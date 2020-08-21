Megan Thee Stallion said on IG that Tory Lanez was the person who shot her

In an emotional dispatch on Instagram Live last night, Megan Thee Stallion named Tory Lanez as the person who shot her on July 12. The superstar rapper stayed mum about the identity of her assailant for more than a month. But amidst rumors that Meg had faked her injuries, the artist decided to set the record straight, and she shared the heartbreaking reason she was reluctant to name her attacker in the first place.

“Yes N***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand,” Megan said, confirming weeks of speculation that Lanez was the person who shot her during an argument after a pool party in the Hollywood Hills. The “WAP” rapper told fans after the fact that she underwent surgery to remove the bullets from her foot.

Meg also clarified why she wasn’t immediately upfront with law enforcement about the shooting. “I didn’t tell the police what happened immediately right there because I didn’t want to die,” she said.

According to the star, there were four people in the SUV at the time of the shooting on July 12: Meg, her friend, Lanez, and his security detail. Following an argument in the car, Meg said she got out and walked away, at which point Lanez shot at her through a window. Fearing the safety of everyone involved, Meg opted not to tell police about the gun in the car right away.

“The police come. I’m scared. All this shit going on with the police. The police is shooting motherfuckers for anything. The police was literally killing Black people for no motherfucking reason,” Meg continued. “You think I’m about to tell the police that we N***as, Black people got a gun in the car? You want me to tell the law that we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up?”

Her statement is gut-wrenching, exposing the complicated calculus Black Americans are forced to compute when dealing with the police. Even after being shot, Meg’s instinct was to protect herself and everyone she was with. That’s a choice no one should ever have to make.