Handlebar fit: 22.2 to 31.8 millimeters

There's a lot to like about this Vanfrost electric bike bell. Not only is it reasonably priced, but it boasts three volume settings, ranging from 110 to 120 decibels (for reference, that's the sound equivalent range of a chainsaw and loud rock concert, which is more than loud enough even for urban cyclists.) The ringtones can also be changed from a whistle or horn to an alarm with the touch of a button. Plus, it attaches easily with adjustable silicone straps that slide around and tighten to the bars — no tools required.

Available in blue or black, this bell has a lithium battery that can be charged via USB and has a relatively long battery life; it can ring up to 2,000 times before needing to be recharged. It can also be installed on either the right or left handlebars. However, if you live in a rainy climate, beware: While it offers a slight protection against a splash of water, this accessory should be removed before heavy rain or water immersion.

One reviewer says: “I didn't know what to expect when I purchased this. It IS loud. It is also easy to use and install. I've been through several bells and buzzers and this is the best. However, it is SO loud that I also have a small bell installed for when I pass pedestrians on a trail. For road use, however, this horn is a 'must.' I also bring this with me when I take a walk around the neighborhood. If you sound the alarm two or three times in a row, people do notice.”