After writing the Fantastic Beasts screenplays and the Cursed Child play, JK Rowling is blessing the wizarding world with even more exciting new content. As reported on Pottermore, a new series of four short Harry Potter ebooks meant to explore the origins of magic is coming to eager fans everywhere, and soon; the first installments debut in June.

The series will explore the "traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories," according to Pottermore, and the books will be split up into different segments of the famed Hogwarts lesson plans. The titles are: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts; A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy; A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures; and A Journey Through Potions and Herbology.

“It seems part of human nature to want to believe in the unbelievable: from the bestiaries and cabinets of curiosities of the medieval period onwards,” Pottermore wrote of the impending ebook release. “We think that truth and myth are easily distinguished today, but magical creatures and the stories around them continue to fascinate us — and they are as central to the Harry Potter stories as Harry, Hermione and Ron.”

If you've been chomping at the bit for even a smidge more Harry Potter goodness since the last Fantastic Beasts movie premiered in 2018, you now have these works to look forward to. Sure, they're not labeled official Hogwarts textbooks, but they're pretty close; Pottermore states that the ebooks were adapted from parts of the official audio companion book created for the British Library exhibition Harry Potter — A History of Magic back in October. Each book offers fans a better look — a portal, if you will — into the "colorful characters and curious incidents of the real history of magic, in a more compact form," according to the announcement.

The new reads are described on Pottermore as "bitesized," which is great news for fans on the move. Further, each ebook contains more than just what some Hogwarts students might see as "stuffy old text." The books all have a wealth of notes, manuscript pages, and sketches to pore over as well, many of which were previously featured in the visual Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibit in London that began in 2017. The books also come paired with elegant, visually arresting covers, which will undoubtedly make you wish they came in print — but perhaps that's planned for somewhere down the line.

The first ebook pair, which includes the Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts sections as well as the Potions and Herbology parts of the "curriculum," will debut on June 27. The others are set to follow "soon after," according to the official Pottermore announcement. Readers can expect the books to debut in English, French, Italian, and German at first, and it's implied that additional languages will be added in the coming months.

Can't wait to get schooled on some of the most exciting building blocks of the Harry Potter universe? You can pre-order the books now via Amazon, the Apple App Store, and Kobo.