Oxford shirts are a versatile wardrobe staple because they’re classic, comfortable, and easy to dress up or down. The best Oxford shirts are machine-washable, made from cotton or cotton-blend fabric, and have the right fit for you.

Oxford shirts are made from Oxford cloth, which is softer and more durable than typical dress shirt fabric. It can also have a plain or basket weave, as well as a silk-like finish. Most are made from either 100% cotton or a cotton and polyester blend, and both materials have their benefits. A 100% cotton shirt is more breathable and often feels softer on the skin, while cotton-blend shirts tend to be more durable and wrinkle-resistant. Cotton-blend shirts can also be more budget-friendly, although other factors, like thickness and brand, can also impact the price.

Another benefit of cotton and cotton-blend fabrics is that they are usually machine-washable. This makes Oxford shirts easier to care for than more expensive dress shirts, since you don't have to take them to the dry cleaner. Because cotton shirts are prone to shrinking, be sure to follow the washing directions, especially if the shirt wasn’t pre-washed.

Finally, Oxford shirts also come in different fit styles. The traditional fit, also known as classic, standard, or regular, is looser through the chest and waist, which makes it more comfortable. Slim fit shirts have tapered sleeves and a tighter fit in the chest and waist to give them a more tailored look.

Find your new favorite shirt below with this list of the best Oxford shirts.

1. The classic cotton shirt

This shirt is named "The Perfect Oxford Shirt," and with a classic long-sleeved design and 100% cotton fabric, it's easy to see why. It's machine-washable and has a slim fit, so it's a bit tighter at the chest, which gives it a more tailored style. This shirt has also been given a "heritage wash" for a more worn-in feel. A fan favorite on Amazon, it has over 4,000 five-star ratings.

One reviewer wrote: “This is well fitting, good quality shirt for the price. I ordered a medium and typically wear a 15 1/2, 32/33 dress shirt. After trying it on I realized that it fit like a glove. The slim-fit cut wasn’t too tight on the sides and was tapered enough to not have the extra fabric around the mid-section. I’m impressed with this brand as I have also bought pants from them. The quality seems very good. Will definitely buy again.”

Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large Tall

2. The plaid shirt that’s under $20

Looking for a budget-friendly option? Check out this long-sleeved Oxford. It's made from 100% cotton with a heritage wash for added softness. It has a slim fit, which gives it a tailored look, as well as a classic buttoned collar and single-button barrel cuffs. Perfect for anyone who prefers patterns to solid colors, it's machine-washable and it comes in 25 different tartan, plaid, and checkered options.

One reviewer wrote: “Excellent shirt. Material feels high quality and seems exceptionally well put together. No way I could tell this apart from any upscale Dept store. It is extremely soft to the touch, this surprised me but a welcomed bonus. Great slim cut. Already have a few in different colors and plan to pick up some more. Sizing is exactly like department stores for me. Hope Amazon adds more styles and colors!”

Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large​​

3. The short-sleeved cotton shirt

Ideal for warmer days, this classic Oxford shirt has short sleeves and is made from 100% cotton, which is a fabric known for being breathable and lightweight. It has a regular fit, and is accented with light stitching and a breast pocket. For easy care, it's machine-washable, and has been water-processed to prevent shrinking. It comes in eight colors, but note that some are made from a cotton blend rather than 100% cotton.

One reviewer wrote: "This shirt is A+++ - the fabric is all cotton. The stitching, buttons, collar and sleeve are all but perfect. No loose threads, folding collars or arm sleeves that are too long. This shouldn't matter but the packaging is on point too!"

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

4. The plaid shirt from Nautica

This big and tall Oxford shirt is made by the nautical-inspired brand Nautica, but this versatile shirt isn't just for boating. While the material of this shirt isn't listed, it has a short-sleeved design that's great for warmer weather or layering under sweaters or jackets. It has a classic plaid pattern that's accented with a small Nautica embroidered logo on the breast, and it's available in two colors options.

One reviewer wrote: "Love the [fabric]."

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Large Tall - 6X

5. The basic shirt that comes in tons of colors

This long-sleeved Oxford shirt comes in a huge variety of colors. Choose the classic light blue color and pair it with slacks for a laid-back office look, or opt for plaid and wear it unbuttoned over a t-shirt and with jeans for a casual weekend look. This shirt is made from durable cotton that's breathable and soft, and it can be machine-washed for easy care. If you need further persuasion, check out the reviews section on Amazon, where it has a 4.5-star overall rating and over 3,500 five-star ratings.

One reviewer wrote: "I’ve never had shirts this great that cost so little. I’m truly impressed. The Oxford cotton is nice and sturdy and the finish is impressive. Don’t hesitate to buy this shirt."

Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

6. The Tommy Hilfiger shirt with a striped collar

This Oxford shirt has a classic design with a touch of added style thanks to the stripes on the collar. For an even bolder look, you can pop the collar to reveal the Tommy Hilfiger logo in red and white along the underside. This shirt is made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane, pairing softness with a bit of added stretch. It comes in a few color options, including some that have no collar stripes — although they all have the Tommy Hilfiger logo on the breast.

One reviewer wrote: “An excellent shirt, one to easily relax in. Not too-casual and not too-dressy. Arrived as advertised. That's all a customer wants. Think I'll order another one soon. I'm a fool for love…”

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

7. The budget-friendly big & tall shirt

This inexpensive Oxford shirt has a standard cut, and comes in a wide range of big and tall sizes. It's made from 100% cotton that's pre-washed so it's incredibly soft from the first wear. Try pairing this shirt with khaki shorts for a summer night out, or wear it with jeans for a year-round casual look. It's available in a few color options too, including a classic white and a soft purple.

One reviewer wrote: “Excellent construction, very good fabric, fits comfortably, looks nice; good value.”

