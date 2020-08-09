A pair of moisture-wicking, breathable no-show socks can keep your feet comfortable and dry in a variety of shoe styles, from sneakers to slip-on loafers. The best no-show socks for men are made from polyester blend fabrics that effectively manage sweat and odors while providing a barrier of protection between your feet and footwear to reduce the friction that causes blisters.

As you're shopping for no-show socks, consider the type of shoes you'll be wearing. If you're wearing athletic shoes, look for a heel tab design to help your socks stay up while protecting the back of your feet from friction. Thicker fabric with a seamless construction is also important for preventing blisters while working out. But if you plan to wear loafers or dress shoes, look for thinner socks with a nonslip grip on the heel to ensure they stay in place when you're walking.

Some socks also feature a breathable mesh weave, which can be nice for any kind of shoes, as it improves ventilation to keep your feet aired out and dry.

Whether you're jogging around the neighborhood or heading to the office, the best no-show socks for men are here to help you achieve that classic sockless look without sacrificing comfort.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The ones for dress shoes & loafers Thirty48 Men’s No Show Socks (3-pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you're looking for socks to wear with loafers or dress shoes, these Thirty48 no-show socks are ideal. They're made with a blend of Lycra and moisture-wicking CoolPlus polyester to keep your feet comfortable and dry all day long. If you plan on doing a lot of walking, the micro-mesh weave of the fabric will help to increase airflow. The heel has a silicone nonslip grip to prevent the socks from slipping down the back of your foot, too. These socks are machine-washable and available in packs of three or six, and in four shades (black, brown, gray, white, and navy blue). What reviewers say: "Finally!!! True, no show socks! Too many brands claim to be no show, but then you see them with shoes on. Not these! They are no show, but they fit just right and have silicon tabs at the heel to keep them in place [...]. Also, they wick away moisture." Available sizes: Small/Medium (7.5 - 10), Medium/Large (10-12)

2. The ones for athletic shoes Balega Hidden Comfort No-Show Running Socks Amazon $12 See On Amazon These Balega no-show running socks are a top pick for wearing with athletic or running shoes. They're made of a proprietary Drynamix fabric that's designed to handle sweat and keep your feet dry. Microfiber mesh ventilation panels add to the breathability, and thicker cushioning protects your feet from impact. A heel tab and extra deep heel pocket prevent the socks from slipping down into your shoes, while a seamless toe box helps prevent chafing on the top of your foot as you run. The socks are available in 16 different color combinations and are machine washable. While they're a little pricier than other options on the list, the reinforced heel and toe mean they're designed to last. What reviewers say: "The socks are not too thin nor too thick. Just perfect. I played basketball as well as train for a 10k run with it. My feet always felt cool while just having enough protection from blisters." Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large