Whether you’re watching movies, gaming, or giving a business presentation, projectors give you a more immersive experience. Having a large customizable display can make all the difference in both how you work and play. Although some projectors can be quite expensive, the best projectors under $200 still have great picture quality while allowing you to have a home or office viewing experience that's an upgrade from the small screen.

Most projectors give you the ability to customize the display size to the room. For gamers, the adjustable screen size makes split-screen gaming and hosting tournaments with friends easier. If you’re presenting a work project, having a large adjustable display can help your proposal be seen more clearly and fit multiple conference rooms.

All of three picks below have at least one HDMI port to connect to either a TV, streaming stick like Chromecast or Roku, gaming console, or computer, and all except the last one includes an HDMI cable. It's a good idea to check compatibility with your devices before you purchase so you can make sure that you have all the cords you need such as a Lightning to HDMI adapter to hook up your iPhone. However, one of these units also offers wireless streaming via Airplay and Miracast.

Before you buy, consider the types of rooms you'll be using it in. If you’ll be mostly using it in bright rooms, those usually require a projector with higher lumen output, probably at least 3,000 lumens (equal to 3,000 lux) or more.

For the best projectors under $200, scroll on. All of these top-rated options are perfect for setting-up your own home theatre experience or to wow a meeting without breaking the bank.

1. The overall best projector under $200 GooDee HD Video Projector Amazon $170 See On Amazon Lumen output: 4,500

4,500 Maximum screen size: 230 inches The GooDee HD video projector is a great all-around affordable projector with solid video quality and enough lumens to use it in a dimly lit room. This projector has a lower noise fan that won’t distract during viewing or if you're in a quiet conference room, and it comes with two built-in 3-watt speakers for sound. This projector is also multidirectional so that you can project onto your ceiling, wall, or any area, and you have the option to adjust the projection size from 44 inches to 230 inches. With a 4,500-lumen output, it's the best pick on this list for darker rooms. It comes with an HDMI input and cord to get you started. One reviewer says: "As a first-time to use projector, I was super amazed at the picture quality of this projector! Using a projector for home theater they would never go back to a regular TV. This is an incredible projector. I love it! Even in a well lit room it looks fantastic and in a darker room, well, flat out amazing! You will not be disappointed."

2. The best projector under $100 VANKYO Leisure 3 Mini Projector Amazon $90 See On Amazon Lumen output: 3,600

3,600 Maximum screen size: 170 inches The VANKYO Leisure 3 mini projector is a budget-friendly option that still looks great. This portable mini projector has a 3,600-lumen output with the ability to adjust screen size from 32 to 170 inches so it's not as bright and can't create as large of an image as the first pick. However, at a smaller size and with a carrying case, it's a great pick if you plan on taking it on the go. The built-in cooling system in this fan helps to suppress noise, so you're not distracted while viewing your favorite shows or media. It has an HDMI input and comes with a cord to get connected. One reviewer says: "The price is amazing for starters, who can argue that point? Nobody! It does come with everything you need to get started. The picture is high quality, very crisp, and easy to adjust the focus and keystone for different heights of projector."