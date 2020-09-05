Even with freshly ground beans and the perfect temperature of hot water, having the right pour-over coffee maker is still essential to bringing a perfectly nuanced cup together. Although they come in a range of styles and price points, the best pour-over coffee makers will suit your capacity and budget requirements — and are easy to clean too.

When shopping for a pour-over coffee maker, you'll first want to consider your caffeine consumption. Though there is variation from brand to brand, 6 ounces is typically considered one cup of coffee. If you're looking to brew a single serving, a model that sits on top of your own coffee mug will offer the most convenience. Meanwhile, a large-capacity option that doesn't require a separate mug or carafe can be much more convenient if you want to make several cups of coffee at a time, though it may be more pricey.

Some models require the use of paper filters, which make for easier cleanup but are not the most eco-friendly way to go. On the other hand, makers that come with reusable mesh filters are not only more cost effective, but coffee experts also applaud them for their ability to let the oils and grinds pass through, giving you a fuller bodied cup. However, if you want as clean a cup as possible (as in no grinds swirling around), you can still layer a paper filter over a mesh one.

And while the main draw of a cup of pour-over coffee is often the manual process, if you don't have the time to put as much effort in, you can still mimic the taste with an automatic pour over coffee maker.

Get started on your thoughtfully brewed java with one of the best pour-over coffee makers from Amazon below.

(Tip: For the most delicious brew possible, pair your coffee maker with one of the best electric gooseneck kettles.)

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The iconic one CHEMEX Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker (64 Ounces) Amazon $44 See On Amazon This CHEMEX pour-over coffee maker is notable for its award-winning design, which has been heralded as a work of art. Invented in 1941, this coffee maker is made of nonporous borosilicate glass and requires the use of a paper filter. This 8-cup version can hold enough coffee for eight small 5-ounce cups or the equivalent of four or five large cups of coffee, depending on your mug size. Since glass can be hot to the touch, this carafe boasts a polished wood collar for easier handling. Plus, with the wooden handle removed, the CHEMEX is completely dishwasher-safe. Note, you can also pick up the CHEMEX maker in a smaller 6-cup size or a larger 10-cup one. One reviewer says: “I'm a longtime devotee of making pour over coffee with a Chemex. It's a great product, looks great on the counter and produces smooth coffee every time. It cleans up easily and is only a little more trouble than an electric coffee maker. It quickly becomes your morning ritual. And, the Chemex filters produce coffee which doesn't get rancid, can be reheated, or even enjoyed at room temperature.”

2. The fan-favorite Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper Set (12 Ounces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For the price, you likely won't find a better pour-over coffee maker than this one by Bodum. A popular choice on Amazon, it has a 4.5 star-rating overall and more than 7,000 reviews. This coffee maker is easy to use and designed with a permanent fine mesh stainless steel filter, although you can still use an additional paper filter on top of it for easier cleanup. In addition to the single-serve, 12-ounce size pictured above, you can also choose from 17-, 34-, and 51-ounce options. The smallest one comes bundled with a 12-ounce microwave-safe mug that's made of heat-resistant, BPA-free plastic. Meanwhile, the larger sizes come with a borosilicate glass carafe with your choice of cork or silicone band so you can hold the carafe more easily when it's hot. Regardless, every part, except for the cork bands, are dishwasher-safe, making this device a breeze to clean. One reviewer says: “My first pour-over carafe. Would purchase again before I bought a Chemex. I would suggest paper filters if you want a clean cup and easy clean-up. The hand-protector does get warm but not hot. The filter has plastic in it (although BPA-free). The filter has a couple specks of coffee stuck in it before I've got through a pound of coarse grind coffee (would recommend medium-course grind though, but will exacerbate this issue I believe). Makes a good cup of coffee!”

3. The automatic one OXO Brew Single Serve Auto-Drip Pour-Over Coffee Maker (12 Ounces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon For a modern take on a pour-over coffee maker, look no further than this OXO Brew single serve option. It makes up to 12 ounces (or about one large mug) of coffee and has a highly convenient auto-drip tank. This means that you don't have to stand over it with a kettle. Instead, you can fill the tank with the amount of water you desire and walk away. The gadget does all of the work from there, slowly draining the water over the coffee to achieve the ideal brewing time. The OXO Brew can rest on top of a variety of different sized mugs and is designed with a lid to help retain the heat of your water during the brewing process. Made of durable plastic, the entire unit is dishwasher-safe. It's recommended that you use paper filters with this model, though the coffee maker comes with a set of 10 #2 filters to get you started. One reviewer says: “Love it! The water reservoir on top is what makes this one stand out; just pour your water in the top and it drips through several small holes down onto the coffee in the cone, at a metered rate. No standing around waiting to add more water! I get on with the rest of breakfast prep and my coffee is ready without further attention. If you want pour-over Americano style coffee, this is the one to buy. This cone cleans beautifully, and it's so convenient --it's perfect, and I'm done shopping around. Highly recommended.”