Reviews rarely lie. If you're on the fence about trying out a new product, the best way to put your mind at ease and feel good about your purchase is by relying on word of mouth. Reviewers swear these 35 popular things on Amazon work phenomenally well — and their stellar reputations have helped catapult them into cult-classic (and sometimes just outright classic) superstar status.

There's a good chance you've already heard of or come across many of these brilliant products. And a good number of them are best-sellers that boast hundreds, thousands, and even tens of thousands of reviews.

On this list you'll find an incredibly popular pink drying lotion that clears pimples right up while you sleep. There's a moldable glue that bonds broken materials together, dries into a silicone rubber, and is about to become your DIY project BFF (and it fixes broken phone chargers with ease). A soothing, stress-relieving weighted blanket feels like a warm hug on cold nights. And a biodegradable stain remover sticks lifts up notoriously stubborn stains like red wine without leaving a mark on the planet.

There's a solution on this list of great products for nearly every problem — and rave reviews to back it up.