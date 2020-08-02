If you're a runner, you know that your gear can make or break the experience. Proper footwear tops the list, but the shades you're sporting can also impact how well you're able to perform on your feet. There are a few key features that distinguish the best men's sunglasses for running.

For starters, sunglasses for outdoor sports need to be secure so your pace isn't thrown off. The most optimal models have textured grips at the temples and on the nose pads to ensure they don't slide off your face when you work up a sweat. There are also options with adjustable nose pads, giving you an even more customized fit.

The best pairs are also virtually undetectable on your face, so look for frames that are constructed out of the light-as-air (yet extremely durable) nylon material known as Grilamid TR 90.

When it comes to the lenses, you'll want to ensure they offer a 100% UV protection. From there, it's important to consider the kind of running you'll be doing. If you run on overcast days or shadowy forest trails, you'll want lenses with superior clarity to ward off eye fatigue. If you run along the beach or in direct sun, look for anti-glare lenses (or polarized ones) that absorb the light. And if you're the type of athlete who likes options, there are some sunnies that allow you to easily swap lenses as weather conditions change.

Finally, there's style. Whether you're looking for a smart, square frame or a shield design that's performance-driven, you'll find a match in one of our picks below for the best men's sunglasses for running.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The tried-and-true pair Tifosi Tyrant 2.0 Sunglasses Amazon $70 See On Amazon The Tifosi Tyrant 2.0 glasses have a variety of features to meet the needs of most runners. The frame is crafted with Grilamid TR 90 nylon, so it can take a lot of wear and tear yet it's still flexible and lightweight. These sunnies are also comfortable, with adjustable nose and ear pieces made from specialized rubber that keeps them from slipping. The shatterproof lenses protect your eyes with 100% UV protection and an anti-glare coating. You'll also notice there are small vents to prevent condensation, so you’ll never miss a step. This pair comes in a handful of frame colors and select models also include two additional interchangeable lenses in the case (the black and red pair pictured above, for example, comes with "all conditions" red lenses and a clear set). You can also purchase additional lenses to swap in and out or spend a little more at the onset on the full polarized version. One reviewer says: “These are by far the best shades I've worn for running. This pair was supposed to replace my Nike which fogged up way too easily. While the shades aren't any more or less hydrophobic than the others I've tried, the slits at the lens do a great job and keep things fog-free. At a price point lower than all the other performance brands, the value is hard to beat.”

2. The stylish pair ROKA Barton Sunglasses Amazon $150 See On Amazon If you want a pair of running sunglasses that also look great for everyday wear, you’ll love the ROKA Barton. Each pair comes with three different-sized nose pads so whether you have a wide or skinny bridge, you’ll get an equally comfortable fit. In addition, the nose and temple pads are lined with an extra grippy, textured material to ensure that the glasses stay put no matter which way you move or how much you sweat. Like the previous option, the nylon frame is made of Grilamid TR 90 nylon making these shades very lightweight. On top of that, the anti-scratch, anti-fog lenses offer 100% UV protection. The pair pictured above can be upgraded to a polarized version or you can choose from two other styles — just keep in mind that this is the only pair that doesn't feature swappable lenses. One reviewer says: “Absolutely love these. Super lightweight. I wanted them for daily use and sporadic work outs and they are perfect for running, don't even move while running. I would buy them again without doubt.”

3. The budget pair Torege Polarized Sports Sunglasses Amazon $26 See On Amazon A solid pair of sunglasses with more than 1,300 five-star reviews on Amazon, you may be surprised that these Torege polarized shades cost less than $30. In addition to the handful of multicolor lenses you can select from, every pair comes with two additional interchangeable and scratch-resistant lenses: yellow for improved night vision and black polarized ones for extra sunny days. The multicolored ones, on the other hand, are made with Revo technology to help reduce eye strain on cloudier days, All lenses have 100% UV coverage and sit in a rimless jacket frame that allows for clearer lower field vision. The polycarbonate Grilamid TR 90 frame is durable yet lightweight and has soft, adjustable rubber nose pads for a comfortable fit. One reviewer says: “Nice glasses! Super lightweight, they look great, zero bounce while running and little to no fogging while running (and I live in super humid tropical weather). Changing the lenses is a breeze and with the provided carrying case these glasses seem like an amazingly good purchase.”