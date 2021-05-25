The 48 cheapest, most clever things trending on Amazon now

I have to be honest: whenever I see something that looks brilliant but is really cheap, I hesitate to buy it. I've been burned by promising products that didn't live up to the hype before, but I also don't want to miss out on some of the most affordable, clever things that can make life so much easier.

One way to suss out extraordinary products from something that's just going to fall apart in a few days is to read the reviews. Let's be real: great products with tons of Amazon reviews tend to have so many 5-star ratings because people can't believe how amazing a product is. I know I've raced to my laptop a time or two (or three) when I find something truly genius and I need everyone to know about it.

And, honestly, a lot of really great products aren't even that complicated, which can explain why they're so affordable. Take this salad spinner, for example. There are only a few moving parts to this appliance, yet it helps a ton to clean your greens and keep your salad fresh for longer.

There are tons of great finds on Amazon that are high-quality and affordable, if you know where to look. Here's a round-up of products that reviewers can't seem to get enough of.

1. This blackhead remover that has an HD camera AMZGIRL Blackhead Remover Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon For just 30 bucks, you can clear out your pores and see the evidence on your smartphone screen with this blackhead vacuum. All you have to do is press the head of this vacuum to your skin and choose from low, medium, or high intensity. This genius little device pulls all of the dirt and debris from your pores with ease. It also comes with five different heads that target different parts of your face, and you can even watch the vacuum cleaning your pores in real time on your phone.

2. These facial razors that you can use on your eyebrows Schick Hydro Silk Exfoliating Facial Razor (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These facial razors make shaping eyebrows or removing facial hair a breeze. They come in a set of three, and each one gently exfoliates while removing fine hair. They also have a curved handle that's easy to grip, as well as a super thin blade that can precisely target your brows to create the shape and look you're going for without tweezing hairs one by one.

3. This skin solution that soothes razor bumps & ingrown hairs Tend Skin Razor Bump Solution Amazon $25 See On Amazon Over 15,000 reviewers swear by this skin tonic solution for after-shave care. This tonic can be applied anywhere on the body, including super sensitive areas like your face and bikini line. From the first application, this solution immediately calms red and irritated skin. One reviewer writes, "After ONE use of this product post-shaving last night, the razor burn is gone from my legs and I even dabbed it on my bikini line which is riddled with ingrowns and ugly red bumps and those are already beginning to fade too!"

4. This genius tool that makes shaving your back a breeze baKblade Ergonomic Back Shaver Amazon $40 See On Amazon This genius razor makes it easier than ever to shave your back. It features an ergonomic handle that's slightly curved so you can reach around your shoulder to safely shave. The razor itself holds two blades for a super close shave, and when you're finished, just press the release button on the handle to fold up this tool until you're ready for a touch-up.

5. This hydrating serum that can smooth your skin's texture Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $11 See On Amazon This hyaluronic acid serum is a moisturizing addition to any skin care routine, and it won't break the bank. Hyaluronic acid is extremely hydrating for dry skin, and its smooths texture for plumper-looking skin. On top of that, this serum is also vegan, paraben-free, and dye-free, so you can feel comfortable applying it even if you have sensitive skin.

6. These charcoal loofahs with over 20,000 positive reviews WhaleLife Shower Loofah (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These charcoal loofahs cleanse your skin and help prevent the build-up of bacteria and mold, too. They come in a pack of four, and each of these soft and fluffy loofahs contains natural bamboo charcoal. This non-scented addition can stave off odor-causing bacteria while protecting your loofahs from getting stinky from mildew. One reviewer writes, "Really well made, thick, sturdy and luxurious."

7. This collagen treatment that deeply moisturizes dry hair Elizavecca Collagen Hair Treatment Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you're struggling with dry or damaged hair, this collagen treatment is an absolute must. Made with a luxe blend of soy protein, allantoin, ceramide, and collagen, this mask can be applied directly to your hair for deep conditioning or repair after over-processing. After a few minutes, just rinse to reveal glossy, silky hair. One reviewer raved, "This stuff brought my hair back to life."

