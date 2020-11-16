If you want to get organized with little effort, these 44 clever things will do the trick

Keeping a clean and organized space is good for maintaining some peace of mind, but with an ever growing to-do list, it can sometimes be tricky to keep everything neat and tidy — unless, of course, you have a few clever organizational products to help. For example, one of the most useful options on this list is a multifunctional, three-shelf utility cart that can be used to store miscellaneous items in just about any room of your home: kitchen, bathroom, laundry room — you name it. It’s made from heavy-duty metal, with shelves that can withstand up to 22 pounds each, so you don't have to treat it delicately, either. Plus, the four wheels make it easy to transport from room to room.

And if it's your vehicle you're trying to straighten up, items like the car seat organizer on this list will work wonders. It can be attached to the passenger seat, and it has several compartments for storing laptops, tablets, beverages, snacks, and whatever else you need on hand during a commute or road trip. There are plenty of other clever organization items on the market that can turn any messy space around. Keep scrolling to find some of the best that Amazon has to offer.

1. A toilet brush that tucks behind the seat Squatty Potty Invisibrush Hidden Toilet Brush Amazon $18 See On Amazon Unlike most options on the market, this toilet brush and holder won’t clutter the floor in your bathroom. The holder attaches directly to the back of the toilet, so it's out of sight, and when you’re ready to clean, simply tilt the handle to release the brush from the holder. It also has adjustable height options, so you can customize the fit.

2. The durable E-ZPass holder that makes commuting a breeze JL Safety E-ZPass Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Commuters: Keep your E-ZPass front and center with a durable E-ZPass holder. Built to last, the holder is constructed with an industrial grade suction cup that can withstand extreme heat and cold, and it's guaranteed to keep your pass from rattling. And installation is a breeze, too: Stick it to the window or windshield, and you’re all set.

3. A magnetic storage shelf that attaches to the stove StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf Amazon $40 See On Amazon When you’ve run out of pantry space, you can rely on this stove shelf for additional storage. The magnetic unit attaches to the top of your stove, giving you a flat surface to safely store condiments, spices, oils, and more. The shelf is designed to fit both flat and curved tops, and the magnets can be repositioned for a custom fit. Available finishes: 3

4. An multi-compartment organizer to keep your car tidy Tidify Car Seat Organizer Amazon $36 See On Amazon Eliminate car clutter with this car seat organizer. It’s designed with two cushioned compartments, two zippered and open pockets, and an internal mesh compartment for easy access to frequently used items. The sturdy organizer is roomy enough to hold a laptop, a three-ring binder, water bottles, and any other essentials, and the adjustable side straps allow you to securely attach it to the back or front of the seat.

5. A desk stand with a heavy-duty frame HUANUO Desktop Stand Amazon $28 See On Amazon Use this desktop stand to upgrade your storage and organize your office supplies. Featuring two light wood shelves, it's made with a solid steel frame that can withstand up to 44 pounds, making it a great place to store a printer, a scanner, or even plants and picture frames.

6. The corner shower caddy with easy installation HapiRm Croner Shower Caddy Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keep your grooming supplies tidy and organized with this caddy that fits in the corner of your shower. The two-tier shelf is engineered with eight strong adhesive hooks that keep it securely fastened to the wall, and the open design means water drains off quickly. Use this to store your shower gels, shampoo, and shaving supplies.

7. These hangers that maximize closet space HOUSE DAY Space-Saving Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These space-saving hangers can be hung vertically to maximize limited closet space, but you can also hang them horizontally if you want to space out your clothes to prevent wrinkles. Each hanger in the pack of 10 can hold up to five garments each, for a total of 50 pieces stored. The result is a meticulously organized closet that makes it easy to find what you're looking for.

8. A dish drying rack you can roll up for storage LEASEN Over-The-Sink Dish Drying Rack Amazon $24 See On Amazon As one reviewer mentioned, this drying rack comes in especially handy if you have a "small kitchen with virtually no counter space". You can place it directly over your sink to dry dishes, glassware, fruits, and vegetables, and then roll it up and stash it away when you're done with it. It's also heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use it to hold hot pots and pans after you take them out of the oven, too.

