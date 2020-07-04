There's no getting around it: When you run, you sweat — sometimes a lot — and a headband is a simple way to keep all that perspiration out of your face (and it can keep your hair out of the way, too). The best men's headbands for running are lightweight, moisture-wicking, and secure enough to stay on your head without sliding down. Here's why these features are important:

Lightweight design : When you're running, you don't want a headband that feels thick or heavy, especially if you're sweating hard. Even if you're training in cold weather, the material should be soft, lightweight and unobtrusive.

: When you're running, you don't want a headband that feels thick or heavy, especially if you're sweating hard. Even if you're training in cold weather, the material should be soft, lightweight and unobtrusive. Moisture-wicking fabric : The whole point of a running headband is to absorb sweat and prevent it from trickling down your face. That means that the material needs to be highly moisture-wicking, pulling sweat away from your skin and moving it to the outer layer of the headband where it can dry more quickly. Polyester and nylon are two materials that are especially great for this.

: The whole point of a running headband is to absorb sweat and prevent it from trickling down your face. That means that the material needs to be highly moisture-wicking, pulling sweat away from your skin and moving it to the outer layer of the headband where it can dry more quickly. Polyester and nylon are two materials that are especially great for this. Secure fit: There's nothing more annoying than having to readjust your headband every five minutes to keep it from sliding down your forehead. The best running headbands feature stretchy spandex in the fabric blend or an elastic band to help it stay in place.

Another thing to consider when shopping around is the width of the headband. Wider bands often do a better job of keeping longer, thicker hair out of your face, so keep that in mind when making your selection.

Given these considerations, check out the best headbands for running below.

1. The fan favorite Poshei Mens Headband (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Constructed with 95% polyester and a hint of spandex for stretch, this men's running headband is one of the best in terms of comfort and moisture management, according to Amazon reviewers. The high-quality headband — which comes in a handy four-pack — is lightweight and super flexible, yet it still performs like top-tier athletic gear, keeping sweat under control. This popular headband boasts more than 2,500 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, and reviewers noted that it fits snugly and doesn't slide down your forehead. This pick is machine-washable — just use a cool, gentle cycle. One reviewer says: "I sweat a lot when I am working out and these headbands are fantastic. They are extremely absorbent. I can do a 30 minute run without having to wring them once. No more sweat getting in my eyes, yay!!! They are thin which is great because you can barely feel them when you are wearing them. I used to have some standard sweatbands that looked like they put some elastic around a towel and these are far from that. They are modern looking and come in 4 different colors. I would highly recommend."

2. The one with extra staying power Neitooh Headband (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Although all of the selections on this list do a good job of staying put, this no-slip headband goes the extra mile. It's made with a blend of moisture-wicking nylon and a whopping 33% spandex for stretch. With elastic backing to keep it extra secure, it has an above-average amount of grip, allowing you to run as hard as you like without it moving all over the place. In addition to being snug and comfortable, it's quick-drying, too. And, like the other picks, it's machine-washable. One reviewer says: "Absorbent without becoming uncomfortable. The material is so lightweight that I forget I'm wearing them. Fit very well and great stretchability. [...] Very Satisfied."

3. The extra wide one Nike Pro Combat Dri-Fit Skull Wrap 3.0 Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made with moisture-wicking Dri-Fit technology, this Nike running headband is exceptionally good at managing sweat. It's also extra wide, which means that folks with long or thick hair won't be constantly wiping it out of their eyes. The nylon-spandex blend is quick-drying and strikingly comfortable, according to reviewers, with an open-top design that offers additional ventilation. As a bonus, the flat-lock seams are smooth against your skin to prevent chafing. One reviewer says: "Best thing ever for running."