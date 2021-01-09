Nothing beats the physical or mental comfort of pulling on a sweatshirt at the end (or beginning) of a long day. The best men's crewneck sweatshirts are your everyday go-to, whether you’re gearing up for a meeting, running errands, or flopping on the couch. The good news is that the criteria for finding a quality sweatshirt is pretty simple: comfort and fit are what really matter here, so it's worth paying attention to materials.

Most sweatshirts are made from a blend of cotton and polyester and can be lined with everything from cozy fleece to soft French terry. You can even find heavy-duty options that are treated to repel water if you need a good sweatshirt for serious work or bad weather. Some crewneck sweatshirts come with more aesthetic details, like low-key contrast trim on the collar and cuffs for retro appeal, but all will have the same classic pullover look.

You can opt for basic solid shades, but camouflage and stripes are also easy to wear and don’t require much coordinating. From a classic option with thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon to a lightweight one that can be worn all year long, these five sweatshirts will be your new everyday go-to.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The cult-favorite one Hanes Men's Ecosmart Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon A crewneck sweatshirt with 56,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating is hard to beat. This popular sweatshirt is made from a blend of cotton and polyester with a tag-free design. The smooth knit on the outside is lined with soft, medium-weight fleece. What's more, as part of Hanes' EcoSmart line, the fabric is made from recycled materials that offset the equivalent of 50 million plastic bottles in landfills each year. Reviewers attested that this sweatshirt is well made for the budget-friendly price. "I'd give this one 6 stars if I could," one reviewer wrote. "Super soft but still durable material. Roomy but doesn't poof out. Perfect for wearing over a collared shirt." If you want a heavier option, also check out this fleecy Hanes' option. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

2. The old-school one Champion Men's Authentic Originals Sueded Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This vintage-inspired sweatshirt has a sueded finish for a premium feel. It's made with 80% cotton and 20% polyester and features surprising attention to detail: There's contrast ribbed trim on the neck, hem, and cuffs, plus twill ribbon inside the neck. Everything is finished with triple stitching for durable wear, and the forward-set shoulders give you total range of motion. "Awesome old school sweatshirt. Fit perfect and extremely comfortable," one reviewer commented. Get it with the on-point contrast trim shown above or in several monochrome colors. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

3. The patterned one Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Crewneck Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you're looking for a "nicer" sweatshirt, something with a pattern is always a good option to have in your dresser drawer. This camouflage sweatshirt has over 9,000 reviews and is made from a cotton-poly blend with a clean crewneck and wide cuffs. In addition to the eternally popular camouflage option, you can also score variations on the classic stripe, or stock up on basic solids. "I wasn't expecting or demanding much. What a great surprise this thing is," one shopper wrote. "The construction of the collar is robust but neatly finished. The neck of this sweatshirt won't get all stretched out and wrinkly looking after a few months the way basic sweatshirts always have." Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

4. The lightweight one Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight French Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This low-profile sweatshirt looks more like a sturdy tee, but it’s lined in athletic French terry. The fabric feels lightweight yet adds just the right amount of warmth. It's made from a blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester, with an extra-wide cuff and hem. "They are so soft," one reviewer wrote. "They're thin enough to lay a little draped and are warm, but without the bulk." Multiple shoppers noted that this sweatshirt was a solid deal for the price. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large