8. This all-natural deodorant that smells amazing Native Natural Aluminum and Paraben Free Deodorant (3-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Not only do these all-natural deodorants keep you fresh and dry, but they smell fantastic as well. They come in three alluring scents: blood orange and clove, apple and honeysuckle, and blackberry and plum. They're also completely free of aluminum, parabens, and phthalates, and the formula is derived from natural ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter.

9.This fabric shaver that safely removes lint & pilling BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver Amazon $10 See On Amazon One quick swipe with this fabric shaver will leave your favorite wool sweater in like-new condition. Here's how it works: once you install the batteries, just turn on this brilliant little device and glide it over any fabric surface that has lint, pilling, or fuzz. The stainless steel grate protects this shaver from cutting too deeply, and it even comes with a replacement razor head for back-up.

10. This mini waffle maker that has thousands of fans DASH Mini Waffle Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon This mini waffle maker has over 4,500 fans for good reason: it's super affordable and it makes delicious waffles in minutes. It features a 4-inch, non-stick surface that makes perfectly sized waffles for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. On top of that, this little pan comes in a cool galaxy-inspired design, and it's also small enough to fit into just about any kitchen cupboard with ease.

11. This salad spinner that makes washing your greens so easy Faberware Salad Spinner Amazon $18 See On Amazon This salad spinner is a total game changer in the kitchen for cleaning your greens. It comes with a 6-quart capacity bowl and a 5-quart basket, and you can use both to clean and store your greens. First, just place freshly washed ingredients into the mesh basket, seal the lid, and press the button to start spinning. As the basket spins, the excess water from your produce lands in the bowl. The basket also functions as a colander, and you can serve a prepared salad in the clear bowl.

12. This neck fan that looks like headphones JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan Amazon $28 See On Amazon This neck fan is brilliantly designed to cool you off hands-free without looking like a fan. Place it around your neck and it looks more like a pair of headphones, only this device blows a steady stream of cool air along both sides of your neck. And because the air holes are so small, it's completely safe to wear with long hair. It's battery-powered or rechargeable via USB.

13. This soil tester that lets you know when your plants need water XLUX Plant and Soil Tester Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you're someone who's new to plants, this soil tester is a great tool to help you know when to water them. To use, simply insert this probe into any garden soil or pot until it reaches root level. Instantly, the dial on top tells you if your soil is too wet, just right, or too dry with easy-to-identify color markers. All you have to do is keep watering your plant until the dial reaches perfect moisture levels and you're good to go.

14. These reusable stainless steel straws that are eco-friendly StrawExpert Reusable Metal Straws with Silicone Tip (16-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cut down on waste with these reusable straws made of durable stainless steel. They come in a set of 16, including eight extra-long and eight standard straws. They feature soft silicone tips to drink from, and the straws are dishwasher-safe. The set also includes four brushes to thoroughly clean inside the straws between uses.

15. These sticky traps that eliminate fruit flies Stingmon Sticky Fruit Fly Trap (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Fruit flies are notoriously persistent, but these sticky traps make getting rid of them easy. All you have to do is insert one of these traps into a flower pot, vegetable plant, or anywhere else fruit flies tend to congregate. Then, pull off the protective tape and let these traps go to work. Fruit flies stick to the trap, and with 12 in a pack, you can keep changing them out until they're completely gone.

16. These bottle stoppers that help your wine stay fresh Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stopper (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon The next time a bottle of wine goes unfinished, be sure to seal it with one of these airtight bottle stoppers to keep it fresh. These stoppers block out all air, which is what causes your wine to go stale faster. They're also made from high-density silicone, so they won't hold onto odor, and you can easily pop them in the dishwasher.

17. This gripper that keeps your rugs from slipping Veken Non-Slip Rug Grip Amazon $7 See On Amazon This gripper pad is essential for holding your rugs in place, especially if you have slippery floors. This 2-by-3-foot pad is the perfect size for most smaller rugs, and it can be combined with more pads to fit larger rugs. It's made from soft polyvinyl, which grips both the floor and the back of your rug to keep it from moving an inch.

