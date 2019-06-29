The 4 Best Walking Sandals For Men
While it's always great to have comfortable shoes, it's crucial when you have a lot of walking planned. For sandals, finding a good pair can be tough since they don't often have a lot of support. If you want the best walking sandals for men, you'll need to consider several factors:
- Cushioning: The footbed should offer great cushioning and preferably some degree of arch support, too. Look for materials like EVA foam, memory foam, or other options that provide plenty of support.
- Shock absorption: If you're going to be walking around all day, your shoes need to be able to absorb the impact of your stride. Otherwise, your feet will get sore. Focus on sandals that have strong rubber soles with shock-absorbing designs.
- Straps: A common source of discomfort with sandals is straps that fit too loosely or dig into your skin. Opt for materials like suede, polyester, or other soft fabrics that will feel smooth against your skin. Also, make sure the closure system is fully adjustable so you can get the right fit.
Given these considerations, I've compiled a list of the best walking sandals for men. Each one ticks off all of the boxes above. Take a look below to find the best fit for your feet.
1. The Best Overall
What's great about them: These men's walking shoes are extremely durable with strong, sturdy soles that aren't too heavy or clunky. They're easy to take on and off, and they come at an excellent price given the quality. Known to perform well on dry land as well as in water, the sleek sandals feature quick-drying polyester webbing, so you can wear them in the rain or during water activities. Best of all, there are more than two dozen colors to choose from, including many neutral options.
Fans say: "Right out of the box, I wore these for a full day of activities with a lot of walking involved. They didn't give me any blisters or discomfort like other shoes and sandals normally do. After about 3 months, they are still in good shape, and the wear and tear is minimal ... Great product and would recommend!"
- Available sizes: 7 to 12
2. The Most Supportive
What's great about them: Featuring a soft, anatomically designed footbed, these men's walking shoes are among the most supportive sandals you can find — and some of the best for arch support, too. They boast more than 6,600 reviews, many of which note their exceptional ability to remain comfortable during long stints of walking. These sandals are built with soft yet durable suede and comfortable, shock-absorbing soles made with EVA foam. On top of all that, the buckles are fully adjustable and they come in several dozen colors.
Fans say: "Love these. I have pretty bad arches, so buying any sandal/slipper is always a known bad for me. I can wear them a bit, then my feet start killing me. I wanted to get something that looked nicer than your standard flip-flops so I got these. I've been out for hours with these on a few times now and my freaking arches DO NOT hurt! I am so shocked and happy..."
- Available sizes: 3.7 to 15 (regular, narrow, and wide)
3. The Best For Travel
What's great about them: If you're planning a vacation where you'll to be taking a lot of city tours or doing other types of walking, these are among the best walking sandals for travel. The lightweight design makes them easy to toss in your luggage or backpack, yet they still feature enough cushioning for long treks. The comfort can largely be attributed to the soft memory foam insoles that mold to the contours of your feet, offering support with each step. They have a simple Velcro closure system and come in three sleek colors.
Fans say: "I purchased these for my husband for [a] cruise we went on in July and he walked all of Aruba, the Turks and Curacao in them. He said they are very comfortable, didn't even need to break them in. He will be taking them on our next cruise in 3 weeks. They are like walking on air. Great buy."
- Available sizes: 7 to 15 (regular and wide)
4. The Best For Wide Feet
What's great about them: If your feet run a bit large when it comes to width, these men's Chacos are the best walking sandals for wide feet. Built with strong rubber soles that provide traction as well as shock-resistance, they're incredibly tough and durable. The polyester jacquard webbing is quick-drying, so they're great for water sports and work well for wet climates, too. Plus, they have anti-microbial properties to prevent them from getting odorous if you work up a sweat trekking around in them all day. They come in a large range of wide sizes, from 5 to 15.
Fans say: "Love these - - bought them for a 5 week trip to Europe. First day was 6 hours walking in Rome and they were Awesome! I walked full days and even jogged a bit and loved them!"
- Available sizes: 5 to 15 (regular and wide)
Mic may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Mic's editorial and sales departments.