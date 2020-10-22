No one is surprised that Jennifer Lawrence used to be a Republican

Step aside, Chris Pratt. You’re not the only A-lister to eschew the “liberal Hollywood elite” label and come out as a secret conservative. This week, on the podcast Absolutely Not, Jennifer Lawrence admitted she was “a little Republican” when she was younger, adding that she voted for John McCain instead of Barack Obama in the 2008 election.

For some fans, who equate JLaw with her Hunger Games character Katniss Everdeen, proletariat hero, this might come as a shock. But discerning critics are hardly surprised. Lawrence was a “horse girl” who grew up in Kentucky, after all. The building blocks of Republicanism are arguably right there.

Turns out, it took Donald Trump becoming president for Lawrence to change her tune. “This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand,” she said. “I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists.”

Hmm, while it’s good to know that JLaw considers white supremacy a dealbreaker, the actress also noted that growing up with conservative parents, she could “see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies.” But she added, “I could also see that the social issues weren’t in line with my views.”

I mean, being a Republican in Hollywood certainly opens you up to criticism. And it sounds like this sort of blowback is exactly what Lawrence was trying to avoid by burying her conservative tendencies. “It’s extremely hard to talk about politics. You don’t want to,” she told podcast host Heather McMahan. “I’m an actor, I want everyone to see my movies.” Spoken like a true capitalist.

Listen to the whole interview with Lawrence below: