At a screening Tuesday night, director Colin Trevorrow announced he’s bringing back the original cast of Jurassic Park from 1993 for the third installment of the Jurassic World franchise. Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill will reprise their roles as mathematician and chaos theorist Ian Malcolm, paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler, and paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant, respectively.

These won’t just be cameos, like Goldblum’s small role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom from 2018. “You heard it here first that Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern are returning in major roles in Jurassic World 3,” Trevorrow told the crowd on Tuesday night. The exact plot points of Jurassic World 3 are still a mystery for now, as the script is still being written. But the film is slated for release in June 2021.

At the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the dinosaurs are released into the wild by a sympathetic tween. The final shot of the movie shows them infiltrating the human world. Jurassic World 3 will presumably pick up where the last film left off, with humans and dinos figuring out how to coexist. Sounds like Chris Pratt (who plays Owen Grady, the velociraptor handler) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing, the former Jurassic World exec) will need to join forces with the legacy Jurassic Park scientists to bring nature back into balance.

In the real world, the rainforests are on fire, the glaciers are melting, and humanity has about a decade to clean up its act before we’re all facing extinction… but hey, at least the planet’s not overrun by reincarnated dinosaurs.