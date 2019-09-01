A wireless meat thermometer is a great way to take your grill game to the next level. It offers amazing temperature precision while also giving you the freedom to roam around instead of having to hover over your meat. To help you find the right one, I've done the research and put together a list of the best wireless meat thermometers out there. I considered several factors when picking them out:

Ease of use: There's nothing more frustrating than having to read an instruction manual when you're trying to cook, so I looked for thermometers that reviewers said were intuitive and easy to use. Durability: Additionally, I looked for options that are made with strong, long-lasting materials. None of my selections have delicate probes or overly fragile hardware that quit after a couple of uses. Accuracy: Lastly, I made sure they're all extremely precise. This is crucial since the whole point of having the thermometer is not to overcook your meat. Most brands advertise a margin of error within about 1.8 degrees. I read through the reviews for each pick to ensure those claims were accurate.

On top of these general factors, I looked at the specific features of each thermometer such as temperature range, wireless range, number of meat settings, and number of probes, ensuring that all of them offer ample variety for cooking a wide range of meats.

Now that you're caught up on the criteria, take a look at my final list of the best wireless meat thermometers below.

1. The best overall ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $60 See On Amazon Distance: 300 feet Temperature range: 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit Accuracy: ±1.8 degrees Fahrenheit With more than 6,000 reviews, this wireless meat thermometer has a virtual cult following on Amazon. Customers say it's accurate, easy to use, and the connection doesn't cut out. Beyond all that, it's also strikingly durable, with two probes that can withstand temperatures up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as an alarm, and nine meat settings. It works from up to 300 feet away and comes at a great mid-range price. Fans say: "I love this remote digital cooking thermometer. The first time I used it, I was grilling chicken breasts and legs. I used one probe in the center of the thickest breast and one next to the bone in the leg. The breasts were done almost 10 minutes earlier than the legs. In the past, I would have been opening the grill to check the internal temp [...] It allowed me to cook my meal to the ideal temperature without babysitting it AT ALL, which is huge!"

2. The runner-up Conxwan Wireless Meat Thermometer Amazon $36 See On Amazon Distance: 230 feet Temperature range: -4 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit Accuracy: ±1.8 degrees Fahrenheit Another great option, this digital meat thermometer doesn't have quite as wide the functionality as the first one, but it's a comparable model at a slightly more modest price. Like the ThermoPro selection, it has dual probes that can tolerate heat up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit and a built-in timer. It's also durable, according to fans, and intuitive to use. The key differences are that the range is slightly shorter (offering 230 feet instead of 300) and it only has eight meat settings (while the first one has nine). Fans say: "This thermometer is great! I used it today to cook a brisket. I put one probe in the meat and the other in the smoker. Set the alarm to go off at 160 degrees and it worked perfectly. I love having the receiver in the house while it cooks outside. Great product."

3. The best budget option KFiAQ Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Distance: 230 feet Temperature range: 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit Accuracy: ±1.8 degrees Fahrenheit For grilling meat on a budget, this affordable meat thermometer is a great pick. It has many of similar features as the first two selections — including dual probes that are safe for temperatures up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit, eight meat settings, and a 230-foot range — but the materials aren't quite as high-end, hence the lower price. It won't be as durable or last as long as the previous two picks — plus, some fans noted that it sometimes disconnected from the base after a short period of time. Still, it's one of the best options you'll find at this price point. Fans say: "It’s accurate, has an alarm when it reaches temperature, and is easy to operate. I was skeptical at first because of the price but after using it I was glad I didn’t spend the extra $30 on other brands that do the same thing."