9. The stackable storage containers that organize your hardware Sooyee 3-Layer Things & Crafts Storage Box Amazon $17 See On Amazon In need of a spot to store your screws, nails, or other small items? This three-layer storage box should do the trick. It has 30 adjustable compartments and dividers that can be removed as needed, and each tier is stackable and snaps shut to ensure no items get loose. Plus, the clear design means you can locate exactly what you're looking for.

10. The 3-tier pantry shelf that expands for more storage mDesign Adjustable Step Shelf Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Use this adjustable pantry shelf in your kitchen to store spices, condiments, and canned goods in the most convenient way possible. It's expandable, so you'll be able to customize it for the best fit while maximizing storage space in any size cupboard. Plus, the stair-step tiers ensure no smaller items get hidden behind larger items.

11. These reusable food storage bags that are eco-friendly Qinline Reusable Storage Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only are these reusable storage bags a great way to organizer leftovers, but they're a lot more eco-sustainable than plastic bags, too. The washable bags are designed with tight seals that prevents leaks and accidental spills, and the 10-pack comes with two gallon-size bags, four sandwich bags, and four snack-size bags.

12. A 3-tier rack that organizes canned goods Simple Trending Can Rack Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Instead of rummaging through your cabinet for a can of beans, find it in a flash with this can organizer rack. The three tiers have space for storing up to 36 standard-size cans and jars, and the adjustable dividers can be removed to accommodate bigger cans. Available finishes: 3

13. The under-the-sink organizer that expands SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Expandable Shelf Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon As one astute reviewer put it, "This under-sink storage shelf is really great to get one of the most unorganized areas of the home under control." Not only does the two-tier shelf expand, but it also features four height adjustment levels, and the removable panels can be configured to fit around the sink pipe. Available finishes: 3

14. A cable management box that hides wires & cords CGH Cable Management Box Amazon $16 See On Amazon This cable management box corrals all your cords and hides them away for a more streamlined, clutter-free appearance at your desk or by your entertainment center. The sleek black box is outfitted with a lid for easy access, and the two cutouts make it easy to thread cables through.

15. These over-the-door organizers for your pantry SimpleHouseware Over-The-Door Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon An over-the-door organizer will come in handy when you find yourself running low on kitchen cupboard space. This two-pack includes organizers with 15 clear pockets each, making it easy to locate condiments, spices, and more. You can also use it to store socks and belts in your bedroom, or desk supplies in your home office.

16. A two-tier lazy Susan with removable compartments YouCopia 2-Tier Adjustable Crazy Susan Amazon $30 See On Amazon This two-tier rotating shelf doubles your storage space, and since it spins, you can always reach what you need. It's height-adjustable and features removable compartments for organizing small items. Use it in the kitchen to store dry snacks, spices, and teas.

17. A 4-pack of stackable bottle holders mDesign Stackable Water Bottle Holders (4-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Buying beverages in bulk with no place to store them? Pile them onto these stackable bottle holders. Perfect for water bottles and other bottled drinks, the four racks can be stacked on top of each other and placed in the fridge or on the countertop for easy access.

18. These organizers that slide under your cabinet shelves SimpleTrending Under Cabinet Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Double up on your shelf space with these two under-cabinet organizers. Simply slide them onto existing shelves, and the baskets will hang underneath. Use them in the kitchen to store items like napkins, utensils, and small plates, or slide one under your desk to organize office essentials.

19. A sturdy organizer for your pans & skillets SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon With over 10,000 Amazon reviews, this pan and pot organizer is undeniably popular. The design makes it possible to slide out the pan on the bottom — instead of having to unstack each pan on top. The rack can also be used horizontally, and you can keep it on your counter for easy access or tuck it away in your cabinet. Available finishes: 2

20. A set of 12 organizers that straighten up your dresser drawers mDesign Dresser Organizers (12-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These drawer organizers are great for tidying up socks, belts, ties, and underwear, so you can find what you need without rummaging through everything. Made from breathable, mildew-resistant material, the set comes with 12 organizers of different sizes, and they collapse when not in use.

