Nintendo knows we're all stuck inside thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shaking the globe. What better time, then, to introduce a surprise Nintendo Direct presentation? On Thursday, the event kicked off without any fanfare as viewers were treated to a "mini" version of the full-fledged, pre-recorded set of announcements Nintendo occasionally drops. It was rife with some super-spicy announcements and reveals, with a new character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a set of awesome new ports for Switch, and much more. In case you missed it (like many others did), here are a few of the highlights.

The Bravely Default II demo is out now

Nintendo UK on YouTube

The sequel to the hit Nintendo 3SD RPG Bravely Default is coming to Nintendo Switch, and as of today you can try it out with a free demo that's just been released on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

This follow-up to the original game will feature four new Heroes of Light on a mission aided by elemental crystals of fate. It looks like a similarly gorgeous take on the intriguing battle system from the first game, where you would need to swap between different strategies, launching all-out offensives in the "Bravely" stance and go on the defensive and attack only when you could hit enemies where it hurts in the "Default" position.

Additionally, there will be a whole new series of areas to explore, new jobs to complete, and a whole new slate of adventures to embark on. The demo will give you a quick taste of the magical journey before it releases later this year.

Twintelle is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo

The next character to make their way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a Nintendo-branded personality: Twintelle from the game ARMS. Twintelle is a fan-favorite character who excited players when she originally made her debut, and while it's very early in the development cycle for her, it's interesting to see that Nintendo has already made a decision as far as which Smash character will be coming down the line next. We'll be waiting with bated breath to see how she'll perform when she comes to the game.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition dated for Switch

IGN on YouTube

This sprawling role-playing adventure, despite having been announced back in September 2019, finally has a release date. It'll be bringing its lengthy brand of fantasy to the system on May 29 as it carts along a set of new features as well as a new art book: the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Works Set.

The game was originally released in 2012 for North American players, following protagonist Shulk on a challenging quest for revenge after the unwarranted destruction of his home. The Definitive Edition will include a new epilogue called Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected, alongside improved visuals and a simpler interface. It will also include a remastered soundtrack and remixed music to change things up from the original.

Panzer Dragoon: Remastered is out now as a timed exclusive

Nintendo on YouTube

The Nintendo Switch port of the classic Panzer Dragoon is available today on the system as a timed exclusive. That means it will only be up for purchase on Switch for the foreseeable future after its surprise drop during the Nintendo Direct Mini, after which it will head to other platforms. Players can enjoy a wide variety of remastered textures and music for this cult classic rail shooter, which is an exciting addition to the Switch library.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting an Easter event

Nintendo

Everyone's been spending their fair share of time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We're all hanging out inside, so it makes total sense. There's a fun new event on its way for the game, which is set to start on April 1 and last through April 12. It's called Bunny Day, and it may be the cutest Easter event ever. It will include fun new decorations, items, fish, and bugs while the fun festivities go on. And perhaps most importantly of all, it's oh so cute!

A series of 2K titles are headed to Switch

Nintendo on YouTube

Some of 2K's most popular games are getting their own Switch ports, many of which were rumored to be headed to the system before. This includes the XCOM 2 Collection, the Borderlands Legendary Collection, as well as BioShock: The Collection, each of which brings all of the essentials from each series into one handy package.

Burnout Paradise Remastered is zooming onto Switch

Electronic Arts on YouTube

It's been decade since Burnout Paradise first debuted, and now it's headed to Switch with a remastered edition for new and old players alike. Zip around the wide in-game world to complete free form events, destroy every car that you see (and drive), and get ready for a whole new world of Burnout that you'll now be able to take on the go with you.

The announcements that came out today were quite varied, and all obviously intended to act as a hold-over until the bigger Nintendo news is set to debut later this year. With no E3 2020 to look forward to, it remains to be seen when Nintendo will show us all what it has up its sleeve, but this is definitely a good start.