lanolin, or mineral oil. And unlike some anti-chafing balms, this one is vegan-friendly as well as cruelty-free.

4. The antiperspirant foot lotion recommended by dermatologists Carpe Antiperspirant Foot Lotion Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you're constantly sweating through your socks and dirtying up your shoes, you'll be glad you grabbed this anti-perspirant foot lotion. Many reviewers commented about how a little goes a long way, and the non-greasy formula is even made with soothing eucalyptus oil.

5. A pair of cooling pillows that are stain resistant Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (2 Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon If your pillows are looking a little worse for wear, why not upgrade to these stain-resistant ones? Not only are they cooling, but they're also resistant to fading and the gel fibers on the inside are designed so that they won't bunch up while you sleep. Choose from two sizes: queen or king.

6. These blotting sheets made with organic bamboo charcoal Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissues Amazon $7 See On Amazon Oily skin is no match for these blotting papers. Each one is made from 100% natural linen fibers, while the organic bamboo charcoal coating works to soak up sweat and oil. One reviewer even wrote that "It picks up the oil quickly leaving my face naturally matte-like for hours."

7. A dry shampoo that actually smells good Batiste Dry Shampoo Amazon $10 See On Amazon Most of the dry shampoos I've tried have had a somewhat chalky smell, but not this one. Subtle hints of lavender and musk give your oily roots a much-needed refresher, while the waterless formula quickly infuses volume — a must-have if you're trying to stretch out the time between washes.

8. The liner that helps keep your hats sweat-free NoSweat Golf Hat Sweat Liner (50 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon I've got more than a few hats that are riddled with sweat stains, but using a liner — like these ones — could've saved them from ruin. Their adhesive backings makes it easy to stick them right into your hats so you can stay cool.

9. A body power that can help control moisture Gold Bond Ultimate Comfort Body Powder Amazon $5 See On Amazon Give yourself a few puffs of this body powder, and it'll help control excess moisture and sweating throughout the day. Aloe and chamomile work to help keep your powdered skin from drying out, while vitamin A, C, and E deliver a nourishing dose of antioxidants.

10. The clinical-strength antiperspirant that lasts for up to 3 days Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you tend to sweat a lot, make sure to check out this antiperspirant. Not only is it clinical-strength, but the formula is so potent that it can provide up to three full days' worth of protection. "This worked from the very first application," wrote one reviewer. "I put it on at night, wear my usual deodorant in the morning, and it has kept me dry for a week now!!"

11. The towel that'll help keep your driver seat dry Leader Accessories Black Waterproof Sweat Towel Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only does this towel help your driver seat stay dry when you're sweating, but it's also great for leather interiors in the summertime — especially if your car's been baking in the sun. Plus, it's designed to fit both the front and rear seats, as the elastic band accommodates a variety of sizes.

12. An herbal tea made with organic sage leaves Alvita Organic Sage Herbal Tea (24 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Few things are as relaxing as sitting down with a nice cup of tea after a long day — and this box is even made with organic sage leaves. The peppery fragrance is lightly stimulating, and many reviewers raved about how it "tastes great."

13. This spray that removes tough stains from clothes Puracy Natural Laundry Stain Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you've got red wine or sweat stains, this spray can help erase them from your clothes. It's made without any bleach, as the stain-removing power comes from potent enzymes in a formula that's vegan and hypoallergenic. The best part? It's safe to use on nearly any type of fabric.

14. An anti-chafing cream that won't stain your clothes Chamois Butt'r Original Anti-Chafe Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon Some anti-chafe creams will leave marks on your clothes — but not this one. The non-greasy formula glides onto skin to help prevent uncomfortable chafing, and it washes off with soap and water. Based off of its 4.8-star review, it's obvious that tons of customers are using it.

15. The headbands that keep sweat out of your eyes Poshei Headbands (4 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Getting sweat in your eyes can be painful, so why not give these headbands a try the next time you're exercising? They're made from a breathable polyester blend with a hint of stretchy spandex — and they even dry quickly so that you're not stuck exercising in soggy headgear.

16. A bottle of soap that's infused with calming tea tree oil Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tea tree oil is a natural antiseptic, which means this bottle of tea tree soap can help wash away everything from athlete's foot to yeast infections. It's got a refreshing mint scent that leaves your skin tingling — and it's even fortified with antioxidant-rich vitamins E and C.

17. A lightweight face mask that won't leave you feeling restricted Under Armour Adult Sports Mask Amazon $23 See On Amazon With more than 29,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that shoppers are more than happy with this Under Armour face mask. It's designed to sit comfortably on your face all day, whether you're working from home or jogging outside — and the structured design sits away from your face so you have more room to breathe.

18. A pair of Birkenstocks with soft EVA soles Birkenstock Essentials Arizona EVA Sandal Amazon $45 See On Amazon Birkenstocks are known for being comfortable, and this pair in particular is made with soft EVA soles that help absorb shock as you walk. They're also waterproof — just in case you step in a puddle — and with more than 20 colors to choose from, there's a shade available for any style.

