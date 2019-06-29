What's great about them: These men's walking shoes are extremely durable with strong, sturdy soles that aren't too heavy or clunky. They're easy to take on and off, and they come at an excellent price given the quality. Known to perform well on dry land as well as in water, the sleek sandals feature quick-drying polyester webbing, so you can wear them in the rain or during water activities. Best of all, there are more than two dozen colors to choose from, including many neutral options.

Fans say: "Right out of the box, I wore these for a full day of activities with a lot of walking involved. They didn't give me any blisters or discomfort like other shoes and sandals normally do. After about 3 months, they are still in good shape, and the wear and tear is minimal ... Great product and would recommend!"