18. This bristle-free grill scraper that's super easy to clean Weetiee Grill Brush and Scraper Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instead of dealing with a crusty brush, this grill scraper is extremely easy to use and clean. There are no bristles here; this tool is made completely from food-grade stainless steel. It features a series of small "helixes" that lift dirt and debris from your grill without any getting stuck or falling off. It even has smaller helixes throughout that can get between the grate for an even deeper clean.

19. This leakproof bottle that blends your shakes on the go Blender Bottle Protein Shaker Amazon $9 See On Amazon This blender bottle is the perfect on-the-go solution for shakes that tend to separate the longer they sit. Place the stainless steel whisking ball in the BPA-free bottle and give it a good shake before you drink. The leakproof lid guarantees no spills, and the whisk reincorporates the shake or smoothie. It's so easy to use, no wonder this pick maintains an impressive 4.8-star rating with over 64,000 reviews.

20. This window decal for privacy with a kaleidoscope effect rabbitgoo Rainbow Window Decals Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you live in a crowded neighborhood, this cool window decal can offer a bit of privacy without blocking out all the natural light. This decal comes in a roll that's over 6 feet long and almost 1.5 feet wide, so it's plenty to cover a larger window or several smaller ones. This decal features a transparent kaleidoscope pattern that lets in some soft light while still blocking passersby from peeping in.

21. This fan favorite meat thermometer for instant reads ThermoPro Digital Thermometer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This meat thermometer is a must-have, especially if you love to grill. It's pretty simple; just place the food-grade probe into the center of your meat when you think it's about done cooking. The screen will light up with the internal temperature in five seconds or less, letting know you if it's truly finished or needs a few more minutes. You get a better tasting meal and stave off potential food poisoning at the same time. With more than 83,000 reviews, shoppers repeatedly commend this thermometer's accuracy.

22. This attachment that turns your toilet into a bidet BioBidet Toilet Seat Attachment Amazon $35 See On Amazon There's no need to spend a fortune on a new toilet when you can opt for this brilliant toilet attachment. It comes with everything you need to install it onto the toilet you already have, and the small dial on the side is barely noticeable. From then on, all you have to do is twist the dial to transform your toilet into a bidet.

23. This motion sensor nightlight you can stick anywhere LAMIKO LED Motion Sensor Night Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only is this motion sensor night light super affordable, but you can place it anywhere in under a minute. It operates on batteries and features strong adhesive on the back that sticks to any wall, molding, door, or other surface. The light comes on within 20 seconds of detecting motion, and it'll automatically shut off after it no longer detects motion. It's the perfect solution to late night trips to the bathroom or the kitchen for midnight snacks.

24. These smart outlets that can shut your lights off for you gosund Smart Plug Wifi Outlet (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instead of dragging yourself out of bed to turn off the light, just tell these smart outlets to do it for you. Each one in the set of four hooks up directly to your home's WiFi instead of syncing up with a smart hub. You can control the outlets directly from a smartphone app or you can tell your Alexa or Google Home to turn your lights and appliances off with the sound of your voice.

25. This magnetic curtain that keeps the bugs out AUGO Magnetic Self Sealing Screen Door Amazon $16 See On Amazon This magnetic curtain is a must-have to keep bugs out as people go in and out of the house. Kids and pets can walk through the panels easily, and the curtains will seal behind them to keep insects out. It fits most standard sliding door frames and comes with a hook-and-closure strip you can apply right over the frame to hold up the curtain. The curtain itself is made of strong, durable mesh with a long magnetic strip down the center to keep both panels together.

26. This blacklight that zeroes in on pet stains TaoTroniccs LED Blacklight Amazon $8 See On Amazon This compact blacklight helps you quickly spot the inevitable stains your pet leaves throughout your home. It features 12 UV LED lights that reveal most pet urine stains — even stains you had no idea existed. Plus, this flashlight is small enough to fit in your pocket or purse so you can take it with you, and it has a lifespan of about 15 years.

27. These strip lights that sync up to your music Govee Remote Control Color Changing LED Strip Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon These LED lights are sure to add some fun to any party as they change colors to the music. They sync up to your device via Bluetooth and feature a sound-sensitive mic so they can change colors and beats according to the music you're playing. You can control these lights directly from the smartphone app or with the included remote. And with a strong adhesive backing, you can stick these lights on just about any flat surface.

