Reviewers are obsessed with these 43 cheap products because they work so well

I have found that people often tend to leave reviews when they are either really impressed with a product or not so much. Basically, reviews happen when the purchaser is obsessed with an item. This is especially true on Amazon. I can spend hours just reading — and often laughing at — the wit many reviewers possess. But it’s not all just for fun. I’ve found tons of valuable information about products that leads to a happy purchase.

Whether you’re looking for tech items, beauty products, or home décor, there’s a review for it on Amazon. And I really love it when the reviews are on a really cheap item that seems too good to be true. Take these portable phone camera lenses for instance. One reviewer shared they are “100% satisfied” with their purchase and goes on to tell exactly why. In another case, a reviewer let us know that a set of really cool — and super inexpensive — retro sunglasses were a steal for the pair.

I've rounded up these and more than 40 other items that come highly reviewed by thousands of shoppers, and you won’t believe the cheap-as-hell prices. Drop what you’re doing — for just a few minutes — as I give you the low-down on some incredible Amazon deals.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A portable neck fan for cool walks & rides JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Wrap this personal fan around your neck for hands-free cooling. Because you don't have to hold it, it's great for bike-riding and yardwork. Three speed settings let you customize your comfort, and it's quiet, too, so you can focus on conversations, music, or the sounds of nature.

2. These waterproof wireless earbuds that come with a charging case DUOTEN Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon $38 See On Amazon Reviewers are really, really hyped about this set of Bluetooth earbuds that come with a charging case. On-ear controls offer access with a tap, and a built-in display keeps you updated on charging status. An IPX7 waterproof rating can handle the heat of your most intense workouts. And the charging case can even power your phone in a pinch.

3. A double-sided cooling blanket for soothing summer sleep Ailemei Cooling Blanket Amazon $39 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star rating, this cooling blanket is worth a spot in your cart. Japanese icy-jade fiber delivers a crisp, cool surface that's perfect for summer weather or if you overheat at night. This double-sided blanket is easy to maintain in your washing machine. Pick from four sizes and three stunning colors.

4. The sports water bottle with over 66,000 reviews Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle Amazon $24 See On Amazon Don't sweat it with this double-wall insulated sports water bottle. Stainless steel construction can handle your busy day, and the built-in flip-top straw makes it easy to sip between sets. The finish is powder coated, providing a high-end look for a low, low price. And you can choose from a range of brilliant colors. Over 58,000 reviewers give it five stars.

5. This mini essential oil diffuser that fits anywhere BBSKIN Mini USB Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $10 See On Amazon Aromatherapy can help smooth out a stressful day, and this mini essential oil diffuser can do that from virtually anywhere. It plugs in via USB — perfect for your desk at work — and one-tap operation is super simple to use. A seven-color mood light adds even more ambience, while auto-shutoff ensures your safety.

6. A 2-pack of phone chargers for at home & away Miady Dual USB Portable Charger (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get two portable battery chargers for way less than the price of a single name brand charger. Two ports let you charge up two phones at once, and the slim design slips easily into your bag or pocket. It has over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. One obsessed reviewer called them "the perfect chargers."

7. A compact air fryer for quick, crispy meals or snacks Dash Compact Air Fryer Amazon $43 See On Amazon Use this compact air fryer to quickly cook meals or sides thanks to its convection heating. It doesn't take up much space on your countertop, making it ideal for small kitchen spaces. Temperature control delivers delicious crispy results, and the two-quart capacity can handle up to a pound of French fries.

8. This dish soap dispenser that sudses up your sponge Albayrak Dish Soap Dispenser Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with this clever soap dispenser that "saves so much dish soap." Simply fill it with soap and use the sponge of your choice. A quick press down lathers up your sponge so you can get scrubbing the dishes. The nonslip base keeps this dish firmly in place.

9. An adjustable laptop stand that also holds your phone Kentevin Adjustable Laptop Stand $12 See On Amazon Build a portable workstation for when you're on the road with this adjustable laptop stand. A slide-out phone holder keeps your phone within view, and the riser adjusts to eight settings for reduced strain. This ingenious laptop stand folds up compactly for business travel and can hold up to 44 pounds — way more than the average laptop — for sturdy dependability.

