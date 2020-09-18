As most dog owner's know, not every toy is designed for hours of back-and-forth retrieval with your pup's sharp teeth. That's why the best dog Frisbees are sized right for your pupper and made of durable, puncture-resistant materials that are just as comfortable for them to grip as they are for you to launch. Whether you go with a soft or hard disc depends on your personal preferences and how heavy of a chewer you have.

First, a note on the term "Frisbee": That's actually a copyrighted brand name for the version for humans sold by Wham-O. So when you're shopping, you will see models referred to instead as flying discs, but they all function in basically the same way.

When shopping around, the first thing to consider is the material. In terms of safety, lightweight, soft discs are your best bet if you're worried your dog might misjudge your throw and accidentally get hit by it. On the other hand, if your pup has infallible reflexes, traditional discs made of harder plastic are known for flying better and farther than fabric ones. They are also much tougher, making them the ideal choice for aggressive chewers. That said, if you plan to use your toy at the beach or lake, look for an option that's designed to float.

Beyond its general construction, the toy still needs to be easy for your dog to catch. Raised, textured edges or a cut-out in the middle may make it simpler for both humans and dogs to grip. The size of the disc itself can also impact your dog's willingness to play. Standard size options clock in at around 8 to 9 inches in diameter, which should work for most medium to large dogs. However, for smaller breeds, you may want to look for one that's closer to 6 or 7 inches in diameter.

Like most other chew toys for dogs, expect your disc to be covered in drool and dirt. To save yourself time, you may want to stick with one that's dishwasher-safe.

Now that you and your pup are ready to soar, here are the best flying discs for dogs you can buy on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The indestructible one West Paw Zogoflex Zisc Dog Disc Amazon $13 See On Amazon With more than 1,400 positive Amazon reviews to its name, the West Paw Zogoflex Zisc is one of the most popular dog options you can find. Fans attested that it both flies well and can withstand an overenthusiastic bite, thanks to its proprietary blend of flexible, plastic materials. The result is a lightweight but durable (and puncture-resistant) disc with thick, curved edges that are effortless to grasp. With your purchase, you'll also get the brand's "Love It Guarantee," which states that you're entitled to a one-time refund or replacement if you aren't satisfied. The toy comes in five color options, including a glow in the dark one that's excellent for playing fetch at dusk. If heading to the lake or beach is part of your routine, you'll also be happy to know that this disc floats, and its bright color makes it easy to spot. This option is also top-rack dishwasher-safe, and its slightly raised edges mean that it can even be used as a travel food or water bowl when flipped over. One reviewer says: “I've tried the full range of flying discs with our German Shepherd mix (He is a total disc hound). I'd give West Paw six stars if I could. If flies really really well. Great range, flys straight and can deal with pretty good breezes/winds. You do need to throw it against the wind to give your canine a chance to catch it in mid. It's also an incredible chew toy, which our dog seems to equate with these discs.” Available sizes: Small (6.5 inches) and Large (8.5 inches)

2. The one that's extra easy to grip Chuckit! Zipflight Dog Toy Amazon $11 See On Amazon This Chuckit! Zipflight dog toy is ultra-lightweight and easy to throw, thanks to its polyester-canvas material (which also helps it float in water). The center of the flying disc has a donut-like cutout, and both the inner and outer edges have a grippy rubber trim, giving your pup more ways to get their teeth comfortably on it (even when it's flat on the ground). The shape also allows for more airflow between the disc and your dog's face, helping them breathe more easily while carrying it. This soft disc comes in several bright, easy-to-spot colors (plus a glow in the dark option), however, keep in mind that a fabric material is much easier for heavy chewers to gnaw their way through. This flying disc also requires hand-washing, and some reviewers noted that it's prone to staining, which could be a potential downside depending on where you and your pupper like to play. One reviewer says: "The best part of this [disc] is the hole in the middle — our girl will carry ANYthing around, but this disk allows her to get a good grasp on this run all over the yard without it flipping up into her face; therefore, she loves it. I've paid twice this much for toys our Pit Bulls have destroyed in an hour. This one stands up and is a bargain." Available sizes: Small (6 inches) and Medium (9 inches)