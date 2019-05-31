If you want to listen to relaxing music or white noise throughout the night, or if you're planning a trip or have other sounds you want to block out, you’ll need one of the most comfortable headphones to sleep in. They’re a scientifically proven way to improve your quality of sleep. According to Psychology Today, the slow rhythmic melodies of relaxing music can help to lower your heart rate and breathing to get you into a state better suited for a restful night’s sleep.

Sleep headphones also make it easy to listen to your favorite music, calming meditation, or even watch a movie right before bed without disturbing those around you on the road or at home. Additional features like noise cancelation or isolation are also great to have, especially for traveling or if you are trying to block out street noise or snoring.

Sleep headphones come in a variety of styles, from headband to earbuds. The best choice for you depends on how you sleep. For example, headband headphones provide the best fit and a good choice for most situations, but they can get hotter than earbud styles so they might not be the best choice for hot sleepers. For those that don’t like wearing anything around their head, in-ear headphones are a good option, too.

To help you fall asleep faster, here’s my list of the most comfortable headphones to sleep in. All of these picks have the playtime, comfort, and noise-blocking abilities you need for nodding off to soothing sounds comfortably through the night.

1. The Overall Best Headphones To Sleep In Homder Sleep Headphones Amazon $26 See On Amazon The Homder sleep headphones is a top pick for all-night comfort. This Bluetooth headphone and eye mask combo is partly made of plush cotton with an adjustable Velcro strap so it stays in place even if you happen to toss and turn. It cancels out noise to a degree, too. With a rechargeable battery, these headphones can be fully charged in 2.5 hours, and a single charge lasts 8 hours, giving you a full night of continuous soothing sounds. It features both built-in speakers and microphone to connect with your smartphone or other Bluetooth-enabled gadget. This design also has a 4.3-star overall rating with customers pointing out how comfortable it is to wear. “It's really soft and comfortable to put on (definitely blocks out all light!), and it stays put pretty well. I sleep on my side, and I've had no discomfort with the little flat speakers,” says one Amazon reviewer. Plus, this headband is machine-washable.

2. The Best For Travel CozyPhones Sleep Headphones Amazon $15 See On Amazon CozyPhones sleep headphones make traveling easier. These lightweight headband-style headphones plug into your device with a 4.9-foot braided cord, so you don't have to worry about battery life when you're on a long-haul plane ride or if it'll reach. These headphones are also noise-canceling and the headband slash sleep mask is made with Lycra to keep it in place for hours. Plus, it includes a convenient travel bag and packs down small. It’s compatible with most devices with a 3.5-mm stereo plug. But, you’ll need an Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter to connect to newer iPhones.

3. The Best For Those Who Have Trouble Falling And Staying Asleep AcousticSheep SleepPhones Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Amazon $100 See On Amazon For zen-like sleep whether you're a hot sleeper or a cold one, the AcousticSheep SleepPhone wireless version is a great option. Although more expensive, these headphones were created by a doctor to enhance sleep without the use of drugs. With its superior noise-cancellation, it’s perfect for relaxation and daily mediation. They’re also thin enough to be comfortable to wear for both side and light sleepers. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 10 hours. “These headphones have helped me get a full night's sleep. I have a girlfriend who snores, and it was driving me crazy because I'm such a light sleeper. The battery lasts the whole night through, and I sleep a good 9 hours," stated one Amazon reviewer. The Bluetooth version can sync with devices from 15 to 30 feet away easily without wires. However, if you're looking to save a few bucks and don't mind a wire connecting to your device, a wired version is available for significantly less. Both versions come with the option of cozy fleece or cooling moisture-wicking fabric, so you can choose which type suits you best.