10. This filtering shower head that boosts water pressure PureAction Vitamin C Filter Shower Head Amazon $37 See On Amazon Step into your shower and get a truly spa-like experience from this filtering showerhead. The multi-stage filter helps remove harmful impurities, while a vitamin C cartridge cares for your body. Aroma filters add soothing scent to your shower. Reviewers love how it boosts the water pressure for a high-powered wash.

11. This amazing foot peel that everyone's talking about Soft Touch Natural Foot Peel Mask Amazon $22 See On Amazon You've heard about it from friends or read about it on Instagram — with the accompanying pics. Now, you can try this foot peel mask for yourself. Botanical extracts and other ingredients penetrate deeply and peel off (seriously) dry skin and even calluses. What's left behind is super-soft skin. You get two pairs of booties that fit up to men's size 11 feet.

12. A fast-charging pad with 3 charging speeds TOZO W1 Thin Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon This wireless charging pad delivers a super-fast charge for smartphones and Apple AirPods without a mess of cables. It's compatible with most wireless-charging-enabled phones, and the convenient surface light lets you know when it's engaged. Onboard over-charging and over-heating protection shuts this charger off for safety. Slip the slim profile in your bag for easy travel.

13. The portable speaker that you wear on your wrist Tech-Life BoomBand Portable Speaker Amazon $35 See On Amazon Imagine if you could share your tunes on hikes or jogs with your friends. You can with this nifty wristband speaker. It pairs with your phone by Bluetooth, so there's no tangle or wires, and offers 10 hours of playtime to handle every adventure. Strap this waterproof speaker on and feel free to kayak to the beat.

14. This LED ring light that comes with a tripod stand Sensyne LED Ring Light With Extendable Tripod Stand Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you vlog for a living or participate in Zoom meetings, this LED ring light and stand lets you put your best face forward. It's universally compatible with most smart phones and adjusts up to 50 inches — perfect for sitting or standing. A pocket-sized remote means you can snap the shutter from up to 30 feet away. Imagine the well-lit selfies.

15. A simple cord organizer that keeps your desk neat Inchor Cable Clips Cord Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Manage the cables that charge up your life with this flexible cord organizer. Strong 3M adhesive holds it in place while the generous clips hold tight to most charging cables. Stick it on your desk or your dashboard for versatile cord containment. You get two organizers — three-clip and five-clip — in the pack.

16. This set of motion-sensing LEDs for your kitchen, bathroom, or hallway AMIR Motion Sensor LED Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Light up the night (but only when you need to) with these motion-sensing lights. Ideal for darkened hallways, these LEDs illuminate when motion is detected up to 10 feet away and shut off after 15 seconds. Stick them under cabinets or along walls as a convenient way to find your way in the dark.

17. These lenses that turn your phone into a professional camera Leknes Phone Camera Lens $18 See On Amazon I'd share a lot more pics on social media if only my phone cooperated. This set of phone camera lenses helps in that endeavor. Wide-angle, fisheye, and macro lenses make it so easy to capture everything from tiny little bugs to large cityscapes. And they're made of industrial-grade aluminum for literal years of use with your phone.

18. A single-serving coffee maker that lets you brew & go Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Running late in the morning and don't have time for coffee? That's a thing of the past with this single-serve coffee maker. The simple setup works with K-Cups or grounds to serve up delicious hot java in just 30 seconds. Best of all, it works with most 14-ounce travel mugs, so you can grab it and go.

19. These fab retro sunglasses that reviewers are raving about Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon "Impressed" and "Buy them" are just two of the over 9,000 reviews left for these trendy sunglasses. You get two pairs for just $13 (that's not a misprint), letting you flaunt your fashion sense with minimal budget impact. Not just an accessory for your summer wardrobe, these shades boast protective UV coating to shield you from the sun.

20. A mini ice cream maker that comes with recipes DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make a midnight run for ice cream — to your kitchen instead of the store — with this mini ice cream maker. It makes a single serving in less than 30 minutes and includes a recipe booklet to help get you started. Use this versatile machine for everything from ice cream sundaes to sorbets.

