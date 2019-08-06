Just because you’re on a budget doesn't mean you can’t get a great new television. If you know where to look, you can find the best cheap TVs under $100 or less with many of the same features as more pricey brands, like 1080p high-resolution picture quality and streaming abilities to fully enjoy all of your favorite shows and movies.

TVs are available in a variety of sizes and styles. So, when you’re shopping for the best cheap televisions to match both your budget and space, be sure to consider where you’ll be using it. The needs of a small dorm and a large living room are different. Remember that although the picture quality is essential in a TV set, having features like 4K HD is nice but not necessary for most people to have a great viewing experience — 720p to 1080p HD resolution will provide you with plenty of sharpness and clarity.

However, you’ll want to check for compatibility to ensure your new TV has all the inputs you need to connect your speakers, sound bar, gaming systems, or any other devices. And if you like to stream directly from Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu, look for a smart device or one with HDMI compatibility to use with Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, or an Amazon Fire Stick.

To help narrow your search down, here’s my list of the best cheap TVs under $100. These top-rated television sets all have good picture quality, ample inputs, and enough features to let you enjoy TV for less.

1. The Best Overall Cheap TV Under $100 Element 32-Inch 720p HDTV Amazon $88 See On Amazon For a larger screen, quality picture, and a great price, consider the Element 720p HDTV. This certified refurbished 32-inch television set has a LCD display for sharp picture. There are three HDMI ports, as well as one USB and one VGA port, too, so you can easily connect your Fire TV, Chromecast, or Roku as well as your laptop and gaming consoles. Plus, this TV has a built-in noise reduction feature so you can enjoy your programs even when it's noisy in the street or in another room. What fans say: “This TV was the best purchase I have ever made on Amazon, and perhaps the best I've ever made in general. The quality is truly respectable, and I would never guess this product was refurbished. This TV is HUGE for the price, all while maintaining quality.”

2. The Best Brand-New TV For Under $100 Sceptre 32-Inch LED 720p HDTV Amazon $100 See On Amazon If you'd rather buy a brand new product, this 32-inch HD television from Spectre is a great deal. With two HDMI ports, you can easily hook it up to stream Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and the like as well as Xbox and other gaming consoles. With a 4.1-star rating overall and a 4.3 for picture quality, customers thought this did the job, especially for the price. However, a few reviewers noted that the built-in speakers could be better. What fans say: "It may not be a name brand, but this tv has worked just fine. People have complained about the tunnel like sound- however, if you go into advanced sound settings, you can change it to sound normal. I found out how to do that on YouTube and now it sounds great."

3. A 24-Inch LED TV With Great Picture Quality LG Electronics 24-Inch 720p LED TV Amazon $98 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a budget-friendly TV with solid picture quality, this refurbished LG Electronics LED television is one to consider. At 24 inches, this is ideal for a bedroom, kitchen, or any smaller space. The 720p resolution TV features sharp pictures with great color contrast. The LED backlighting also provides improved picture clarity. It comes with an HDMI port, and this refurbished television comes with a 90-day guarantee from Amazon, too. Or, for a few bucks more, you can also get a brand new one. What fans say: "Fantastic buy! ... super simple and easy. Perfect for my roku. Exactly what I needed... small slim TV for my room."

4. The Best Cheap TV And Monitor In One Tyler 13.3-Inch Digital LED HDTV Amazon $100 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a smaller screen that can double as a monitor with high-quality picture, the Tyler 13.3-Inch Digital LED HDTV is perfect. This small, lightweight 13.3-inch TV is great for kitchen countertops, dorms, and offices. The image quality is quite nice, offering 1080p resolution. It also has a built-in V-chip to provide additional parental control settings, making it ideal for placing in a child’s bedroom, too. What fans say: “It wasn't easy to find a good, small TV for my kitchen counter, but this one fills the requirements. It fits under my cabinets but is large enough to have a decent sized screen. I've had it for just over a month, so too early to weigh in on durability.”