Olivia Jade's fake rowing résumé is scammer goals

The 2019 college admissions scandal, one of the more consistently rewarding failed scams in recent memory, keeps on giving. Less than a year after 53 people were charged as part of a conspiracy to influence undergraduate admissions, federal prosecutors have released the allegedly fraudulent résumé of Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, that was submitted to USC.

According to documents obtained by US Weekly, Olivia Jade claimed to have been a successful, multiple medal-winning rower. “Although [Giannulli] is non-scholarship she is highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats,” the résumé reads. It also states that her sister, Bella, “is currently on our [USC] roster and fills the position of our #4 boat,” despite authorities maintaining that neither sister has rowing experience.

Olivia Jade is credited with gold and silver medals in the San Diego Crew Classic from 2014 to 2016, along with top three finishes at the Marin Crew Festival and US Rowing Southwest Regional Junior Championships over the same period. There isn’t much else that speaks to her crew qualifications, besides listing “awareness, organization, direction, and steering” — helpful life skills for coxswains and frauds alike.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, both pleaded not guilty to charges of allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC. However Rick Singer, the mastermind who prosecutors believe concocted the admissions scandal, pleaded guilty to related charges and is cooperating with investigators.

Olivia Jade’s social media output has slowed down considerably since the scandal broke, posting just two videos to YouTube since it broke in March. She’s still a mostly carefree Instagram presence, but in her return to YouTube back in December, said she’s “legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now” as it pertains to the case.