21. This ice cube tray that comes with its own ice bucket & scoop Yoove Silicone Ice Cube Tray With Lid & Bin Amazon $19 See On Amazon Prep the rocks for your next party with this ice cube tray and bin. Silicone construction releases cubes easily, and the included lid keeps out freezer odors for perfect refreshment-ready ice. The tray makes up to 32 cubes at a time, and the ample bin holds up to 96.

22. A pair of super-stretchy workout shorts that are also great under dresses VALANDY High Waisted Workout Shorts (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon The price of these workout shorts made me do a double-take (you get three pairs for under $30). The reviews made me stick around to check them out even further. Ideal for workout wear, these shorts are also hyped for their anti-chafing construction, which is great for wearing underneath skirts and dresses. You can even choose your colors.

23. These cooling pillowcases that wick away body heat LUXEAR Arc-Chill Cooling Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Hot pillows aren't conducive to restful sleep, and these pillowcases made from Japanese cooling fibers offer a serious solution. They're double-sided, so you can flip to heart's content, and the super-tight knit helps eliminate bedhead. A hidden zipper helps hold these pillowcases perfectly in place.

24. These noise reduction earplugs that reduce sound by up to 18 decibels Loop Experience Noise Reduction Ear Plugs Amazon $25 See On Amazon "Life changing." That's what so many reviewers have said about these noise-reducing earplugs. If you're sensitive to sound, these silicone plugs reduce sound without cutting everything out, so you can focus on conversations and music without all the background noise. A range of included ear tips provide perfect sizing.

25. A simple roller stamp that blocks out sensitive information on your documents Miseyo Theft Protection Roller Stamp Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Avoid oversharing with this security roller stamp set. It's ideal for reusing shipping boxes or as an alternative to shredding when you want to keep documents around. Simply roll it over writing you wish to cover. The ink dries really fast, and you get three refills in the package.

26. An oversized beach blanket that packs up for easy travel ISOPHO Beach Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon Head to the beach with this giant blanket, and you don't have to worry about sand. It's large enough for up to seven people and made of durable material that resists sand and water for a comfortable spot to hang out. At the end of the day, simply shake it out and pack it up with the included bag to be quickly on your way.

27. This inflatable lounger for the backyard or the beach Wekapo Inflatable Lounger Sofa Amazon $40 See On Amazon Bring a seat with you everywhere you go with this inflatable lounger sofa. It inflates with wind — no, for real — and you can adjust it to be a long lounger or a shorter chair. A built-in headrest is great for an outdoor nap. Stow this lounger in your trunk for camping or trips to the beach.

28. A lotion applicator that doesn't miss a spot Vive Lotion Back Applicator (4-Pads) Amazon $15 See On Amazon It's impossible to reach all the spots when you're putting on suntan or body lotion unless you have this clever applicator. The 17-inch ergonomic handle reaches all the way to your back, and the dense foam pads provide even application. They're textured to prevent lotion from dripping, and you get four pads in the pack.

29. This personal blender that makes smoothies on the go Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $18 See On Amazon Make sure you don't miss out on your protein shakes or smoothies when you're on the go. This personal blender is the ideal size for stashing in your carry-on and whipping up delicious shakes and smoothies in just seconds. The blending jar doubles as a cup, and the lid slides open for super-easy sipping on the run.

30. These clinical-strength antiperspirant wipes that help keep you dry SweatBlock Clinical Strength Antiperspirant Wipes (10-Count) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Excessive sweating can ruin a perfect day, and that's where these antiperspirant wipes come in to save the day, your date, or a presentation. Their clinical-strength formula alleviates wetness and odor, and the protection can even last for up to seven days. As one reviewer exclaimed," It really works!" Each box comes with 10 wipes.

31. A pair of mop slippers that work while you walk AIFUSI Mop Slippers (10-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon I'm going to confess. These mop slippers look like lots of fun, so I'm really glad they're highly rated on Amazon. Simply slip them on your feet and take care of one task while you're attending to others. Use them on your feet or slip them over a mop head for more intense cleaning.

