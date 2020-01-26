Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas. There were five others on board and there appear to be no survivors. TMZ initially reported this story, and the news has since been confirmed by the LA Times and Los Angeles County Sheriffs department. Bryant was 41 years old.

Update, 5:35PM EST: The NY Times is now reporting that Bryant's eldest daughter, 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, is one of the passengers who died in the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.

This story is still developing.