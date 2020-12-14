The start of the pandemic saw many of us awakening our inner Ayesha Curry or Jaimie Oliver and preparing (and let’s be real, posting) the elaborate dishes we used to enjoy only in restaurants. But now, as the shitstorm known as 2020 drags to a close, you or your favorite quarantine chef might be feeling a little half-hearted in the kitchen, slightly burned out and ready to ditch the sauce pan in favor of the Grubhub app. Here are our 24 best kitchen gifts to make cooking fun again.
Prepare artisan pour over coffee in your PJs with this kit from Brim, whose shower head allows you to evenly soak your grounds for a balanced brew. The mesh filter wins sustainability points, removing the need for paper filters.
This non-toxic, non-stick pan makes this saucepan perfect for the health- and safety-minded chef, but the millennial aesthetic is anything but straitlaced. Producing the ceramic coating results in a much smaller carbon footprint than does producing conventional non-stick coatings, making it good for the planet, too.