While there are many options to choose from, the best wine refrigerators store your wine at the recommended temperature, which is generally between 50 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit for red wine and between 42 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit for white. The first thing you'll want to decide on is whether you prefer a single-zone or dual-zone model. True to the name, a single-zone model holds one temperature at a time while a dual-zone model lets you store bottles at two different temperatures.

Wine refrigerators come in a range of sizes, and choosing between them is a matter of personal preference — but a good rule of thumb is to pick a fridge that is capable of storing at least twice the amount of wine that you currently own if you want to continue expanding your collection.

But internal capacity isn’t the only reason to pay attention to the size of your fridge: You’ll also need to think about how it will fit into your home. Pay careful attention to the dimensions of your fridge and the space where you plan to stash it. Freestanding refrigerators can be placed anywhere, but if you want a built-in look, be sure it'll fit in a dedicated space alongside your counter or cabinets. Counters are typically 25 inches deep, which means built-in refrigerators are a similar depth to sit flush or nearly flush with the front of the counter. These models frequently can also be used freestanding, though, so they don't necessarily have to be placed in a counter cutout.

Beyond size, consider the additional features that would be helpful, like adjustable shelves, security locks, and interior LED lights. To help narrow down your options, read on for my roundup of the best wine refrigerators to protect and store your collection in style.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The basic single zone Kalamera Wine Refrigerator Cooler Amazon $599 See On Amazon If you have lots of bottles to store, the Kalamera built-in wine cooler is a sleek single-zone pick that can hold up to 30 bottles. Buttons inside the refrigerator let you set the temperature anywhere between 40 and 66 degrees Fahrenheit to chill almost any type of wine. With six beech wood racks, a carbon filter to fight odors, and a safety lock, you can rest assured this is a solid place to store your collection. This freestanding fridge can be installed as a built-in or stand on its own. It has a stainless steel door, with a window made of double-layered glass so you can always see your bottles. Blue LED lights illuminate the interior. A temperature memory function quickly restores the cooler to your preferred temperature when turned back on after a power outage. One reviewer wrote: “Match[es] the height of our kitchen counters. Very functional and quiet, most importantly, it does what it's suppose to do... keeps the wine cool! Temperature is easy to set, and you can choose between Celsius or Fahrenheit. Removable shelves allow for storage of larger bottles, and the interior lighting is perfect for showcasing of your bottles. A pleasure to use. 5 stars." Dimensions: 14.9 x 22.4 x 33.9 inches (width x depth x height)

2. The basic dual zone Aaobosi 15-Inch Wine Cooler Amazon $510 See On Amazon The Aaobosi wine refrigerator is a dual-zone model that allows you to store up to 28 bottles of wine on six beech shelves. The upper zone can be set between 41 and 54 degrees Fahrenheit, making it an ideal place to store your white wine, while the lower zone can be set between 54 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit, which is suitable for most reds. To adjust the temperature, just use the digital touch controls. In the event of a power failure, the fridge will remember the temperatures you've set once the power returns, and a lock-screen function turns off the touchscreen after three minutes of inactivity. A safety lock allows you to ensure the door will stay shut. The compact refrigerator is freestanding but also sized to fit in a relevant cutout for a built-in look, depending on your preference. It features a sleek stainless steel exterior, with black sides and a glass door through which you can view all your bottles. Blue LED lighting illuminates the interior at night. This refrigerator is about 15 inches wide, though if you like its look and features but need more space, you might prefer the wider 24-inch version, which fits 46 bottles of wine. One reviewer wrote: "Best thing I have ever bought, works well quiet operation and good looks the display and lighting are well designed. Amazing!" Dimensions: 14.96 x 22.95 x 34.1 inches (width x depth x height)

3.The budget single zone Antarctic Star Wine Cooler Amazon $185 See On Amazon With a compact size and a price tag under $200, this freestanding Antarctic Star wine cooler is a budget-friendly option that’s great for small spaces. Amazon reviewers reported that its 1.6-cubic foot capacity holds about eight to 10 bottles of wine, with three stainless steel wire racks that can be removed or adjusted as needed. Because this is a single-zone fridge, you may have to choose between the optimum temperature for reds or whites, but fortunately the temperature control dial, which is located inside the cooler's dual pane glass door, can be adjusted between 40 and 61 degrees Fahrenheit. Soft blue LED lights at the top of the fridge illuminate your bottles. If you need a little more space, Antarctic Star also sells models that fit 26 and 36 bottles of wine. This fridge doesn't have a lock. One reviewer wrote: “Fits both wine bottles and water bottles easily. Quiet motor. Great looking! Perfect size.” Dimensions: 17.44 x 17.7 x 19 inches (width x depth x height)