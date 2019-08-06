Whether you’re preparing for a weekend outdoors or simply hoping to protect your scalp while running errands, the best sunscreens for bald heads cover all the bases — from sun protection to shine control to pimple prevention.

But what makes a sunscreen ideal for hairless crowns? Well, selecting a product with at least 30 SPF is a good place to start. As board-certified dermatologist Samer Jaber, MD, recently told New York magazine in an interview, people with bald heads should be using sunscreens that boast at least 30 SPF, and an even higher SPF is better.

Next, you'll want to take a close look at the ingredients list since you want broad-spectrum or multi-spectrum protection, meaning the sunscreen will protect against both UVA and UVB rays. Look for one these broad-spectrum ingredients: benzophenones (like oxybenzone), cinnamates (like octylmethyl cinnamate and cinoxate), sulisobenzone, salicylates, titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, avobenzone (Parsol 1789), and ecamsule (Mexoryl SX), according to WebMD. Further, if you have sensitive skin, you should forgo the chemical sunscreen and opt for a physical sunscreen like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).

You should also think about any special features that might be important to you. Many sunscreens are formulated to be water- and sweat-resistant, which is ideal if you tend to sweat often or you’re an active person. And if scalp acne has ever been an issue for you, it’s also worth looking into facial sunscreens that are formulated to help keep skin clear of blemishes.

Another purely cosmetic thing to consider is what type of sunscreen finish you’re looking for — some sunscreens are mattifying and cut down on shine, while others promise to leave no pesky white residue behind. Also, if environmentally-friendly labels are important to you, some of the best sunscreens for bald heads are coral reef-safe and never tested on animals.

Take a look at the best sunscreens for bald heads below. All of them are 30 SPF or higher, and highly rated on Amazon.

With an SPF of 60, you would be hard pressed to find a more protective sunscreen than La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen. This pick is also ideal for anyone who struggles with scalp breakouts because it's actually formulated to absorb pore-clogging oil — even in wicked heat and humidity. This sunscreen lists avobenzone as an active ingredient as well, and it's also fragrance-free, oil-free, paraben-free, dermatologist-tested, and suitable for sensitive skin. On top of all that, it's water-resistant, coral reef-safe, and recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation. What fans are saying: "Love it, no more acne since I have been using this sunblock."

Image Skincare Prevention + Daily Matte Moisturizer SPF 32 is an excellent choice if you don't want a shiny head. With zinc oxide working as an active ingredient, this sunscreen absorbs surface oils to give skin a matte finish. It's oil-free and antioxidant-rich as well, and it's also cruelty-free. What fans are saying: "Great matte effect for a bald guy that lasts all day. Smells great."

Thinksport Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+ relies on zinc oxide as its active ingredient, and it's reef-friendly, cruelty-free, and vegan to boot. It's also the first sunscreen to pass Whole Foods's Premium Care requirements, and it's been a top-rated sunscreen by the Environmental Working Group since its creation in 2010. Additionally, Thinksport sunscreen has been the recipient of more awards than any other sun-care line on the market. What fans are saying: "This sunscreen works great. I'm outside walking dogs at the local SPCA for almost five hours, four days per week. I put this on in the a.m. and it gives great protection all day. This plus a big hat and I feel like I don't have to worry about the sun. I like that it has zinc oxide which is a wonderful sun blocker. It blends in nicely so you don't have a pasty white face. Great product."