28. This blackout shade that you can trim to fit your window Redi Shade Blackout Pleated Shades (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon This blackout shade is so genius because it's made of paper, so you can easily trim it to fit any window in your home. It's also extremely easy to install — just peel away the protective tape, stick this curtain to the molding above your window, and you're done. This curtain blocks out 99% of UV light, so your house can stay cool and you can finally get some good sleep.

29. This all-purpose cleaner that's a miracle worker Stardrops The Pink Stuff Amazon $9 See On Amazon Reviewers insist that this pink household cleaner is the best of the best for cleaning just about anything. It comes in a tub and looks a bit like melted bubblegum, but don't let that fool you — this stuff works miracles. Use it on your stove, faucet, countertops, and more to leave your entire house fresh and sparkling. One reviewer writes, "This is the best cleaning product ever. It didn’t take me much time doing it and left my oven like new!"

30. This silicone brush that scrubs your scalp for a deeper clean HEETA Hair Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon Over 78,000 reviewers adore this scalp brush for an enhanced shampoo experience. It features a soft, silicone pad with nodules that loosen build-up and help shampoo get all the way to the roots for cleaner hair. On top of that, it just feels good to give yourself a scalp massage in the shower. One reviewer writes, "This massager feels so good I look forward to my scalp cleansing process."

31. This bagel slicer that makes breakfast simple Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Amazon $17 See On Amazon It couldn't be quicker to prep breakfast in the morning with this bagel slicer. All you have to do is place your fluffy bagel into the center slot, press the blade into the slot, and you're left with a perfectly halved bagel. The ultra sharp blade glides smoothly through the bread, so all you need to do is add cream cheese.

32. This popular glass tumbler that comes in more than 40 colors tronco Glass Tumbler with Bamboo Lid and Silicon Straw Amazon $14 See On Amazon There's a lot to love about this glass tumbler, including its sustainable bamboo lid. The tumbler itself is made from borosilicate glass, which is extremely durable and can hold up to wear and tear over time. The non-slip silicone sleeve adds a protective layer that also prevents annoying condensation. And you can choose from more than 40 colors to suit your taste. Plus, this tumbler is dishwasher-safe.

33. These mini sealers that can help your snacks stay fresh mmpedont Mini Bag Sealer (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon You'll never bite into a stale cracker again with these mini bag sealers. Use one end of the sealer to cut a straight line along your snack bag. Once you're done snacking, use the heating element on the other side to create an airtight seal on your snack or cereal bag so the contents stay fresh. This sealer even has a hook so you can hang it right inside your pantry.

34. This chopper that cuts down on meal prep Chef'n Hand Powered Food Chopper Amazon $18 See On Amazon This hand-powered chopper makes quick work of chopping ingredients and is conveniently compact. It features four blades at varying heights that slice through fruits, vegetables, nuts, ice cubes, and even boneless meats. All you have to do is fill up the container, snap on the leakproof lid, and pull the handle to get the blades going. With this handy appliance, meal prep takes just minutes.

35. These convenient sliding covers that block your webcam Elimoons Webcam Cover Slide Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you don't love the idea of having your webcam exposed at all times, these adhesive covers are a must. They're super simple to use; all you have to do is peel back the protective covering and stick them right over your webcam lens on your monitor or laptop. They even feature a slide button that you can push open when it's time for a Zoom call and then shut for privacy.

36. The under-$20 receiver that makes your car Bluetooth-capable Comsoon Bluetooth Car Receiver Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you don't have a newer car with Bluetooth, just plug in this this receiver so you can play music from your phone. It goes right into the headphone jack of your car and can sync up to two devices at the same time. That way, you can listen to music and take calls from the car at the same time. This receiver even has a built-in mic so you can use voice commands.

37. This sunrise alarm clock that wakes you up gently without noise JALL Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $40 See On Amazon Without relying on the harsh sounds of traditional alarm clocks, this clock simulates sunrise to wake you up gently with light. It'll gradually brighten until your wake time. You can also add one of seven different nature sounds, like bird noises, or soothing ocean waves, or program it to wake you up with your favorite radio station. It also works well as a night light or bedside reading lamp.

