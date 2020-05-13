If you're looking to brighten up your space with minimal effort, Alexa-enabled bulbs will seamlessly connect to your Amazon Echo, Dot, Show, or smartphone so you can control them with your voice (or via an app). The best smart bulbs for Alexa come with a variety of different features, and choosing between them is a matter of thinking about your personal lighting needs.

Bulbs can be multicolored to allow you to create different lighting moods or to help promote better sleep by mimicking a natural sunset. If you want a lot of control over lighting color, you'll want a bulb that can produce a wide range of colors. Most bulbs are dimmable with a variety of brightness options, and many can even be set to a schedule.

If you’re interested in upgrading your entire home, you’ll want to consider purchasing a starter kit or set with multiple lightbulbs. For enhancing light in a single room like the bedroom, a single dimming or color-changing bulb should work well and last quite a long time.

Scroll on for my list of the best smart bulbs for Alexa to help you light up your home.

1. The multicolor one Sengled Smart Light Bulb Amazon $25 See On Amazon Both Alexa- and Google Home-compatible, this multicolored smart bulb features a range of 16 million colors, with adjustable brightness up to 800 lumens. You can set schedules and create scenes via voice commands or the Sengled Home app on your smartphone. Sleep and wake modes let you schedule your light to dim at night and brighten in the morning to promote better sleep and a natural waking process. This smart bulb will save your mood settings and revert to the last scene when turned on to help you create a routine that functions on autopilot. This bulb is also available in "Daylight" and "Soft White" formats, in addition to multicolor. One reviewer says: “It is EXTREMELY SIMPLE to pair with an Amazon Alexa (even older generations). I have an Echo Dot 2nd generation, and it took maybe 5 minutes to install between getting the light bulb into the socket and pairing it with Alexa.”

2. The basic one eufy by Anker Lumos Smart Bulb Amazon $16 See On Amazon For less than $20, the Lumos smart bulb is an affordable option that works with Alexa as well as Google Assistant. You can also control your lights via any smartphone or tablet with the free EufyHome app that’s available on both iOS and Android devices. This 800-lumen bulb is white and dimmable to soft white. You can set schedules so your bulb turns on and off at specific times. An "Away" mode turns on lights to give the appearance that you're home, even when you're not. This inexpensive bulb can be grouped and managed with other Lumos bulbs in your home, and it supports multiple users so everyone can have control. One reviewer says: “Fits in all my lamps and even my ceiling fan without issue. The setup is a breeze (as all Eufy smart products are). I use it with Alexa, and the response is great.”