19. The socks infused with odor-eliminating copper Footplus Copper Ankle Socks Amazon $18 See On Amazon Unlike some socks, these ones are made with copper fibers that help eliminate unwanted odors — and they've even got cushioned soles for added comfort. Plus, reviewers raved about how they moisture-wicking fabric helped keep their feet dry. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20. A mineral sunscreen that's resistant to water Thinksport SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen Amazon $12 See On Amazon With SPF-50 protection, this mineral sunscreen helps keep your skin safe from the sun — and the water-resistant formula even lasts for up to 80 minutes. The quick-absorbing formula won't leave your skin feeling oily, and it's even completely free from parabens, BPA, or phthalates.

21. The post-workout spray to help you freshen up sweatWELLth Power Shower Post Workout Cleansing Spray Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don't have time to hit the showers after you exercise? Not a problem when you've got this antimicrobial spray. Just give your body a few spritzes, it'll instantly begin to deodorize your skin with results lasting for up to three hours post-workout.

22. A sunscreen that feels weightless on your skin Aveeno Protect + Refresh Body Sunscreen Spray Mist Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whereas some sunscreens can leave your skin feeling sticky or greasy, this one with SPF-60 protection has a weightless feel that's hardly noticeable. It's also hypoallergenic, as well as water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. One reviewer even wrote that it smells "amazing."

23. This fan that can help keep your home office cool Vornado 460 Small Air Circulator Fan Amazon $50 See On Amazon Whether you've got a steamy home office or bedroom, this desktop fan can help cool you down. The speed is adjustable up to three levels, while the chrome glider bar makes it easy to adjust where it's pointed. But if that isn't enough? It's so powerful that the breeze can be felt from up tp 70 feet away.

24. An insulated flask that helps your drinks stay cold Hydro Flask Water Bottle Amazon $33 See On Amazon When you're always sweating, it never hurts to keep a bottle of ice-cold water with you — so grab this flask. The vacuum-insulated walls helps your drinks stay chilled for hours, and they'll also keep the outside free from condensation. Choose from more than 10 colors, including a gorgeous shade of spearmint.

25. The bars of soap that eliminate odor-causing bacteria Dial Antibacterial Bar Soap (Pack of 8) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whereas some antibacterial soaps can dry out skin, these ones lather up into a creamy foam that gently washes away unwanted odors — without leaving your skin parched. Plus, the antibacterial properties can help keep you smelling fresh for up to 24 hours.

26. A set of sheets that won't leave you overheated at night Queen Size Sheet Set (4 Pc Set) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Some sheets are thick, leaving you hot and sweaty at night — but not these ones. They're made from microfiber that feels softer than cotton, and helps keep you cool at night. "They are lightweight and not hot at all," explained one reviewer. "They come out of the dryer wrinkle free and look nice on the bed."

27. The mattress topper that's soft & breathable Queen Cooling Mattress Topper Amazon $40 See On Amazon Filled with hypoallergenic down alternative, this mattress topper is a must-have for lumpy mattresses — and hot sleepers. The fill is breathable, which helps keep your body heat from building up underneath you. And with square stitching, there's no need to worry about it bunching up.

28. An ice roller to cool you off after a hot day ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep this ice roller in the freezer, and it'll be ready to help you cool down at a moment's notice. But if you aren't feeling hot, it also works great for helping to soothe away morning puffiness as well as shrink the appearance of pores before putting on makeup.

29. This detoxifying mask formulated for your underarms Lavanila The Healthy Underarm Detox Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon Let this mask soak into your underarms for about five minutes, and the detoxifying formula can help soften up tough skin. It can also help ease the transition if you're planning on switching to natural deodorants — and you only need to use it once or twice a week to get the most out of it.

30. A running shoe with a breathable mesh upper layer Under Armour Mens Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe Amazon $66 See On Amazon Got sweaty feet that get soaked in sneakers? These Under Armour ones are made with a breathable mesh upper layer to help your feet stay cool while you're exercising. And with more than 35,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that they're a total hit with reviewers.

31. The helmet liner that helps wick away sweat Helmet Liner Sweat Wicking Skull Cap Beanie Amazon $12 See On Amazon Wearing a helmet can leave your head sweating like no other — but this liner can help you stay dry. Not only does it wick away moisture, but it also works great when worn by itself. Choose from six colors, including a vibrant shade of red that's sure to stand out.

32. A relaxed baseball hat that won't weigh you down Adidas Superlite Relaxed Adjustable Performance Cap Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from a blend of lightweight fabric and mesh, this Adidas hat allows for maximum airflow to help keep your head cool. It's available in dozens of colors, and one reviewer even wrote that "the cap is definitely lightweight, well ventilated, well constructed with nice material, and fits well on a guy’s head."

33. This spray that helps improve your grip Cramer Firm Grip Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your sweaty hands keep dropping stuff, it might be time to give this anti-slip spray a try. It only takes a few light spritzes to help improve your grip — regardless of whether you're playing sports or simply tackling a few DIY projects.

35. The acupressure mat that can help alleviate soreness ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon You only need to lie on this acupressure mat for about 10 minutes, and the thousands of raised points can help alleviate soreness by triggering endorphin release. It's made from 100% plant-based eco foam — and the pillow is great for helping relax tension from your neck.

36. A pair of athletic shorts with handy side pockets Champion Men's Long Mesh Shorts Amazon $13 See On Amazon With pockets on both legs, these athletic shorts are perfect for the gym, grocery store, and everywhere in-between. They're made from lightweight, breathable mesh, with an internal drawstring that lets you adjust how tightly they fit. Available sizes: Small — 4X