38. A Bluetooth tracker that allows you to locate lost items at home Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep track of all your valuables simply by slipping this tile tracker into them. Its slim design fits into a wallet or passport, and you'll be able to locate it using Bluetooth technology from anywhere within 200 feet of the tracker. You can use the device's app or sync it with your Alexa-enabled device or Google Home. Either smart assistant can activate a sound on the tile tracker that you can follow to find your lost item.

39. A USB power strip with room for all of your devices SUPERDANNY USB Power Strip Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can easily turn any outlet into a hub for all of your devices with this power strip. It has ample room with four outlets and four USB ports. This clever strip also has a built-in surge protector to guard your devices and outlets from any sudden power surges. With a generous 5-foot power cord, you can stretch this from any outlet to a different space in your home for even more versatility.

40. An anti-chafe balm that thousands of reviewers swear by Body Glide Originnal Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $8 See On Amazon No matter where you chafe, this balm is a lifesaver when the weather gets hot. Glide this anti-chafe stick between thighs, over shoulders, or anywhere else you need to protect skin from rubbing and irritation. With nearly 20,000 Amazon reviews and counting, this balm is a best-seller because it works so well.

41. A portable umbrella that can clip to any beach chair Sport-Brella Adjustable Umbrella Amazon $24 See On Amazon For days spent outside, this clever umbrella clamps to any chair, swivels 360 degrees, and even features UPF 50+ protection against UVA and UVB rays. Clip it to a beach chair, a stroller, or an outside table, and you'll have instant protection from the glaring sun. When you're done, it folds for storage in any bag or purse.

42. A straw that filters water so you can drink it anywhere LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon $14 See On Amazon The LifeStraw personal water filter may as well go down in history as one of the most clever products on Amazon, and it has the nearly 70,000 reviews to back it up. This emergency straw removes bacteria, parasites, and microplastics from streams and other water sources so you can always access drinking water. It's a must-have when you're camping, hiking, or exploring the great outdoors.

43. A jump rope that tracks your workout & jumps multifun Jump Rope Amazon $19 See On Amazon This genius jump rope has a built-in digital counter that automatically keeps track of your jumps as you go. It also tracks how long you've been working out and even projects calorie burn based on your weight and workout time. This comes in a bunch of colors so you can find the perfect one for you. Plus, its steel ball bearings resist getting annoyingly tangled.

44. This waterproof pouch that protects your phone from the elements Hierarcool Waterproof Phone Case (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This universal case can fit over any smartphone and protects it from water damage, sand, and scratches when you're outside. This sealed case allows you to use the touch screen of your phone while it's safely inside (though you can't use any fingerprint technology). It's IPX8-rated waterproof, so even if your phone falls into water 100 feet deep, it'll be protected. You'll get two cases in this pack, so you can share one with a friend or family member.

45. A universal car phone mount that won't budge iOttie Car Phone Mount Amazon $25 See On Amazon A great phone mount is an indispensable car accessory, and this one works with both iPhones and Android phones. It slides into your CD slot on your dashboard, and holds your phone in a place where you can easily follow directions or adjust your music. Unlike other phone mounts which are prone to dropping phones you then have to pick up, this one has a foot to keep your device from budging even when making sudden turns or driving on the highway. Plus, you can use it in both landscape and portrait mode.

46. This sleek wireless charging pad that's just $10 TOZO Wireless Charger Amazon $10 See On Amazon This wireless charging pad is sleek and thin, and it's compatible with iPhones and plenty of Android models. Simply place your device on the plate and it'll charge quickly without any tangled or fickle charging cords. For just $10, this is a super clever charging solution for any desk or bedside table.

47. This adjustable tripod with a remote control for smartphones UBeesize Extendable Tripod Amazon $25 See On Amazon One part selfie stick and one part tripod, this amazing gadget can prop up any smartphone to take pictures or video. It's Bluetooth capable so you can do so remotely, too. The rotating neck and adjustable stand are super customizable, and the remote control works from up to 30 feet away.