People *swear* by these 35 cheap home fitness products

When it comes to fitness, there's a lot of information out there. Between different types of exercises and the various equipment, it can be overwhelming. But as thousands of reviewers will tell you, there are some cheap home fitness products on Amazon that work wonders — and they swear by them.

The thing about building strength and endurance is that it takes commitment, but it doesn't have to be overly complicated. As long as you're challenging your muscles regularly, that's what matters most — and it doesn't matter if you're using the latest high-tech gadget. Take these resistance bands, for example. They're extremely simple and really affordable, yet over 55,000 reviewers insist they've helped them build muscle strength.

In my opinion, it's also important to have fun when you're excising. Hear me out: if you hate the exercise you're doing, you're less likely to do it. So why not grab a mini trampoline, crank up your favorite music, and try jump-dancing in your living room? You can even make a game out of your workout with exercise dice. The more fun you have, the more eager you'll be to get back at it the next day.

Ready to find some fun and affordable fitness products that are easy to use? Here's a round-up of some great picks to help you get started.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.