Studies show that people who sleep at cooler temperatures actually have longer, deeper sleeps, and one of the easiest ways to stay cool at night is by making sure you have the right sheets. The best cooling sheets have a low thread count, are breathable, moisture-wicking, or thermoregulating, and are made from materials like cotton, bamboo, linen, Tencel, or eucalyptus.

Sheets come in a wide range of fabrics, but Alex Savy, a certified sleep science coach and the CEO & Founder of Sleeping Ocean, tells Mic that “the top four materials for cooling sheets are linen, cotton, Tencel, and bamboo.” He explains that “these materials are typically more breathable and moisture-wicking than others making them the preferred choice for the majority of consumers.”

Cotton is particularly popular because it is not only breathable and soft, but easy to find. Classic cotton sheets are great for anyone shopping on a budget, while Egyptian cotton and cotton percale sheets are more expensive, but also more breathable and durable. Bamboo, linen, and eucalyptus, and even Tencel sheets are also made from natural fibers, which tend to be particularly durable as well as eco-friendly.

Beyond material, you should also consider thread count because as Savy explains, “cooling sheets with a low thread count allow more air to pass through which helps cool your body down.” He also notes that “the National Sleep Foundation recommends going for sheets of between 200 and 400 thread count as these provide the best cooling effect.” It's worth nothing that some materials, like linen and polyester, aren’t typically measured by thread count. If you're a person who prefers higher thread counts in general, I've also included some options on this list that still have cooling properties, and are backed by Amazon reviews from hot sleepers.

Next, consider what other qualities you want from your sheets. Some are moisture-wicking, meaning they draw moisture away from your body to cool you. Others are simply labeled as thermoregulating or breathable, and are designed to dissipate heat. There are also plenty of features unrelated to temperature that you may want to look for, like deep pockets that fit snugly over your mattress, and all-around elastic bands that help to keep your sheets in place.

1. The editor's pick

Material: bamboo viscose

Thread count: 230

This sheet set is made from organic bamboo viscose with a twill weave, so the sheets are moisture-wicking to keep you cooler through the night. They also have a low thread count of just 230, so you know they're breathable. To help you sleep easy, these sheets are OEKO-TEX 100 certified, which means they've been tested to ensure that they aren't made with harmful chemicals. Check out the range of soft color options, including sage and ivory, which can pair well with any bedroom aesthetic.

Editor’s note: "I use these sheets at my house upstate, which was built in the 1800s and has no air conditioning or ceiling fans — so it can get hot! These sheets are the only way I can sleep comfortably in the summer. They have a soft, silky, hotel-quality feel, and I don't sweat or overheat when I use them."

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

2. The luxe bamboo sheets with deep pockets

Material: bamboo viscose

Thread count: 400

Another great bamboo viscose option, this cooling sheet set is not only breathable and thermoregulating, but it also has a sateen weave for a luxurious feel. The sheets are woven with a 400 thread count, which is low enough to feel breathable, but still high enough to feel very soft. In fact, the maker states that these sheets feel just as great as 1,000-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets. Another thing to love about this set is that the fitted sheet has deep 17-inch pockets, so you can use it on thick mattresses without worrying about it popping off at night.

One reviewer wrote: “These sheets are so soft and cooling. I'm a hot sleeper and these sheets are the most cool (temperature) that I have ever experienced. They're also super silky/slippery which feels nice on your skin. I didn't use any fabric softener or bleach, as that will probably break down the fabric. They do wrinkle a little (very little), but that's something that I can live with, because the comfort outweighs the wrinkles. I highly recommended these sheets for anyone who gets hot at night. You will definitely be cool in these!”

Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

3. The budget-friendly polyester-blend sheets

Material: polyester and microfiber

Thread count: not listed

This polyester and microfiber sheet set is a great budget-friendly option, costing under $35 for a king-sized four-piece set. It's made from polyester and microfiber, so it may not be as breathable as cotton or some of the other more expensive materials, but it is designed to be moisture-wicking to help keep you cool. Because of that property, these sheets are an especially good option for anyone who sweats while they sleep. This set comes in a few color options, as well as a trellis pattern.

One reviewer wrote: “I used to get so hot and sweaty at night sleeping that I would get heat rash on my legs... since I've gotten these sheets, I've been so much cooler. These are the best sheets I've ever owned.”

Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

4. The sheets made from 100% organic cotton

Material: cotton

Thread count: 300

If you want bedding made from natural materials, check out this 100% organic cotton sheet set. Woven with a percale weave, these sheets are breathable and lightweight to keep you cooler through the night, and they have a crisp feel. A great choice for those with sensitive skin, the brand notes that these Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified sheets pass "stringent quality checks" to ensure that they're free from any harmful materials. Be sure to check out the nine color options, which range from deep navy blue to soft pistachio green.

One reviewer wrote: “Love these sheets! They're crisp and cool, very comfortable!”

Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

5. The breathable French linen sheets

Material: linen

Thread count: not listed

Looking for soft linen bedding to keep you cool at night? Then you'll love this set. These breathable, durable sheets are made with natural dyes and have the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification, making them a good choice for those with sensitive skin. Like all linen sheets, these will actually get softer with every wash, so you'll love jumping into bed after laundry day.

One reviewer wrote: “If you want to be warm but cool at the same time I’d say these are the sheets. My husband and I love them and are totally worth the splurge.”

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Twin, Queen, King, California King

6. The eucalyptus sheets

Material: eucalyptus lyocell

Thread count: 400

Designed with the environment in mind, this 100% eucalyptus lyocell sheet set is made from eucalyptus that is renewably grown on biodiverse farms. The eucalyptus also makes these sheets incredibly soft and breathable, so you can sleep through the night without getting too hot. Perfect for those with sensitive skin, this set doesn't attract dust, dirt, or pet hair, and they're USDA-Certified Biobased. The extra deep pockets on the fitted sheet can fit mattresses up to 20 inches thick, and the flat sheet is four inches longer than average to accommodate taller sleepers.

One reviewer wrote: “Love these sheets - plenty of depth to fit my mattress, super soft and are keeping me cool (my biggest requirement). So pleased!”

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Queen, King, California King

7. The breathable bamboo viscose sheets that are under $50

Material: bamboo viscose

Thread count: 250

Another great option for anyone shopping on a budget, this inexpensive sheet set is made from 100% bamboo viscose and costs less than $50. The material is naturally thermoregulating and moisture-wicking, so you can stay cool and dry all night long. They also have a low thread count of 250, which makes them extra breathable. This set comes with a fitted sheet that has 16-inch pockets and an elastic band all the way around, so it will stay securely on your mattress.

One reviewer wrote: “Very cool, soft, and refreshing. I really am glad I bought them.”

Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Queen, King, California King

8. The 100% Egyptian cotton sheets

Material: Egyptian cotton

Thread count: 600

This cooling sheet set has a great price and is made from high-quality cotton, so it's no surprise that it has an overall Amazon rating of 4.5 out of five stars. It's woven from Egyptian cotton with a sateen weave, so it's not only soft, but will continue to get softer with every wash. Even though it has a slightly higher thread count of 600, this sheet set is still designed to keep you cool, as it is lightweight and made with fine yarn. If you're unsure, the manufacturer offers a full refund for returns within 30 days.

One reviewer wrote: “These sheets are amazing. They fit my queen bed well. 100% Egyptian cotton is cool and comfortable. I washed them as soon as I got them. No pills or lint. The hemming is perfect. I highly recommend these sheets. Microfiber sheets make me sweat. These sheets are superb! I ordered grey and it's exactly the color I needed for my bedroom.”

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Full, Queen, King, California King

9. The hotel-style bamboo sheets

Material: bamboo viscose

Thread count: 1,600

This cooling sheet set is made from 100% bamboo-derived viscose, and is a solid choice for people who want to balance softness with coolness. That's because it has a high 1,600 thread count for a softer feel, but it's still moisture-wicking to keep you from overheating at night. It's also available in a wide range of colors, including light pink, mellow yellow, and navy blue. If you're still unsure if these are the sheets for you, check out the 15,000-plus five-star ratings on Amazon, where this set has an overall rating of 4.6 stars.

One reviewer wrote: “Can’t say enough good things about this product. These sheets are cool to the touch and keep you cool throughout the night. They have definitely helped keep me cool with my hot flashes. I highly recommend them!”

Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Queen, King, California King

10. The printed cotton percale sheets

Material: cotton percale

Thread count: 144

This soft sheet set has an extra low thread count of under 150, making them very breathable. The fabric is made from cotton with a percale weave that feels crisp and cool, even on hot summer nights. This set can be used on mattresses up to 16 inches thick, and it has an all-around elastic on the fitted sheet for a snug fit. It comes in a variety of patterns and solid options.

One reviewer wrote: “These sheets are beautiful!! The quality is exceptional, they are soft, cool and fit perfectly!!”

Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

11. The bamboo blend sheets that come in so many colors

Material: bamboo-rayon

Thread count: 400

Looking for a cooling sheet set that matches your bedroom? This one comes in a range of 40 color and pattern options, including peacock blue, rainbow stripe, and sunshine yellow, so it's easy to find the right one for your aesthetic. It's made from 100% cotton with a sateen weave and a 400 thread count, which makes it both cool and breathable. If you want more assurance that this is a great sheet set, check out the Amazon review section, where it has over 30,000 five-star ratings.

One reviewer wrote: “Totally amazing! Most comfortable soft and cool sheets I have ever had. This is my 2nd set. Love these sheets."

Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Queen, King, California King, Split King

12. The embroidered linen sheets

Material: linen

Thread count: 120

This linen sheet set not only keeps your bed cool, but also adds a cozy, rustic touch to your bedroom. Made from 100% French-grown flax fiber linen, these sheets are breathable and absorb more moisture than cotton, so you can stay cooler. They're also pre-washed, which not only prevents shrinking, but also gives them a softer feel straight out of the box. They have embroidered seams to add a touch of elegance to your bedding, and the fitted sheet has all-around elastic for a more secure fit.

One reviewer wrote: "I do seem to get hotter at night and these sheets have been amazingly cool to sleep on and look good as well."

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Queen, King

13. The silky bamboo rayon sheets

Material: bamboo-rayon

Thread count: 300

This comfortable sheet set feels silky smooth, but instead of being made from silk, which some people find too hot to sleep on, it's woven from bamboo-rayon with a sateen weave. These sheets also have a 300 thread count, so they're lightweight and breathable as well as soft. If it's humid where you live, bamboo-rayon has moisture-wicking properties to help you stay cool in any conditions. Check out the range of rich color options, including sage green, dark gray, and blue.

One reviewer wrote: “Love these sheets. Smooth & silky and still cooling. We'll order these again.”

Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Twin, Queen, King, California King

14. The 3-piece eucalyptus sheet set

Material: eucalyptus lyocell

Thread count: 300

Made from eucalyptus lyocell, this cooling sheet set provides temperature regulation and can absorb up to 70% more moisture than cotton (according to the brand) so it's perfect for those who tend to get sweaty while they sleep. It's also available in both classic four-piece sets and three-piece sets that don't include a flat sheet for those who prefer to sleep directly under their comforter. It comes in eight classic colors.

One reviewer wrote: “These are so soft & comfy, they feel silky but more durable than silk. They stay cool as well, & don't trap heat. They're pricey, but worth it for me! Great product!”

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

15. The bamboo-cotton blend sheets

Material: cotton and bamboo viscose

Thread count: 300

This blended sheet set is woven from 55% bamboo viscose and 45% slub cotton to give you the best of both materials. It has a linen-like texture, with the softness and eco-friendly qualities of bamboo and the extra durability of cotton. This sheet set also has a 300 thread count with a percale weave to make it more breathable, so you can sleep better on warm nights.

One reviewer wrote: “Sooo soft, they wick away moisture and they really do deliver on the “cooling” part. I’ve tried other cooling sheet sets and none have performed as well as this set. i’m definitely getting a second set!!!”

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

Also great: a cooling mattress topper

Sleep even better at night by combining your cooling sheets with a cooling mattress topper, like this one from Linenspa. It's infused with gel beads that help regulate temperature to prevent you from overheating. Made with 3 inches of memory foam, this topper conforms to your body and helps to distribute your weight more evenly. If 3 inches feels too thick, or if you want something a bit more budget-friendly, check out the 2-inch option, which is thinner but still very comfortable.

One reviewer wrote: "Very cooling, great price, arrived early"