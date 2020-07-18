If you landed here, you're probably already familiar with whiskey stones, but for the uninitiated, think of them as essentially reusable ice cubes that chill your spirit without diluting it. The best whiskey stones are made of stainless steel, granite, or soapstone; you may prefer one over the other depending on how chilled you like your whiskey.

Below you'll find a guide to each material, but first, let's address the elephant in the room: How do stones measure up to ice?

Whiskey stones vs. ice

Whiskey stones keep the flavor of your drinks pure (and potent). Ice is admittedly more effective at cooling (and will hold that chill longer if you're a slow sipper), but keep in mind a deep chill isn't always best: Once whiskey gets to a temperature near 45 degrees Fahrenheit, most of the flavor is lost.

Stone material

Whichever material you opt for, remember to leave them in the freezer for a few hours before use.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The stainless steel whiskey stones Amerigo Whiskey Stones (Set of 8) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers love these hefty stainless steel whiskey stones that come in a set of eight, along with some handy extras like a dedicated freezer tray and rubber-tipped tongs (you'll appreciate the extra grip on the smooth metal), as well as two coasters. The stones' curved edges mean your glasses (and teeth) are safe, and they don’t need longer than three hours in the freezer before they’re ready to go. Several reviewers noted they were a cinch to clean and kept their shine over time. "Enjoyed a double shot of scotch on the rocks. They chilled the drink perfectly and were still cold after I finished," one reviewer testified.

2. The soapstone whiskey stones Quiseen Chill Rocks (Set of 9) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These 100% pure soapstone whiskey stones have rounded edges to preserve your glassware and will add a mild chill to that dram. Two or three is enough for most glasses, and you’ll want to give them a few minutes to work just like ice. The set of nine comes in a storage pouch for a clutter-free bar cart. (Although many reviewers keep their stones stored in the freezer since they need up to five hours to chill.) "Looks modern and clean, and most of all keeps my whiskey cool," one Amazon reviewer attested, concluding. If you like your whiskey very cold, however, these may not be for you.

3. The granite whiskey stones Outset Granite Whiskey Stones (Set of 9) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These granite whiskey stones offer more cooling action than soapstone and fit neatly into a nosing glass. The geometric design in polished black makes for a contemporary whiskey stone if you’re looking to elevate your barware (and they come in a sleek black velvet pouch, too). Since they’re three-quarters of an inch each, you may need to use more at a time than with other options. Make sure they chill for four hours first, or just keep them stored in your freezer so you're always prepared. "Solid stone and don't impart any taste to your beverage. They look more expensive than they are," one shopper commented.