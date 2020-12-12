Although they range from simple to high-tech, what the best bike bells all have in common is that they are easy to install and have a loud, attention-commanding tone to alert oncoming pedestrians and traffic during your ride. When shopping for your new bike accessory, you'll want to consider the following criteria:
- Installation & handlebar fit: Depending on the style of your bike, the diameter of your handlebar can range from 21 to 32 millimeters. You'll want to pre-measure the spot where you plan to attach your bell so you can ensure a proper fit. This is especially important if you go with a bell that is sold by size versus one that can be adjusted easily to fit a range of handlebars.
- Manual vs electric: Although electric bike bells quite literally have some cool bells and whistles — including the ability to increase the volume or change the type of sound they make— they're limited by their battery life and are not always waterproof. For that reason, manual bells are still preferred by people who value low-maintenance functionality.
- Volume: Unless a bike bell's decibel rating is listed by the brand, there's no way to judge how loud it will be when shopping online. For that reason, you'll want to pay close attention to what reviewers mention about the sound or tone, especially if you're in need of of one that can be clearly heard over the din of bustling city noise.
With those factors in mind, take a look below at the best bike bells on Amazon.
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
1. The classic one
- Handlebar fit: 22.2 to 26 millimeters
For a vintage throwback look and sound, this Crane Riten brass bell is a high-quality option. Crafted in Japan, Amazon users reported that its classic bike bell "briiiiing" chime — a result of the all-metal construction— is loud enough to be heard over city traffic. Plus, a few reviewers confirmed that it still rings clearly in the rain. As for installation, it goes on easily with a clamp and screw on either side of the handlebars.
One reviewer says: “This bell may seem relatively expensive, but compared to the cost of, say, hospitalization, it's the steal of the century. It works when wet, it won't sound when you hit a bump in the road, it's a pleasure to operate, and you can unleash both short, crisp DINGs and longer RRRINGs, depending on how far you pull the lever back.”
2. The fan favorite
- Handlebar fit: 21 to 22 millimeters
With a 4.4-star rating across 2,500 reviews, this Accmor classic bike bell has become a popular choice with Amazon shoppers. You can choose from multiple colors to better coordinate with your bike's style, and there are both left and right-sided options. Made of lightweight aluminum metal with a plastic striker, this bell is also notable for being loud. Even in a city setting with traffic, Amazon reviewers boasted that it can be heard over competing noises. In addition, it installs in just one minute with the use of a screwdriver to tighten it into place. Just note that some reviewers found it didn't work well in the rain.
One reviewer says: “Works great and is a good match for my townie bike! I ride a bike/walk path every morning and so glad to finally have a way of letting people know I am coming from a distance. This bell is loud and travels further than my voice saying ‘on your left’ that I usually have to use.”
3. The electric one
- Handlebar fit: 22.2 to 31.8 millimeters
There's a lot to like about this Vanfrost electric bike bell. Not only is it reasonably priced, but it boasts three volume settings, ranging from 110 to 120 decibels (for reference, that's the sound equivalent range of a chainsaw and loud rock concert, which is more than loud enough even for urban cyclists.) The ringtones can also be changed from a whistle or horn to an alarm with the touch of a button. Plus, it attaches easily with adjustable silicone straps that slide around and tighten to the bars — no tools required.
Available in blue or black, this bell has a lithium battery that can be charged via USB and has a relatively long battery life; it can ring up to 2,000 times before needing to be recharged. It can also be installed on either the right or left handlebars. However, if you live in a rainy climate, beware: While it offers a slight protection against a splash of water, this accessory should be removed before heavy rain or water immersion.
One reviewer says: “I didn't know what to expect when I purchased this. It IS loud. It is also easy to use and install. I've been through several bells and buzzers and this is the best. However, it is SO loud that I also have a small bell installed for when I pass pedestrians on a trail. For road use, however, this horn is a 'must.' I also bring this with me when I take a walk around the neighborhood. If you sound the alarm two or three times in a row, people do notice.”
4. The minimalist one
- Handlebar fit: 21 to 23 millimeters
Although this BONMIXC mini bike bell is smaller in size, Amazon reviewers appreciated this allows it to better blend in with a bike's controls. Plus, despite it's stature, the brass bell can still produce a clear, loud sound when you activate the plastic striker (though do note that a few reviewers pointed out the sound can be muffled in the rain). Available in gold, black, and silver finishes, this bell is quick to install with just a screwdriver needed to tighten it onto the mounting ring. The bell can also be placed on either the left or right side of the handlebars.
One reviewer says: “This bell is tiny (maybe 1 1/2 inches in diameter) but has a big sound. It is perfect for the dedicated bicycle/walking trails where I live. It's nice to no longer have to verbally tell folks, 'Passing on your left.' The bell has a crisp, clear sound that brings attention to my intent to pass, without it being too loud or obnoxious."