21. A magnetic knife strip that saves counter space Utoplike Wood Magnetic Knife Strip Amazon $23 See On Amazon This magnetic knife strip is an excellent alternative to a knife block, helping to save big time on counter space while still giving you easy access to all your blades. Made with teak wood, it features a powerful magnet along the entire length to hold even your most heavy-duty knives.

22. An over-the-door storage rack with 8 built-in shelves ClosetMaid 1233 Adjustable 8-Tier Wall and Door Rack Amazon $34 See On Amazon This over-the-door storage rack is outfitted with eight height-adjustable shelves that are perfect for storing condiments, pasta, beverages, spices, and more. It's a foolproof way to expand kitchen storage space, and all hardware for door and wall mounting is included.

23. These expandable dividers that organize any drawer in your house Royal Craft Wood Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These expandable bamboo dividers are a great alternative to traditional drawer organizers. The spring-loaded dividers extend from 17 to 22 inches, and the foam pads help prevent damage. They take up minimal space, and you can use them to keep your kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom drawers tidy.

24. The vacuum-sealed bags that save storage space Vacbird Vacuum Storage Bags (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon These storage bags come with an electric pump that quickly vacuums out excess air to shrink the bags — and their contents — down to a compact size. The compression allows you to store bulky items like pillows, comforters, and winter coats without completely depleting your closet or under-bed storage space. The pack comes with three small bags and three medium bags.

25. A rolling storage cart that can be used for just about anything Pipishell Rolling Utility Cart Amazon $35 See On Amazon Reviewers have hailed this three-tier rolling storage cart for its easy assembly and next-level convenience. Each shelf has a weight capacity of 22 pounds, making it ideal for everything from tools in the garage to pantry goods in the kitchen to desk supplies in your office. Plus, the four wheels — two of which are lockable — let you transport it from room to room.

26. These stackable plastic bins that organize small items mDesign Stackable Bins (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This six-pack of small storage bins can be placed side by side or stacked on your desk, where they can store sticky notes, paper clips, staples, thumb tacks, and more. Each bin has low-cut front that makes it easy to quickly grab items whenever you need them.

27. A slim storage cart that can fit into narrow spaces Aogist 4-tier Slim Storage Cart Amazon $37 See On Amazon This storage cart boasts a slim profile that fits easily into the narrower spaces of your home, like between the washer and dryer or right next to your kitchen counter. With a total of four shelves, the cart is designed with handles and easy-glide wheels that allow you to slide it out whenever necessary.

28. The cabinet organizer you can hang over the door or on the wall SimpleHouseware Over-The-Cabinet Door Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon This pan and cutting board organizer can be mounted to the wall or hung directly over a cabinet door, making it an easy solution for items that get scattered around the kitchen. All hardware is included, and foam pads help prevent damage on the wall or cabinet door. Use it to store aluminum foil and plastic wrap, too.

29. These spice holders that hang on the inside of a cupboard door Bellemain Spice Gripper (Set of 3) Amazon $11 See On Amazon A spice "rack" that attaches to the inside of a cabinet door is a clever and space-saving way to store your favorite seasonings. Each of these three spice rack strips holds up to four jars, and they can be trimmed to size and placed in the optimal position, so that they don't get in the way of cabinet shelves.

30. The narrow kitchen drawer organizer Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon This narrow organizer takes up minimal space in a kitchen drawer, and the nesting design works to efficiently store spoons, forks, and knives on top of each other, while still giving you access to everything. The organizer holds up to 24 pieces of cutlery and is available in three color options. Available colors: 3

31. These clips that keep cables organized Hank Leandro Self-Adhesive Cable Clips (6-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you've got a mess of cords and wires, you can get them in order with these cable organizers. The pack comes with 16 cord holders designed with adhesive backing that can be applied to smooth surfaces like glass, plastic, stainless steel, marble, and more. They're a great way to prevent tangles, cable damage, and (ahem) tripping.

