The 24 best kitchen gifts for the quarantine chef in your life

By Melissa Pandika

The start of the pandemic saw many of us awakening our inner Ayesha Curry or Jaimie Oliver and preparing (and let’s be real, posting) the elaborate dishes we used to enjoy only in restaurants. But now, as the shitstorm known as 2020 drags to a close, you or your favorite quarantine chef might be feeling a little half-hearted in the kitchen, slightly burned out and ready to ditch the sauce pan in favor of the Grubhub app. Here are our 24 best kitchen gifts to make cooking fun again.

Evolutionx Cordless 4-in-1 Wine Opener
Cuisinart
$69.95

Wine reduction sauce, but make it high tech, with this cordless, rechargeable device. A foil cutter does away with seals, and an aerator draws out all those flavor notes.

Frozen Yogurt – Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker
Cuisinart
$69.95

Upgrade your dessert game with this low-stakes frozen treat maker. Toss your ingredients into the machine, turn it on, wait 20 minutes (at most), and bon appétit.

Bella Pro Series - 4-Slice Convection Toaster Oven + Air Fryer with Dehydrator & Rotisserie Settings - Stainless Steel
Bella
$149.99

If you’re short on countertop space or a sucker for multifunctionality, this device bundles 10 appliances into one. Circulating heat ensures every dish is evenly cooked.

Brim 8 Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker Kit, Simply Make Rich, Full-Bodied Coffee Every Time, Set Includes Glass Carafe, SCA Measuring Scoop, Silicone Sleeve, and Healthy-Eco Reusable Filter, Stainless Steel
Brim
$141.99

Prepare artisan pour over coffee in your PJs with this kit from Brim, whose shower head allows you to evenly soak your grounds for a balanced brew. The mesh filter wins sustainability points, removing the need for paper filters.

Garlic Olive Oil
Kosterina
$23.95

Kosterina enlivens the neutral culinary staple with roasted garlic oil, resulting in a blend that will imbue your go-to meals with an herbaceous complexity.

Tequila Lover Cocktail Kit
Williams Sonoma
$74.95

Your favorite cocktail bar might’ve shut its doors, but thanks to this gorgeous kit, you won’t need to sip your tequila neat all winter. The flavor blends and recipes make concocting your own craft cocktails way easier than flagging down a bartender.

Chef Toya’s Seasoning Bundle Pack
Chef Toya
$27.99

This winter might be blah, but that doesn’t mean your food has to be. Each bottle in this bundle of bold New Orleans blends contains a heaping 9.5 to 10.7 ounces of low sodium yet profoundly flavorful dry seasonings.

Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker
Joseph Joseph
$27.16

Garlic is amazing — crushing it, not so much. Rocking this press back and forth over each clove makes the job more bearable, even fun, skipping the sticky mess. And it’s stainless steel, so rubbing your fingers on it rids them of the pungent odor.

Eparé Dual Manual Mill
Eparé
$21.95

Season in style with this sleek, see-through mill, which stores and grinds both salt and pepper.

Sauce Pan
Caraway
$105

This non-toxic, non-stick pan makes this saucepan perfect for the health- and safety-minded chef, but the millennial aesthetic is anything but straitlaced. Producing the ceramic coating results in a much smaller carbon footprint than does producing conventional non-stick coatings, making it good for the planet, too.

LEVO I Olive Oil Infuser
LEVO Oil
$129

Culinary chemists will love this set-and-forget device, which will have you creating your own herb-infused oil and butter in no time.

The Butcher Block
Made In Cookware
$99

Trade in your scratched-up cutting board for this sustainable beauty, made from repurposed maple. Use the flat surface for general prep, and the grooved surface for slicing into heftier slabs of meat.

Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus
Philips
$249.95

Make your homemade pasta or noodle dreams come true by simply adding the ingredients and letting the machine work its magic. It’ll yield half a pound of fettucine, spaghetti, penne, or lasagna in minutes.

Philips Kitchen Appliances HD6371/98 Premium Smokeless Electric Indoor Grill plus Bonus Cleaning Tool, 2.3, Black
Philips
$169

Who says you can’t BBQ in the winter? Grill meat, fish, and vegetables to juicy perfection from the comfort of your kitchen, sans the smoke.

Copper Grater
Ooya Seisakusho
$40

While this grater might appear delicate, its teeth are sharp enough to cut through daikon, ginger, and other tough root vegetables.

Classic 3-Piece Starter Set
Wüsthof
$260

This set, the best one we've encountered yet, includes a bread, cooking, and paring knife — all restaurant-caliber cooking staples that are fade-resistant will look and feel brand new well after after the pandemic is an unpleasant memory.

Hot Dish
Great Jones
$75

This dish is as functional as it is Instagram-worthy, ideal for small roasts, casseroles, brownies, and other comforting favorites.

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50
Vitamix
$399

The Benz of countertop compost bins, this unassuming, quiet food recycler obliterates everything from veggie peels to chicken bones, transforming food scraps into fertilizer and reducing your household's carbon footprint.

Classic Dutch Oven
Milo
$120

This classic cookware item still runs the gamut of culinary capabilities, from braising to bread-baking. The airy aesthetic saves time on serving, the non-stick interior on cleanup.

Classic Stainless Steel Flatware Set
Rigby
$180

Trade in the mismatched silverware for this sleek set, which will give every dining experience an elegant, classic flair — even if it's blue-box mac and cheese paired with a mug of red wine.

Small Parachute x Jono Pandolfi Oval Platter
Parachute
$60

Parachute has been a champion of hygge for years, an d their home collection brings that same level of comfort and warmth to your kitchen with this chic platter.

Organic Linen Napkin Set in Charcoal Chambray
Coyuchi
$59

Since your home is now your favorite restaurant, this set of light, soft, and durable linen napkins exquisitely complete the dining experience.

Five Two Essential Sheet Pan and Rack
Food52
$49

This pan and rack set is the IG baker's well kept secret, ensuring masterfully browned convections and easy clean up.

8-Cup Electric Pour-Over Coffee Maker
Brim
$180

Every coffee maker wants you to think it's the best one but the truth is, it all depends on what you prioritize. This pour-over saturates grounds completely so you can taste the fullest expression of your favorite bean.