Rudy Giuliani is telling the president's business to anyone who will listen

Rudy Giuliani is apparently unconcerned about the ramifications of the impeachment proceedings, because he cannot seem to keep his mouth shut. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, openly admitted to his role in ousting Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. He told The New York Times in an interview late Monday that there were “a couple of times” he told Trump the ambassador could impede his dealings with Ukraine. Weeks later, Yovanovitch was recalled.

“There’s a lot of reasons to move her,” Giuliani said. He told the Times that he believes his pow-wows with the president were a major factor in Yovanovitch's ouster. “I think my information did,” he said. “I don’t know. You’d have to ask them. But they relied on it.”

Giuliani accused Yovanovitch of denying visas for Ukrainian prosecutors who were supposed to travel to the U.S. to assist in the investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who had worked with a Ukrainian gas company. Trump wanted Ukraine to open investigations into the Bidens' work in the country. The desire for the Biden investigation is at the center of the impeachment proceedings against Trump.

“I think I had pointed out to the president a couple of times, I reported to the president, what I had learned about the visa denials,” he told the Times. “I may or may not have passed along the general gossip that the embassy was considered to be a kind of out-of-control, politically partisan embassy, but that was, like, general gossip. I didn’t report that as fact.”

Giuliani insisted he did not recommend the removal — but he definitely supports it. “I just gave them the facts,” he said. “I mean, did I think she should be recalled? I thought she should have been fired. If I was attorney general, I would have kicked her out. I mean — secretary of state.”

He also told The New Yorker he “needed Yovanovitch out of the way” to continue the investigation against the Bidens. If the interviews weren’t enough of a head-scratcher, Giuliani also expressed himself on Twitter.

"Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine," Giuliani wrote. "She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion."

The former New York mayor is sharing this information with anyone who will listen. Giuliani also spoke to other media outlets, including Fox News and CNN, about the matter. Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live's writers have been lampooning Giuliani's loose lips for a while, and it seems like he's given them more material.

Giuliani makes Tekashi69 look stingy with information — and like the technicolor rapper, he could get a lot of people in big trouble.