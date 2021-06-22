Police are investigating Chris Brown for allegedly hitting a woman in Los Angeles

This news feels terribly familiar. Singer Chris Brown is under investigation for hitting a woman in Los Angeles on Friday. A police spokesperson told NBC that cops responded to a report of an argument in the San Fernando Valley. We don't know much about what happened, but according to TMZ, the victim claimed Brown slapped her hard enough that part of her weave came out.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a battery and will refer the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office. No arrests were made over the weekend and no injuries were reported — other than the dislodged weave. We don't know whether Brown will face charges, but TMZ's sources indicated it'd be misdemeanor if anything.

Brown has a reputation for beating up women. Most famously, he was arrested for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, punching and biting her during an argument over text messages she'd found on his phone from another woman. Brown plead guilty to a felony and completed probation in 2015.

It would seem Brown did not change his violent behavior. His ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, a model and actress, was granted a five-year restraining order against the singer in 2017. Brown was accused of enabling a drug-fueled orgy at his Los Angeles mansion in 2018. An anonymous woman filed a civil suit claiming he helped lure and trap her in an upstairs bedroom, where two of his associates sexually assaulted her.

