'Sneakerella' is the Disney movie hypebeasts have been waiting for

Sneakerheads have been with us for decades. But millennials and Gen-Zers have helped grow the subculture into a mainstream phenomenon and a multi-billion dollar industry. So it’s no surprise that Disney+ is finally trading its iconic glass slipper for an Air Force 1 with its newest princess film, Sneakerella.

The streaming giant announced its new adaptation of the classic Cinderella tale, as its latest addition to its growing library of original movies. While certainly no one asked for another take on the fairy tale (we were perfectly happy with Brandy and Whitney Houston’s rendition in the 90s), the new film sounds interesting. According to Deadline, it will be a pop/hip-hop musical set in “the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City” AKA Queens. It will also star legendary basketball star John Salley.

The story follows an aspiring sneaker designer named El (Chosen Jacobs), who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. El can’t open up about his design aspirations with his mean-spirited stepdad and two stepbrothers. But then he meets fellow sneakerhead, Kira King (Lexi Underwood). And they bond over their love for kicks. With the help of a Fairy Godmother, King helps make El's dream of becoming a “legit” sneaker designer come true.

“Sneakerella brings a vibrant, modern approach to a beloved story by suggesting that magic is the result of hard work and determination and exists within each of us,” Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel told Deadline.

Underwood took to Instagram yesterday to thank Disney "for creating an opportunity for us to dream big & reimagine how we see your princesses and princes." Let's hope Disney gets it right.

Production of the movie is already underway and a release is set for 2021.