Here is a question for presumptive congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green: How, exactly, do you plan on working alongside people you seem to believe are child molesters and cannibals?

I wish I could say this was a hypothetical exercise — the sort of reductio ad absurdum game that can help clarify our increasingly deranged political reality, by contextualizing it in the face of the truly outrageous. Unfortunately for me, and the rest of us, the question of how Green can justify calling members of an alleged cabal of demon-worshipping child killers her soon-to-be coworkers is far from hypothetical, after voters in Georgia's 14th District handed Green a decisive win in Tuesday's Republican primary race. Her primary victory is a virtual guarantee that she'll win a spot in Congress this fall, given she's running in a GOP-heavy district.

Green, you see, is a self-professed follower of Q, the eponymous (and anonymous) "leader" of the Qanon conspiracy movement which posits an amorphous mishmash of various nefarious theories centered in part on the belief that Washington, D.C., is run by a cult of pedophile-murderers who reside in the capital's various halls of power — Congress, the "Deep State," and so on. Many adherents of the theory also believe President Trump is waging a secret war against this cabal, the details of which are slowly being leaked by Q in the form of vague convoluted hints across message boards like 4Chan.

If this all sounds like total nonsense, that's because it is. Think "Pizzagate" on a four-day meth binge, and you'll be somewhere in the ballpark of how ridiculous the whole thing is.

Nevertheless, Green has called Q a "patriot" whose various nebulous ramblings "have really proven to be true."

Green's ... shall we say "vivid" imagination isn't limited to the choose-your-own-adventure free-for-all conspiracy theories that make up the bulk of Qanon. Per a Politico investigation into Green's various ramblings over the years, she has:

suggested that Muslims do not belong in government; thinks Black people “are held slaves to the Democratic Party”; called George Soros, a Jewish Democratic megadonor, a Nazi; and said she would feel “proud” to see a Confederate monument if she were Black because it symbolizes progress made since the Civil War.

Her comments have earned Green a rare rebuke from fellow Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), whose office called them "appalling," as well as National Republican Congressional Campaign Chairman Tom Emmer, whose spokesman said is "personally disgusted by this rhetoric and condemns it in the strongest possible terms."

So, given the fact that Green has readily professed her faith in Qanon — during a recent primary debate, she was asked about the conspiracy theory, answering that "I am committed to my allegiance to the United States of America. I, like many Americans, am disgusted with the Deep State who have launched an effort to get rid of President Trump. Yes, I'm against all of those things, and I will work hard against those issues" — I ask again: How does she plan to work in Congress alongside the very elites she seems to believe are responsible for any number of horrific crimes and nefarious machinations?

We'll have to wait and see once she's sworn into the House this coming year. In the meantime, however, at least one Republican seems pretty psyched for her impending term in office: President Donald Trump himself, who enthusiastically lauded Green as a "WINNER" who is "strong on everything" after her primary win.