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 2X - 7X

8. The three-pack of short-sleeved shirts

This three-pack of Oxford shirts is not only great for refreshing your closet but is also a good deal at around $21 per shirt. This multipack comes with shirts in classic colors like white, greystone, and English blue that will go with everything in your wardrobe. They're made from a cotton-polyester blend fabric, and they are machine washable, so you don't have to worry about dry cleaning. Great for any occasion, they have a regular fit and a classic look with a buttoned collar and breast pocket.

One reviewer wrote: “I've been wearing these shirts from Van Heusen for many years. They are solid and a good value for the cost. The poplin material is thin enough to breath but also not too thin where you need to wear an undershirt underneath. The shirts are wrinkle resistant. I recommend lightly drying them in a dryer and take them out smoothing out the material and leave to hang dry. The oxford (small buttons on collar) style is often hard to find on short sleeve dress shirts. Highly recommend these shirts over others. They do run large so you may need to step down one size.”

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small - 5X-Large

9. The cotton-blend Polo Oxford

Made by U.S. Polo Assn., this Oxford shirt is a great choice for anyone who loves preppy style. It has a classic fit, long sleeves, and comes in three traditional colors: light blue, optic white, and light heather gray. This shirt can take you from the office to dinner and drinks with friends or brunch on the weekends, and it's so comfortable, you'll want to wear it everywhere. It's made from a durable cotton-polyester blend, and it's also machine-washable.

One reviewer wrote: “Very nice quality. Great value!”

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

10. The short-sleeved Oxford with fun stripes

Another great short-sleeved option, this Oxford shirt from Amazon's Goodthreads brand is made from 100% cotton for a soft, lightweight feel you're sure to love. This option has a half-striped pattern for a modern look, but it's also available in vertical stripe and solid color options. Along with the pattern, this shirt is also accented with a breast pocket that's perfect for holding pens or glasses. It's machine-washable, and it has a standard fit that works well with any outfit.

One reviewer said: “If you are looking for a good looking oxford shirt, you just found it. I have ordered several in every color, short and long sleeve. They are good quality and fit well.”

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large​​ Tall

11. The one that comes in multiple sleeve lengths

If you want a tailored look without paying extra for actual tailoring, check out this long-sleeved Oxford shirt, which comes in a large range of sleeve and neck sizes. It has a regular fit, and is made from a cotton and polyester blend Oxford fabric that's machine washable and gets a bit softer every time you wear it.

One reviewer wrote: “My greatest concern was about the fit of this shirt. The fit is great. The size is exactly as advertised. The quality of the material was greater than I expected. I have confidence buying shirts like this again.”

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small - 21.5" Neck 36"-37" Sleeve

12. The one with a band collar

This slim-fit shirt forgoes the traditional button-down collar for a band collar, which adds some modern flair to the otherwise classic design. Great for weekend wear and casual office environments, this shirt pairs well with jeans, chinos, and shorts. Like some of the other Goodthreads options on this list, it's made from the brand's "signature tumbled cotton", which is given a specialty wash for a more comfortable, worn-in look, and it's machine-washable.

One reviewer wrote: “I can't say enough good things about this shirt. Well made from great fabric and the medium-tall fit is perfect. Will definitely buy more! Soon!!”

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large​​ Tall

13. The moisture-wicking shirt

A great choice for outdoor events, especially when the weather's warm, this traditional fit shirt is made from cotton-blend fabric that is moisture-wicking to help keep you cool. The fabric also has stretch, so you can move more freely while wearing it, and it is pre-washed for a more lived-in look. Even though this machine-washable shirt is designed for comfort, it still has a traditional Oxford look with a breast pocket and a buttoned collar. Check out the solid color options, like white and royal blue, or go for a pop of pattern with one of the striped options.

One reviewer wrote: “The cotton this shirt is made of is so soft but thick, sturdy. The colors are true and didn't bleed of fade. Love this shirt”

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large​​ Tall

14. The short-sleeved Oxford from Lacoste

A casual, short-sleeved design from a well-known brand, this Lacoste Oxford shirt is a great addition to any closet. It has a classic look with a buttoned collar and pocket, as well as an embroidered Lacoste crocodile logo on the breast. Pair it with jeans for a comfortable daytime outfit, or match it with slacks for a dinner and drinks look. This machine-washable shirt is made from 100% cotton and has a regular fit to keep you feeling as good as you look.

One reviewer wrote: “FINALLY! Great shirt, great quality and company got it to me quickly and in great condition. I’ll be buying other colors.”

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small - XL2XL

15. The cotton-blend shirt with stylish buttons

This classic Oxford shirt has a touch of added flair thanks to the faux horn buttons. It's available in seven solid color options, including plum heather and navy, and it comes in a range of big and tall sizes. Made from a 60% cotton and 40% polyester blend fabric, this shirt is machine washable, lightweight, and wrinkle-resistant, so you'll always look great wearing it. You can wear it unbuttoned over a T-shirt with jeans for a casual look, or keep it buttoned and pair it with slacks for a dressier ensemble.

One reviewer wrote: “I have several Harbor Bay shirts and like them all. The fact that I keep ordering should tell the story. I'm sure this will not be my last Harbor Bay shirt.”

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Large - 8X-Large Big

16. The super soft cotton Oxford

If you're looking for a shirt that balances style and comfort, this regular-fit Oxford shirt is the pick for you. It not only has a classic silhouette, but a high quality 100% cotton fabric that's extra soft. It comes in a variety of on-trend colors, including brights, pastels, and jewel tones. The brand recommends hand-washing this shirt for the best care (though some reviewers found it can be machine washed).

One reviewer wrote: “These shirts are of much better quality material than I expected. They look good, fit well and feel like a very solid shirt. I have bought 4 and might get more.”