32. An over-the-cabinet organizer for your hair tools Simple Houseware Cabinet Door Styling Tools Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of taking up limited counter space in your bathroom, give hair dryers and brushes a home with this cabinet door organizer. The three cutouts hold hair tools upright, and if you prefer even easier access, you can mount this to the wall. Available colors: 2

33. The organizer shelves that can be tucked into corners mDesign Corner Organizer Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These organizer shelves fits right into corners, so they take up minimal counter space, but they give you a great spot for storing soap, lotion, and grooming supplies. The set comes with two shelves that can be stacked on top of each other or placed side by side. Available colors: 5

34. A dish drying rack that folds up for storage Marbrasse Dish-Drying Rack Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're squeezed for space in your kitchen, this drying rack folds up like an accordion, so you can stash it in a drawer when you're not using it. The rack features seven arms for drying everything from dishes to wine glasses, and the non-slip silicone feet keep it firmly in place on your counter.

35. The wall-mounted organizer for your shower BMspan Bathroom Accessories Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Use this wall-mounted shower organizer to store your toothbrush, toothpaste, razor, shaving cream, and more. The waterproof holder features multiple holes that allow water to drain, and the self-adhesive hanger makes it easy to install. One reviewer said, "This little device is amazing! It looks so nice and keeps our toothbrushes organized and stored nicely."

36. A slim laundry basket that fits into tight spaces Caroeas Rolling Foldable Laundry Basket Amazon $18 See On Amazon This laundry basket has a lot going for it: Aside from being aptly labeled, the fabric basket has a narrow profile, so you can keep it right next to the washing machine or squeeze it into a packed closet. The wheels on the bottom make it easy to roll around, and the whole thing folds up for easy storage. Available colors: 14

37. These heavy-duty grocery bags that hold up to 50 pounds BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These reusable bags are extra-sturdy, having the capacity to withstand up to 50 pounds of weight. Made from durable rip-stop fabric, they're machine-washable (in case of any leaks or spills), and each one folds up into a compact pouch that you can stash in your glove box. Each set comes with six. Available colors and styles: 28

38. These organizers that'll transform any drawer Backerysupply Drawer Organizers (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These drawer organizers are a fast and easy way to sort any miscellaneous items you have hanging around your home or office. The set comes with 10 clear organizers of different sizes that can be used to organize everything from office supplies to cooking utensils to cosmetics.

39. These bins that keep your fridge tidy HapiLeap Fridge Drawer Organizers (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Straighten up a cluttered fridge with these color-coded bins. The ventilated containers are ideal for organizing small items like juice boxes, jams, and jars of pickles and olives that can easily get lost in crowded refrigerators. Plus, the color-coded handles make it easy to locate anything. As one reviewer put it: "This is the best thing ever. Helps me keep my fridge organized."

40. A wall-mounted organizer for your yard tools YueTong All Metal Garden Tool Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This garden tool organizer will get your garage up to scratch in no time. It's designed with six fixed hooks that keep your heavy tools secure. Each rust-proof hook can hold up to 15 pounds and is covered with thick rubber to prevent surface scratches.

41. These stackable shoe racks that are height-adjustable Simple Trending 5-Tier Stackable and Expandable Shoe Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon Straighten up the mountain of shoes on the floor of your closet with this five-tier shoe rack. Each tier is height-adjustable, so you can store taller boots, and the pockets on the side are great for storing slippers and sandals. Plus, if you buy two, you can stack them on top of each other for a grand total of 10 tiers. Available finishes: 2

42. The space-saving clothing organizer Holdn' Storage Over-The-Door Closet Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Running low on closet space? Use this over-the-door organizer to store the overflow. It hooks directly onto the door and can hold up to 35 pounds while giving you an extra 38 inches of hanging room. The organizer also has grooved rods on each side that you can use to hang even more items. Available finishes: 2

43. A trunk organizer that collapses when not in use Trunkcratepro Collapsible Portable Trunk Organzier Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you have a messy vehicle, this trunk organizer can help set you straight. It's made from high-quality Oxford cloth that won't wear down over time, and the exterior pockets, interior compartments, and subdividers are perfect for storing first aid kits, beach supplies, and more. Even better, it collapses, so you can push it out of the way when it's time to stow a suitcase. Available colors: 7