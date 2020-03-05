Mic partners with ACLU for "Fight For Our Rights" party featuring Questlove

When you make it to the century mark, you've got to celebrate. On Tuesday, March 31, the American Civil Liberties Union will host its first-ever "Fight For Our Rights" party in honor of its 100th birthday earlier this year. The event will take place in New York City, hosted by actress and activist Peppermint from RuPaul's Drag Race and DJed by Questlove, frontman and drummer for The Roots.

Mic is partnering with the ACLU for the event, proceeds from which will help fund the organization's work on voting rights, abortion rights, immigration, LGBTQ issues, and criminal justice reform — all issues core to our coverage. The New York Civil Liberties Union will also benefit from funds raised at the event. Puma, Ben & Jerry's, and Levi's, are also sponsors.

Prior to the party, the ACLU's centennial gala will feature speeches by celebrities like America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, and Padma Lakshmi, while Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will be honored for their global activism work. Additionally, activist Darren Walker of the Ford Foundation, a $13 billion international justice philanthropy organization, will be honored. Anthony D. Romero, the executive director of the ACLU, and Donna Lieberman, his counterpart for the NYCLU, will also speak.

Mother-daughter duo Christina Morales and Crista Ramos, who are suing the Department of Homeland Security for its termination of the Temporary Protected Status program that allowed immigrants from El Salvador entry into the U.S., will also be in attendance. Morales and Ramos are plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed by the ACLU against the Trump administration, which moved to terminate TPS for immigrants from El Salvador in January 2018.

You can buy tickets to the after-party event here, which will give you access to an open bar. You have to be at least 21 years old to attend. For more information, click here. As the ACLU says: "'We the people' means all of us."