Whether you're planning a backpacking excursion or camping under the stars in your backyard, a summer sleeping bag will ensure that you stay comfortable during the warmest nights of the year. Although many sleeping bags are lightweight, the best summer sleeping bags are also notable for having a temperature rating of 30 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer, ensuring you won't get overheated.

When shopping around, there are a few key factors to note:

Temperature rating: To tell the difference between summer, three-season, or winter sleeping bag, look for the product's comfort level temperature rating. This is a standardized figure which represents the lowest temperature (or range of temperatures) you can expect to be able to use the sleeping bag at and still be comfortable. A summer season one typically has a rating of at least at least 30 degrees Fahrenheit, though if your destination sees much warmer weather at night, you may want to look for one with an even higher range.

Size and weight: Most sleeping bags are a standard 75 inches (or 6.25 feet) long, so anyone over 6-feet tall will want to look for one that's better suited for them. Likewise, if you're planning to backpack or carry your gear for long distances, weight will be also be an important factor. Most of the bags below weigh 2 pounds or less, so they won't add too much weight to your load.

With all that in mind, read on for the best warm weather sleeping bags you can buy on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The fan-favorite Active Era Sleeping Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Size: 75 x 30 inches

75 x 30 inches Weight: 2 pounds

2 pounds Temperature rating: 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit With over 2,700 reviews and a 4.3-star rating, this envelope-style Active Era sleeping bag is one of the most popular warm weather sleeping bags on Amazon. It has a summer-appropriate temperature range, is compact in size, and is relatively lightweight. It boasts a heavy-duty polyester shell with hollow fiber insulation, a two-way zipper design, and an interior pocket where you can safely store any valuables. It's also machine-washable and comes in a drawstring bag with a handle for easier carrying. One reviewer says: “This is very light and perfect for summer camping! It’s very soft and very small when in the bag making it easy to carry.”

2. The extra-long one Marmot Voyager 55 Mummy Sleeping Bag Amazon $69 See On Amazon Size: Regular (84 x 30 inches zipped) and long (90 x 30 inches zipped)

Regular (84 x 30 inches zipped) and long (90 x 30 inches zipped) Weight: 1.5 pounds

1.5 pounds Temperature rating: 55 degrees Fahrenheit For taller than average folks, this Marmot Voyager 55 mummy sleeping bag comes in two longer lengths and is built for mildly warm summer evenings. It boasts a two-way zipper, lightweight moisture-resistant insulation, and a soft polyester shell. Keep in mind that the mummy-style design makes this sleeping bag much more form-fitting overall. However, even with the extra length, it's still among the lightest models you'll find, and it compresses down to the size of a football, making it a cinch to pack and carry. One reviewer says: “This was definitely the compact sleeping bag I have been looking for my trip to Lanai, Hawaii. We were beach camping for 2 nights and I slept comfortably in mid 70s-low 80s degree weather. It's made in quality material. Packed away nicely in my carry on and the color is vibrant. “

3. The one for extra warm nights REDCAMP Ultra Lightweight Sleeping Bag Amazon $22 See On Amazon Size: 75 x 32.5 inches

75 x 32.5 inches Weight: 1.5 pounds

1.5 pounds Temperature rating: 59 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit For summer camping in hot climates, this REDCAMP ultra-lightweight sleeping bag offers one of the warmest ratings on Amazon. The envelope-style sleeping bag is also super-lightweight at just 1.5 pounds and boasts breezy cotton insulation, water-resistant fabric, a two-way zipper (that allows the bag to completely unzip into a blanket), and a one-year limited warranty. Take note: It's recommended to hand-wash this bag and hang it to dry. One reviewer says: “This sleeping bag was simply awesome. I live in Florida and used this during summer camping trips. It kept me cool (which was my main reason of purchase) I do recommend however to use a sleeping pad. It goes hand in hand. If you’re looking for something lightweight without feeling hot, then this is for you.”