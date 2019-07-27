Whether you prefer to listen to white noise, soothing music, or your favorite audiobook before bed, the best earbuds for sleeping will allow you to do so without disturbing others around you. They'll also help you block out the sounds of traffic or snoring. Earbuds for sleeping are ideal for improving your sleep routine and overall health. According to Psychology Today, listening to relaxing music with a slow tempo will help lower your heart rate and breathing to help you nod off more quickly. That said, comfort and practicality are huge factors, so not all sets are well-suited for sleep.

When you’re on the hunt for the perfect pair of earbuds, consider design and size. Look for lightweight earbuds with an ergonomic design. Also consider getting multiple ear-tip sizes to help you find the best fit. If your partner snores, you live in a high-traffic area that’s noisy at night, or you’re traveling, earbuds with noise isolation or blocking features are also great to have. You’ll want to make sure that any pair of buds that you choose is also compatible with your smartphone or other devices. If you move around a lot in your sleep, choosing a Bluetooth-enabled pair that can move with you easier than a wired set.

For help deciding, here’s my roundup of the best earbuds for sleeping that you can buy on Amazon. And since earbuds don't totally cover the ears, I've included a wraparound sleeping mask for those who really need to block out noise (and light). All of these highly rated choices are great for listening to soothing sounds and sleeping the night away.

1. The Best Overall Earbuds For Sleeping Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones Amazon $49 See On Amazon The Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones are a pair of buds that you can use during the night and day. Though not specifically designed for sleeping, customers found them so comfortable and well-fitted that they wore them during the night without problems. Plus, they’re sweat and water-resistant, making them useful for running or hitting the gym. They include three different ear-tip sizes to stay securely in place. These earbuds also feature an inline remote for quickly switching between songs while staying curled up. You can get these in Apple or Samsung versions to be compatible with the device you own. However, they’re not noise-canceling or isolating and therefore aren’t the best choice for those looking to block out ambient sounds. What fans say: “I like to go to sleep with an audiobook and these earphones are comfortable enough to sleep with and they stay in place until I consciously remove them.” Another customer says: “They're the most comfortable headphones I've ever used and sit very naturally in your ear... I run and exercise A LOT, sleep with them in, hike, etc... and I've never had them come out of my ear.”

2. The Best Budget Earbuds MaxRock Silicon Sleeping Headphones Amazon $12 See On Amazon The MaxRock silicone sleeping headphones are budget-friendly and comfortable. This ergonomic in-ear pair conforms to your ear to stay put. They also help isolate noise. With the in-line remote button, you can quickly skip tracks and adjust settings. They’re compatible with most smartphones and devices including laptops and tablets. Plus, you can get them in eight shades ranging from black to teal. These earbuds are rated 4.6 for comfort on Amazon and have more than 700 five-star reviews. What fans say: “I have difficulty sleeping with any sounds or light due to my highly sensitive startle response.... These headphones are a godsend. Not only are they perfect for side-sleeping, but they block out noise so well volume doesn't have to be cranked. They come in a very nifty little case which is great.”

3. The Best Bluetooth Earbuds For Sleeping Goojodoq Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Sleeping Earbuds Amazon $30 See On Amazon The Goojodoq Bluetooth in-ear sleeping earbuds are a great choice for those who move around a lot in their sleep. They feature soft in-ear earplugs to help block out background noise. Its ergonomic design also fits comfortably in your ear so you can sleep on your side. These earbuds come with two different ear-tip sizes to help you find your ideal fit. The battery life even lasts up to 18 hours — plenty to get you a full night of uninterrupted tunes. What fans say: “Whoa, I am in love with these. These are literally perfect for sleeping in: comfortable, stay in ears, great sound, good noise canceling. I have been sleeping in headphones/earbuds for at least the past five or six years, and I have NEVER found a more perfect pair. HIGHLY recommend: trust me, I know a good pair of earbuds.”