32. An acne-fighting pimple patch that is vegan-friendly Mighty Patch Acne Pimple Patch (36-Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Over 50,000 reviewers swear by this pimple-fighting patch. It's a hydrocolloid sticker you place directly over your zits. Six hours later, the problem is gone. No muss and no fuss — and no expensive acne care systems needed. Each box comes with 36 patches to help clear up your skin.

33. This multifunction power strip that fits in your bag Anker Power Strip Cube Amazon $19 See On Amazon Pop this little power cube in your backpack or travel bag and always have power wherever you need it. Three standard outlets power your laptop and peripherals while three USB ports let you charge up a phone or tablet. A 5-foot cord supports flexible placement options, while 4.8-star rating suggests a quick purchase before they run out.

34. A mini fridge that goes virtually anywhere AstroAI Mini Fridge Amazon $50 See On Amazon Store drinks for the road or your skincare products in this reliable mini fridge. You can power it by standard outlet or vehicle aux port for versatility. It's small but mighty, storing and cooling up to six 12-ounce cans of soda at once. As a bonus, it's completely freon-free for your peace of mind.

35. An ergonomic seat cushion that helps you keep your cool ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Amazon $38 See On Amazon I spend most of my day at my desk, and that can make it hard to keep proper posture and avoid strain. This gel-enhanced seat cushion provides the support you get from a premium desk chair without having to shell out hundreds. It helps cradle your tailbone to reduce pressure and keep your spine aligned. A built-in handle offers convenient travel.

36. This rotary cheese grater that comes with 3 blades Ourokhome Rotary Cheese Grater Amazon $27 See On Amazon My fellow cheese lovers, this rotary cheese grater makes it oh-so simple to crumble, slice, or sprinkle cheese — and other ingredients if you prefer — for any recipe. Coarse and fine shredding blades are included along with a slicer for truly versatile function. This manual grinder comes with a brush for easy cleaning.

37. This waterproof case that works with most phones Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Case (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Provide protection for your phone on all your adventures with this two-pack of universal waterproof cases. It fits most smartphones up to 7 inches in size. The IPX8 waterproof rating protects your phone at depths up to 100 feet. Reviewers even shared their stunning underwater shots. It's a vacation necessity.

38. A mesh bag that's perfect for trips to the beach Bulex Extra Large Tote Bags Amazon $22 See On Amazon Pack your book, sunblock, towel, and snacks in this generous mesh tote bag, and you'll still have room for more. It's family-sized to handle everyone's stuff, and the see-through mess construction makes it easy to find your things. Large external pockets keep your keys and wallet easily in reach.

39. A beach umbrella hook for towels, hats & just about everything else AMMSUN Beach Umbrella Hanging Hook Amazon $8 See On Amazon Expand your umbrella's function the next time you head to the beach with this neat hanging hook. It slides over the pole and screws into place securely, providing a smart spot to hang towels, shirts, or hats. The universal design fits most standard beach umbrellas and doesn't need to be removed for folding.

40. A beach umbrella stand that resists even strong winds DUUDO Beach Umbrella Sand Anchor Amazon $14 See On Amazon Secure your umbrella with this handy sand anchor so you don't have to chase it down the shoreline. Deep threads grab the sand for stable mounting, and the universal design fits umbrella poles up to 1.6 inches wide. A handle on each side makes it easy to grip and twist.

41. These satin pillowcases in 23 fashionable colors Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Say buh-bye to bedhead with this set of satin pillowcases. Polyester satin delivers a luxe look for your bed, and the weave is gentler on hair and skin. The envelope design keeps your pillows in place without slipping. Choose from a rainbow of colors to create a sophisticated finish for your bedroom nest.

42. An RFID blocking wallet for your cards & your cash Travelambo Slim RFID Blocking Wallet Amazon $11 See On Amazon Travel in confidence with this small 4.7-star rated RFID-blocking wallet that keeps your cards protected against would-be skimmers. It's compact to keep in your front pocket — a traveling tip for security — with ample space for your ID, credit cards, and cash. Leather construction offers a high-end finish.