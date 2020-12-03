Make your home smell like Drake with this $80 candle

Celebrity candle culture is out of control. Last year, Gwyneth Paltrow blessed the world with a candle that purportedly smelled like her vagina. Now, Drake apparently thinks his fans need a flammable piece of his aura, too. Just in time for the holidays, a line scented candles, one of which “actually smells like Drake.”

What does Champagne Papi smell like, you might ask? According to Revolve, which is hawking the $80 Drake candle, his scent contains notes of musk, amber, cashmere, suede, and velvet. Um, we feel compelled to point out that several of those are fabrics that don’t have an inherent smell as far as we know, which is confusing. Nonetheless, Revolve says the candle is based on the fragrance Drake actually wears everyday, which inspired his interest in candle making.

The actual name of the Drake candle is “Carby Musk,” which prompts a whole host of other questions. Is it “carby” as in carbohydrates? Or short for carburettor? The mind of Drake is a mysterious carby musky place, evidently. Here’s the candle’s official description from Revolve, which is just as befuddling: “Smooth musk fragrance is introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self.”

There are actually five different candles on offer (though only one smells like the rapper). The standout might be “Williamsburg Sleepover,” which Drake describes as “a genderless and luminous floral-woody musk fragrance that captures the essence of an urban garden under shaded lights.” Drake suggests bumping the album that inspired his candle line — Midnite’s 2012 reggae album Live In Eugene — the first time you light one up.

Drake began teasing his candle line, dubbed the Better World Fragrance House, back in June by sharing a photo on his Instagram Stories of a line of navy blue votives inscribed with gold lettering. Each candle also comes with a gold marker to personalize the jar. Drake evidently pre-gifted the candles to a bunch of his famous friends, including Steph and Ayesha Curry, DJ Khaled, Kehlani, and the Toronto Raptors basketball team.

Hmm, that may help explain why mere mortals will have a hard time getting their hands on a Drake candle anytime soon. According to the Revolve website, “Carby Musk” is already sold out.