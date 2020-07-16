You might’ve heard by now that Megan Thee Stallion was shot over the weekend. The musician was in an SUV that got pulled over by police early Sunday morning in Los Angeles. Fellow rapper Tory Lanez was driving, and police found a gun in the car. Lanez was later booked on felony concealed weapon charges. Initial reports were murky and even seemed to implicate Megan in the suspicious incident, forcing her to set the record straight on Wednesday. Here’s everything we know about what really happened to Megan Thee Stallion over the weekend.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” Meg wrote on Instagram. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me." The “Hot Girl” rapper clarified she was never arrested and that the LAPD took her to a nearby hospital, where she underwent surgery to remove the bullets from her foot. “I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night,” she wrote.

Saturday night, Meg and Lanez attended a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s pad in Holmby Hills. Megan posted a video of the trio together on her Instagram Live. Later on in the night, around 4:30am Sunday, police got a call about a disturbance outside a Hollywood Hills home several miles away from Jenner’s place. Witnesses told the LAPD people were arguing inside an SUV before someone fired shots in the air and the car sped away. Police apprehended the vehicle shortly afterward and found the two rappers inside, along with another woman and the gun. TMZ obtained video of Meg exiting the SUV with her hands up, limping and leaving bloody footprints on the ground as she backs towards officers.

Of course, the internet is buzzing about who Megan’s assailant was — Lanez or someone else entirely. Many folks also called out those who reacted to the news of the attack by making memes of Megan. “So y'all meme'd the hell out of Breonna Taylor's death and now you're making jokes/memes out of Megan Thee Stallion's near death experience?????? The way y'all disrespect black women to no end is just sickening,” one tweet read.