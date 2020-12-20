When it comes to winter camping, reliable equipment is key. That's why investing in a high-quality cold weather sleeping bag is so important — it will help you stay warm and comfortable without adding too much weight to your load. Since the market is flooded with options, I did some research and compiled a list of the best winter sleeping bags out there. Before you start scrolling through them, you'll want to consider the two main components of a sleeping bag:

Insulation: Usually composed of either genuine down or synthetic loft, this is the inner part of the sleeping bag that traps your body heat and helps keep you warm. Real goose down is typically the warmest option and it provides more heat for the weight. However, there are some excellent synthetic options that are cheaper and more water-resistant.

In addition to these main elements, think about features like the temperature rating (depending on the climate of the region, a bag in the 0 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit range is usually best for winter camping) and the style of zipper (seek sturdy options which can unzip smoothly without snagging or tearing).

With these considerations in mind, check out my list of the best winter sleeping bags below.

1. The tried-and-true one Kelty Cosmic 0 Degree Down Sleeping Bag Amazon $190 See On Amazon Temperature rating: 0 degree Fahrenheit Weight: 3.8 pounds Fill type: Genuine down Made with warm 600-fill power DriDown insulation, this cozy yet tough option is one of the best cold weather sleeping bags out there. It's constructed with 20-denier nylon taffeta shell that's soft and strong. Inside, it's lined with 50-denier polyester taffeta that feels silky against your skin. This sleeping bag packs down small and weighs less than 4 pounds, so it's a good option for multi-day trips. As a bonus, it also has a handy pocket to hold your phone or a headlamp, and a heavy duty zipper that doesn't catch. One reviewer wrote: "Warm bag for winter camping. Material feels nice and does not get clammy. Well insulated with no noticeable cold spots." Available sizes: regular and long

2. The mid-range one Paria 0-Degree Down Mummy Sleeping Bag Amazon $170 See on Amazon Temperature rating: 0 degree Fahrenheit Weight: 3 pounds Fill type: Genuine down This four-season sleeping bag is a great all-around option that can still stand up to 0-degree temperatures, making it a good choice for year-round campers. The 700-fill power down insulation will keep you toasty, and the trapezoidal foot-box has added insulation to ensure that your toes stay warm on even the coldest nights. Weighing in at just 3 pounds, it's also surprisingly lightweight, so it's perfect for backpacking trips with unpredictable weather. The shell is made from 20-denier anti-snag nylon ripstop, and a wide zipper guard ensures that you can easily open the bag for more ventilation on warmer nights. One reviewer wrote: "I've used a wide variety of bags in over 20 years of camping trips, and always froze the first night. Mummy bags usually are too tight at the legs & feet, with a bunch of wasted (chilly) space at the end (5'3" petite lady). On this trip, everyone else was complaining about the cold, and I, with our rainfly free screen top tent, was cozy as can be! The draft collar & ribbon along the zipper work perfectly, the roomy toe box was just the right length, and this is the first time ever I needed no socks, blanket, jacket, etc. to sleep like a baby." Available sizes: short, regular, and long

3. The one for campers on a budget Coleman North Rim 0 Degree Sleeping Bag Amazon $40 See On Amazon Temperature rating: 0 degree Fahrenheit Weight: 7 pounds Fill type: Synthetic down If you're looking for something warm enough for winter that doesn't cost a fortune, this popular Coleman North Rim sleeping bag — which has over 5,000 ratings on Amazon — is an excellent budget choice. It's made with synthetic loft and is considerably heavier than some other options, but it's still a fantastic choice for folks seeking something more wallet-friendly. It's made with a sturdy quilted construction and a hood you can tighten around your head for extra heat retention. The zipper is snag-free, and you can unzip the bottom for extra ventilation when needed. Plus, it offers weather protection down to 0 degrees Fahrenheit. One reviewer wrote: "Great bag, keeps me super warm, I live in Colorado and do lots of camping and in the cooler months, this bag has been great. I actually became hot throughout the night, when it was about 20 degree out side and snowing. I love the hood part, you can wrap your pillow in it and then pull the strings to fit your comfort level." Available sizes: standard