Grill mats can make a big impact in cutting down on barbecue mess, so if you’re looking to streamline your backyard cooking routine, you've come to the right place. The best grill mats are nonstick and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning, and they’re thick enough to offer durability but thin enough to transfer grill marks to cooked foods.

Grill mats come in a variety of thicknesses, and they'll all keep your grill clean, but keep in mind a thinner mat might not stand up to heavy-duty use, while going with a thicker mat might mean sacrificing those all-important grill marks. For this reason, experts recommend going with a thickness of around 0.25 millimeter. With any thickness, you’ll get the best results if you preheat your grill mat before you begin cooking.

Most grilling mats are made with a flexible material called polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) that's nonstick, dishwasher-safe, and heat-resistant to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. That being said, if you're looking for a material that produces more consistent cooking results, opt for a PTFE mat infused with copper threads. Copper is highly conductive, heats quickly, and distributes heat evenly across the surface. The only drawback is that it works best on medium to medium-low heat, so it's not ideal for high-heat cooking. And one more note: When shopping for copper grill mats, make sure they're infused with actual copper — and that they're not just copper colored for marketing purposes.

Mats come in a range of sizes to fit most grill tops, but I've made sure to include an extra-large option for big-batch cooking in case you decide to invite a crowd. With all that, read on for the best grill mats on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The basic grill mats Kona Grill Mats (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Size: 16 x 13 inches

Thickness: 0.39 millimeter Kona grill mats are a fan-favorite on Amazon, having earned more than 9,000 five-star reviews. Sold in a set of two, they're 0.39 millimeter thick for plenty of durability, and reviewers attested that they leave "perfect grill marks" behind. The mats are constructed from PTFE and can be heated to a peak temperature of 600 degrees Fahrenheit, making them a dependable choice for cooking over high heat. (But keep in mind that because of the thickness, it will take a while for them to preheat.) These nonstick mats release food easily, and they're dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup. They can also be trimmed down to better fit your grill. The Kona grill mats are the most expensive option on this list, but they do come with a generous seven-year warranty. One reviewer wrote: "Well worth the money. I have a 6 burner Ducane Stainless. This was the first grill I tried it on. After heating up the grill with the mat on it, I put some chicken, ribs and hot dogs on it. To my surprise, not only did it cook them well, but it left grill marks. It truly cooked everything well."

2. The copper grill mats Yoshi Copper Grill Mat (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Size: 15.7 x 13 inches

Thickness: not specified Yoshi’s copper grill mats are made of copper-infused PTFE, and they conduct heat evenly for consistent cooking results. And since copper heats up exceptionally fast, these mats will save you time on the preheating front. However, unlike the other options on this list, these mats are only safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and are better suited to medium- and low-heat cooking (in other words, these are not the way to go if you're looking for a good sear). The thickness of these nonstick mats isn't specified, but reviewers were generally less enthused about their ability to impart grill marks, so if that's a concern, you're better off with one of the other options. That being said, these mats (which also come as a set of two) can be cleaned in the dishwasher and easily trimmed to size. One reviewer wrote: "Ease and evenness in cooking especially fish. No scrubbing the grill. Quick easy cleanup of the copper sheet. Reusable many times over! Temperature is evenly distributed so whatever you grill is perfect!"