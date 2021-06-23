Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart are here for all your Olympic commentary needs

We’ve all had this thought: What would Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart sound like talking about Curling? Well, your answer is coming soon as Hart and Snoop Dogg will be providing comedic commentary around the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo for their new show Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg on NBC’s Peacock streaming app.

Produced by Hart’s LOL Studios, the commentary show will have the multitalented pair crack jokes about the greatest feats of athleticism on display at the Olympics, as well as the blunders that more respectable newscasters may avoid. So, if a photo of an Olympian smoking cannabis emerges as it did for Michael Phelps before the 2012 Olympics, you can bet on Hart and Snoop giving that just as much analysis as they will to broken records between the lines.

The pair will also be some of the first people to commentate on certain sports in the Olympics, as eight new sports make their Olympic debuts — including baseball, BMX riding, surfing, karate, and sports climbing. The last time Hart had anything to do with karate he was training with Rebel Wilson and yelling “bitch” after every punch, because that’s what he would do if he was on the streets. It’s only a matter of time before we have Hart overdubbing karate highlights in the Olympics with curses after every attack. But, it’s the mistakes often outshined by the greatness of the Olympics that a hilarious duo like Hart and Snoop can help make sure we never forget.

The international reverence and regality of the Olympics make any of its blunders, no matter how small, funnier than they should be. The lighting of the Olympic cauldron is a spectacle in and of itself, and yet all it took was rain during the 1976 games in Quebec for the most recognizable part of the Olympics having to be relit with a cigarette lighter by a plumber. Then, there’s tennis player Sigrid Fick who accidentally hit her mixed-doubles tennis partner Gunnar Setterwall in the face with her racket in the very first set of their match at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm. People have collapsed, lied about their age, and hit their head on diving boards during the Olympics, which honestly all sound like rap punchlines or movie plots for Snoop Dogg and Hart, respectively.

Over an impressive 30-year career, Snoop Dogg has been everything from a murder suspect and hardcore gangsta rapper to a reggae artist named Snoop Lion and co-host of a cooking show with Martha Stewart. His latest foray into being a sports commentator won’t start with the Olympics, as his commentary on Triller’s Fight Club event earlier this year was easily the best part of the entire night. It all stems from his stoner laid back attitude and the unfiltered hilarity of a drunk uncle — he made a bunch of celebrities playing slap hands for money funnier than it had any logical right being.

When YouTuber-turned-somewhat-boxer Jake Paul’s punch knocked former NBA Slam Dunk contest winner Nate Robinson to the pavement, the Doggfather began singing the gospel song “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” because Robinson definitely needed a hand from above to pick him up from the mat. When everyone was worrying about Robinson needing medical attention after he laid motionless following Paul’s conclusive knockout punch seconds later, Snoop had a different medical synopsis: “Nate’s from the ‘hood, he’s going to shake that off.” Can you imagine that sort of commentary on the biggest stage in all of sports?

Kevin Hart also has his own connection with the sports world. He was Most Valuable Player in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game three times, hilariously guest appears as a talking head on sports shows, and he has his own line of sneakers and apparel with Nike. He also hosted the gut-busting YouTube Cold As Balls, where he sits with athletes like Blake Griffin, Ronda Rousey, and Candice Parker in tubs of ice and playfully interviews them. He and Snoop will be a perfect match.

There are already storylines developing for this year’s Olympics that surely will be a source of great comedic fodder for Hart and Snoop. Sha'Carri Richardson, the 21-year-old track and field star whose hair looks like fire and who runs like her hair is caught on fire, broke social media and captured hearts across the nation after qualifying for the 2021 Olympics with her magnificent performance at the women’s 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. She has sleeves of tattoos, told the world “I’m that girl” after proving she’s one of the fastest humans on the planet, and her first name sounds like she’s a mythical goddess from a Marvel movie. She will surely be a constant fixture on Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, and even if she isn’t, hearing Hart and Snoop confusedly wonder why Yo-Yoing is an Olympic sport or recount James Harden strip club stories they both witnessed as the Brooklyn Nets star plays on the U.S. Men’s Basketball team will be enough to make the show more than worth a watch.