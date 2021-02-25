Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a helpful reminder that she is a hateful troll

Truly, you have to give Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene credit for continually finding new and exciting ways to to remind the world that she: a) exists, and b) seemingly has no other aim in Congress other than to be a truly hateful garbage person.

Freed from the obligations of, y'know, actually governing after she was booted off her various committee assignments for her general pattern of saying offensive things, Greene has plenty of time on her hands to focus on really serving the needs of her constituents back in Georgia. This, evidently, means hanging up bigoted, transphobic, and — depending on your religious upbringing — theologically wrong signs to troll her across-the-hall neighbor, Illinois Rep. Marie Newman (D), who had previously displayed a transgender equality flag outside her office.

Greene's transphobia is even more poignantly disgusting when you consider that Newman's teenaged daughter Evie is transgender, making this less a "feud of differing political opinions" and more a "direct attack on her colleague's family." And lest you think this is anything other than sheer cruelty, here's Greene pointedly refusing to refer to Evie as Newman's "daughter" in a tweet posted just hours earlier.

Greene's stunt — and to be clear, that's all this is — has already been attacked by some of her congressional colleagues, including Newman's fellow Illinoisian Rep. Sean Casten (D), who called it "sickening, pathetic," and "unimaginably cruel."

Speaking with CNN on Thursday, Newman explained why she hanged the flag in the first place, telling the network that "it was never meant to be a fight. It was a statement I felt [was] very necessary" in the midst of the ongoing congressional push to pass the LGBTQ+ protections in the Equality Act.

"I'm immensely proud of my daughter," she continued. "That's all anyone is asking for, is to be treated as anyone else. And that's what I want Rep. Greene to see."

But let's take a step back here and think about what's actually happening. A congresswoman with an intense personal connection to a piece of pending legislation hangs a sign of support for a marginalized community. Her coworker then makes a huge production of proudly being a hateful bigot, and waits to soak up the inevitable adulation/venom from across the political spectrum. It's really all Greene does at this point: troll. She's not so much a lawmaker who happens to troll in her spare time. She's a dedicated, heartless troll who happens to moonlight as a lawmaker.

I hate giving her the attention she so obviously craves, but it's important to point out that despite her title and attending pomp and circumstance, Marjorie Taylor Greene is essentially a member of Congress in name only — using the position as a springboard for her own, unrelated proclivities. The sooner we can all start thinking of her thusly, the better. And we'd better start now, because for the time being, she's only become more and more popular.